Do you dream of a bucolic morning in a light-soaked kitchen, waiting patiently as perfectly heated water gently seeps through single-origin coffee in a pour-over coffee maker? Do you need steaming mugs of joe produced on demand like a drip coffee maker while you tackle a mountain of emails — but you also demand better coffee than your average percolator can produce? And are you looking to beat the summer heat with a stellar cold-brew coffee that’s as simple to make as plain old filter coffee?

The Brew from Balmuda — makers of the TikTok-famous steam-infusing toaster — does all of those things.

The Brew is a semi-automated take on pour-over coffee, the process wherein precisely heated water is “poured over” fresh ground coffee and allowed to slowly drip through a conical vessel into a mug or carafe below. While artisanal pour-over takes some skill and attention and a bit of associated gear – a pour-over funnel or self-contained pour over coffee maker, an electric kettle, a precision kitchen scale — The Brew does everything but grind the coffee (so you’ll need to already own or pick up a coffee grinder).

To find out if The Brew really delivers on its promise to combine automatic drip convenience with craft pour-over quality, we spent a month testing the machine, sampling the range of drinks it produced to see if it deserves a place on your kitchen counter.

Balumda The Brew A simple to use machine that makes great pour-over coffee — at a price Balmuda Balumda's The Brew brings automation — and fantastic results — to pour-over coffee, producing balanced, enjoyable hot and iced coffees. It's pricey, but if you demand perfection and you're willing to pay for it, it's worth a try. $699 at Williams-Sonoma

What we liked about The Brew