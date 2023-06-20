This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.
I love puzzles and, for me, packing is just like a three-dimensional, practical puzzle. Over the years, I’ve become such a strategic packer (shoutout to the KonMari folding technique!) that I can always find a way to stuff in absolutely everything on my packing list. The one area that would stump me, however, was my toiletries. With products of all shapes and sizes — spray bottles, round jars, squeeze tubes, makeup palettes and more — that can’t bend or fold like clothes, it was even more of a Tetris-like game to ensure my whole beauty routine made it into my suitcase. And as a beauty editor, you can bet that I’m not leaving one step of my skin care routine behind.
Thankfully, I discovered this toiletry bag from Bagsmart earlier this year. It’s perfect for maximalist packers like me (can it be called over-packing if everything fits?), especially for longer trips.
This spacious toiletry bag is great for longer trips where you'll want to bring your full-size products. With secure pockets and straps in each compartment, plus a handy hanging hook to save counter space, you'll be able to fit your complete beauty routine in the water-resistant toiletry organizer.
How I found the Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Organizer
From makeup pouches to clear toiletry cases, I’ve tried a range of organizers but consistently struggled with fitting all of my beauty products. And while travel-sized toiletry bottles can help, they can be a major compromise for longer trips and don’t always suit the products I want to bring along. That’s why I’m so impressed with the Bagsmart toiletry organizer — the bag, which I ordered in the Medium size, fits my robust skin care and makeup routine, plus some hair accessories too.