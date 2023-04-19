When you think of active noise cancellation, one name comes to mind: Bose. The original Bose QuietComfort headphones (aka the QC) were a game-changer when released back in 2000, and it laid the foundation for a product category that has grown immensely over the past few years.

Now a major player in the wireless audio space, Bose continues to release prominent headphones and earbuds that feature its award-winning ANC technology. Design and sound quality have also evolved with every new Bose release.

Want to know what the brand has to offer? We’ve tested all of Bose’s recent headphones and earbuds extensively to help you pick the best ones.

Best Bose headphones: Bose 700

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Bose 700 headphones do what very few competitors can – deliver class-leading ANC, precise sound, and superior call quality in a futuristic, stylish design. There’s a reason they’re our top pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Ten levels of adjustable ANC are available for eliminating up to 95% of unwanted sound across the frequency spectrum. We’ve tested them in every environment imaginable, from flights to public transportation, in-office to state parks, and rarely had our concentration broken. Furthermore, the technology works well with the 700’s eight integrated mics to ensure interference-free calls in any environment.

Bose’s dynamic drivers give music, movies and podcasts a clean, dynamic presentation. The sound profile could benefit from extra bass, but you can make this change in the customizable EQ via Bose Music app. We love the smart controls, which consist of responsive touch gestures that can be employed on the right earcup, and terrific speech recognition for seamless voice commands. Battery life is reasonable at 20 hours, and the headphones feature some of the strongest quick-charging around: 15 minutes equals up to 3.5 hours of playback.

Business users may find more value in the enterprise-ready 700 UC, a model optimized for use with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom. It comes with a USB dongle that also strengthens call quality over Bluetooth, though you can purchase it separately to give the regular 700 these same perks.

Best Bose earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Best Buy

The best wireless earbuds for noise cancellation are hands down the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. They’re essentially what we all want from a sequel: more style and substance.

Bose developed a technology called CustomTune that automatically calibrates ANC and the sound frequency profile by scanning your ears, and it’s fantastic. The noise-canceling filters do a remarkable job of blocking out mid- and high-range tones and wind. You’re given two modes – Quiet (acoustic noise cancellation) and Aware (aka transparency mode) – along with several custom modes. We prefer the latter since it grants the freedom to adjust between 10 levels of ANC, and the noise neutralization is exceptional when set to max level. Aware is just as impressive and picks up external sounds clearly from afar without compromising sound.

Speaking of sound, CustomTune is also a great tool for tailoring audio to your ear. We noticed the general audio quality on these buds was punchier and more detailed than their predecessor. The customizable EQ in the companion app comes in handy to fine-tune music. Something to look forward to is aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless support for hi-res sound, which Bose confirmed is on the way later this year through a software update.

The redesign is another huge part of the QCE 2’s appeal. It is streamlined for use and doesn’t stick out awkwardly like the original. We share these same sentiments about the charging case, which is gorgeous and more portable than the previous version. The buds are made of durable plastic and come IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. Bose’s new ear tip kit gives them better comfort and fit as well.

Tobey Grumet/CNN Underscored

Battery life remains unchanged at 6 hours per charge. However, the charging case holds more juice this time: 24 hours. On top of that, it comes with reverse charging, so you can connect the case to any USB-C-enabled smartphone and charge the QCE 2 on the move.

These buds aren’t cheap at $299, but the price is justifiable when factoring in the enhanced sonics, revamped appearance and top-tier ANC that nearly matches the 700 headphones.

What you need to know about Bose headphones

Bose headphones and earbuds come in a variety of styles at different price points. All models adopt the brand’s neutral, clean-looking aesthetic and are sold in multiple colors. We’ve also found them to produce satisfying, warm sound and reliable connectivity.

The biggest selling point for most Bose headphones and earbuds is noise cancellation, which the majority support. Bose models are platform-neutral, meaning they are compatible with Apple, Android and Windows devices. Most features can be personalized in the Bose Connect (older releases) or Bose Music (newer releases) app. These include adjustable audio settings, battery life monitoring, customizable controls, listening mode selection and firmware updates via iOS or Android.

Cautious consumers should know that all Bose headphones and earbuds come with a one-year warranty. However, online retailers like Amazon offer multi-year protection plans for a premium.

Bose versus the competition

Bose’s stronghold on the noise-canceling market has loosened, but they’re still considered the king of ANC headphones and earbuds. Over-ear models like the Bose 700 and QuietComfort 45 reduce ambient sound at incredibly high levels. However, key competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM5 (our top over-ear headphones pick) and Sennheiser Momentum 4 closely rival Bose’s creations on the ANC front, plus they come with audiophile-grade sound and higher battery life. The same goes for the true wireless category, where the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is far ahead in noise cancellation, while the Sony WF-1000XM4 and AirPods Pro 2 are better-sounding alternatives duking it out for the title of second-best noise-canceling earbuds.

Other Bose headphones to consider

Bose QuietComfort 45

$329 at Amazon

The Bose QC45 headphones are a noteworthy upgrade from the best-selling QC35 II. For starters, they come with the longest ANC playtime of any Bose model at 24 hours. The company’s TriPort acoustic architecture and a volume-optimized Active EQ create a refined sound signature that complements most music genres. Bose has also simplified ANC use, developing a Quiet mode that automatically adjusts to your environment and cancels out 90% of external sounds. Aware mode serves as the QC45’s transparency mode and is equally rewarding for when you want to hear the world around you loudly and clearly.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

$199 $179 at Amazon

If the flagship QCE 2 buds are out of your budget, consider their first-gen sibling. You’re getting better call quality and similar ANC performance for a lower price. The Active EQ gives audio a nice bump in bass (raising ANC increases it too) for pleasant music listening. Downloading the latest software update adds a customizable EQ to adjust bass, midrange, and treble, along with four presets that automatically boost/reduce bass or treble. While the large, elongated design isn’t the most attractive, it remains steady on the ear and won’t crack if dropped on a hard surface.

Bose Sport Earbuds

$149 $129 at Amazon

As the most affordable option in the Bose lineup, the Sport Earbuds are an ideal pickup for brand enthusiasts that want a fitness alternative. The warm, balanced sound sends out impactful bass to get your adrenaline pumping. Bluetooth holds up well to maintain calls and music streaming within a 40-foot range. An IPX4-rated design keeps excessive moisture from damaging the buds, and Bose’s StayHear Max silicone eartips and flexible wings latch onto the ears for optimal fit. We’re disappointed with the lack of ANC and extra features, but that’s to be expected at this low price.