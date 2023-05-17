The first-gen Beats Studio Buds delivered a true wireless experience that outpaced the AirPods Pro. They featured an acoustic architecture design with fine-tuned drivers developed from scratch, plus a brand-new chipset that optimized wireless performance on both iOS/macOS and Android platforms.

The new Beats Studio Buds+ build on their predecessor with upgraded active noise cancellation (ANC), battery life and call quality, while polishing series hallmarks such as audio and connectivity. Adding to their appeal is a new see-through color that clearly (no pun intended) takes inspiration from a true wireless rival, joining Black/Gold and Ivory as the three versions available at launch.

So far, every pair of Beats wireless earbuds has not disappointed, from the flagship Fit Pro to the sporty PowerBeats Pro. Neither do the Studio Buds+. However, there is still room for improvement. Here are my thoughts after testing these buds for the past week.

What we liked about them

The Studio Buds+ are now engineered to produce cleaner bass with “ultra-low distortion.” I played several hip-hop and rock bangers to get a feel for the low end and was met with emphatic bass that didn’t muddy up the soundscape. The grimey drums on MF Doom & Madlib’s “All Caps” sounded crisp and impactful, while the elastic bassline and kick-snare combo on Rage Against the Machine’s “Pistol Grip Pump” knocked hard against my eardrums.

Clarity increased significantly when switching from Spotify to Tidal; Hi-Fi and Master recordings delivered clearer highs and vocals. I mostly used the Studio Buds+ with my iPhone 14 and MacBook Pro and was pleased with performance, especially on macOS. That same joy was shared when streaming music on my Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Apple’s spatial audio feature is available and automatically turns on when listening to Dolby Atmos tracks on Apple Music. The 360-degree audio format shined on live performances and jazz records. Freddie Hubbard’s “Weaver of Dreams” was a serene listen that placed instruments properly on the soundstage, allowing me to visualize where each musician was on stage. It’s a shame Beats didn’t include headtracking to give Dolby Atmos tracks an extra layer of realism.

ANC on the original Studio Buds was impressive, but it didn’t translate well to ambient listening or calls. Beats tweaked its technology to produce stronger noise neutralization that adapts to different scenarios and environments. The combination of larger mics, revised front vents for less pressure build-up and stronger processing gives the Studio Buds+ ANC that can compete with several premium options like the sibling Beats Fit Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4.

There was construction taking place outside of my balcony and lots of dog barking – neither broke my concentration when working indoors. Common household noises like kitchen appliances, loud TVs and my toddler’s babbling weren’t distracting either. The Studio Buds+ also eliminate buzzing noises at a high level; I wore them while shaving and wasn’t bothered by my hybrid electric trimmer’s motor sounds. High-frequency noises (baby cries, sirens, whistles) did sneak onto the soundstage, but were less disruptive on these buds than most sub-$150 alternatives.

Transparency mode is much better than it was before. It was easy to keep tabs on my baby and wife during office hours. More importantly, any buds that let me converse from across the room without taking them off is a winner in my book. The mics did a terrific job of blocking out ambient noise and capturing vocals simultaneously, which was also the case when using the digital assistant and “Hey Siri” voice activation for seamless voice command execution.

Voice and video calls sounded loud and clear. Wind reduction has been strengthened to reduce harsh sounds in gusty conditions. Clients and co-workers gave me positive feedback during outdoor chats.

An internally upgraded design with fresher colorways

Beats’ latest buds look more than inspired by the Nothing’s Ear (1)’s see-through design. Does it matter? No. The Transparent colorway is gorgeous and perfectly suits the Studio Buds+ chic and petite frame. A few neighbors inquired about the buds after seeing them on my ears, and the charging case caught the attention of a food delivery guy in the elevator. Needless to say, the Transparent version is an eye-grabber and conversation starter. Black/Gold and Ivory look nice as well.

According to Beats, 95% of the internal components are brand new. The mics are 3x larger, plus a new venting and voice mic port with acoustic mesh was integrated for enhanced ANC and call quality. Battery capacity has also been given a boost (more on that later).

Very few changes were made to the Studio Buds+ external appearance. Beats claims it “revised” the multifunctional button, but it looks and operates like the previous version. The tiny oval design still prioritizes acoustics and ergonomics for optimal listening. IPX4 protection returns for sweat and water resistance (buds only). The plastic casing is very sturdy and won’t crack or crumble if dropped on the concrete. Beats left the charging case untouched with every detail in the same place, from the branding to the tiny LED to the USB-C port. While the outer shell is tough enough to sustain scuffs and scratches, the lid is flimsy.

