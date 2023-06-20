This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Summer Travel 101, a weeklong focus on what you need to travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.

There are all kinds of strategies people use when packing their luggage — so much so that there’s really no one-size-fits-all approach. That said, I personally combine two popular packing methods. First off, I roll my clothes in order to help prevent wrinkles from rearing their ugly head. From there, I also use packing cubes to organize my clothing and other essentials into groups and to free up even more space in my bags.

Recently, I tried out the four-pack of Bagail Compression Packing Cubes. While it’s hard to get overly excited about packing cubes, this set has some features that help them to stand out from the countless others I’ve used on my travels over the years.

Bagail 4-Set Compression Packing Cubes Amazon A quality set of four packing cubes that are durable and easy to maintain. Not only do they offer dedicated compartments for your clothes, but they offer a compression system for packing more in your suitcase. And for just $25, they're a solid pick for travelers at all budgets. $25 at Amazon

How I found the Bagail Compression Packing Cubes

There are a seemingly endless number of packing cube sets out there. I found this set to be especially appealing because of its reasonable price tag and compression capabilities. The packing cubes you get in the pack from Bagail come in four different sizes: one extra large, one large, one medium and one small.

I received the set just in time for an international vacation to the Dominican Republic, so I utilized them for different items — T-shirts for working out, exercise shorts, bathing suits and swim covers and socks and underwear. When they were all packed, I found them to be the perfect size to fit into my