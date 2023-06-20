This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

I love puzzles and, for me, packing is just like a three-dimensional, practical puzzle. Over the years, I’ve become such a strategic packer (shoutout to the KonMari folding technique!) that I can always find a way to stuff in absolutely everything on my packing list. The one area that would stump me, however, was my toiletries. With products of all shapes and sizes — spray bottles, round jars, squeeze tubes, makeup palettes and more — that can’t bend or fold like clothes, it was even more of a Tetris-like game to ensure my whole beauty routine made it into my suitcase. And as a beauty editor, you can bet that I’m not leaving one step of my skin care routine behind.

Thankfully, I discovered this toiletry bag from Bagsmart earlier this year. It’s perfect for maximalist packers like me (can it be called over-packing if everything fits?), especially for longer trips.

Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Organizer with Hanging Hook Bagsmart This spacious toiletry bag is great for longer trips where you'll want to bring your full-size products. With secure pockets and straps in each compartment, plus a handy hanging hook to save counter space, you'll be able to fit your complete beauty routine in the water-resistant toiletry organizer. $23 at Amazon

How I found the Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Organizer

From makeup pouches to clear toiletry cases, I’ve tried a range of organizers but consistently struggled with fitting all of my beauty products. And while travel-sized toiletry bottles can help, they can be a major compromise for longer trips and don’t always suit the products I want to bring along. That’s why I’m so impressed with the Bagsmart toiletry organizer — the bag, which I ordered in the Medium size, fits my robust skin care and makeup routine, plus some hair accessories too.