Increased battery life

Beats expanded battery capacity by 50%. That translates to 6 hours with ANC on and 9 hours with ANC off. The charging case holds between 24 to 36 when fully charged. These are significant increases from the older model, which only generated 5 to 8 hours per charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case. The Studio Buds+ also offer more battery life than the AirPods Pro 2 (5.5 to 7 hours) and their MagSafe charging case (up to 34 hours). You can even use any USB-C-compatible device to charge the buds via reverse charging.

Advertised playtimes were accurate. I averaged 5 hours of daily use and didn’t have to recharge the case until the end of the workweek. These buds take advantage of Apple’s excellent battery management, which squeezes every bit of juice out of the battery for efficient performance on low power. Beats doesn’t share an estimated playtime for spatial audio, though my testing saw a 1-hour drop whenever indulging in Dolby Atmos tracks. That still leaves you with several more minutes than the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple’s most universally compatible buds yet

One of the AirPods’ biggest nuisances was resolved on the Studio Buds: Android compatibility. The Beats app and Google Fast Pair make pairing to Android devices seamless. Switching between my Google Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 14, and MacBook Pro was more convenient with the Studio Buds+ than it has ever been with AirPods Pro 2, which struggles to establish a connection with non-Apple devices. These buds also support Google’s Find My Device feature to locate lost or misplaced buds, though I can admit Apple’s Find My feature is more reliable.

What we didn’t like about them

Still short of a few features

Apple loves to torment Beats users by keeping a handful of features exclusive to the AirPods. One of them is wireless MagSafe charging. This omission isn’t too painful, thanks to the bump in battery life and Fast-Fuel charging for 1 hour of use on a 5-minute quick charge. At the same time, if we’re getting most of the AirPods Pro’s features, then why can’t wireless charging be included?

A few other perks missing from the older Studio Buds remain absent on the plus version. Personalized Spatial Audio isn’t available, so you can’t tailor 360-degree sound to your hearing. Apple’s Ear Tip Fit Test and skin-detection sensors for auto-pause didn’t make the cut either.

There is an Audio Switch feature to automatically switch between devices, but Bluetooth multipoint would have served better since it lets you pair two to devices at the same time.

Even the Beats’ Android app is missing a few basics like battery level indicators and listening mode toggles. This can’t be the final version; it only let me rename and register the product. The dedicated menu in iOS offered more personalization via control customization, microphone assignment, and Noise Control. I assume Beats didn’t make the Studio Buds+ fully compatible with the Android app before launch to avoid further leaks.

No control over spatial audio

Apple programmed spatial audio to automatically turn on when listening to Dolby Atmos tracks.

While much appreciated, this does present a few problems. Not having the option to disable it means battery life will drain quicker. Another problem is that there’s no way to determine if the feature is on or off. Furthermore, what if someone doesn’t want to hear music or movies in 3D?

How they compare

Beats Studio Buds+ AirPods Pro 2 Sony LinkBuds S Active noise cancellation/Transparency Yes Yes Yes Spatial Audio Yes Yes (personalized) Yes (360 Spatial Sound) Battery life (rated) 9 hours (earbuds only); 36 hours (with case) 6 hours (earbuds only); 30 hours (with case) 6 hours (earbuds only), 20 hours (with case) Wireless charging No Yes No Ear tip sizes XS, S, M, L XS, S, M, L S, M, L Software support iOS, Android iOS iOS, Android Colors Black/Gold, Ivory, Translucent White White, Black, Desert Sand, Earth Blue

Bottom line

The Studio Buds+ feel more like an extended cut of the original than a sequel. They improve on Beats’ design and sound architectures, while also strengthening areas like ANC, battery life, and call quality. Appearance-wise, they’re some of the most attractive buds out there, and the newer color options only add to their swagger.

However, Beats didn’t address some of the lingering issues many have with the previous model. The lack of upmarket Apple features like MagSafe charging and Personalized Spatial Audio may convince iPhone users to spend extra on flagships like the AirPods Pro or Beats Fit Pro (our top two picks for best true wireless earbuds). Also, not being able to disable spatial audio is such a Bose move (there’s no way to turn off ANC on their headphones and earbuds) that won’t sit well with battery-preserving users.

Despite these shortcomings, the Studio Buds+ is a superb follow up. The advancements in noise cancellation and sound justify the higher price, but a $20 markdown would make these buds a more enticing purchase and the market’s best mid-range option.