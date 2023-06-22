I’ve always been a backpack guy. From travel backpacks to smaller day bags, I love testing new backpacks and seeing how they fit into my travel routine. So when I got my hands on the Away F.A.R 45L Convertible Backpack, I was super excited to check it out. When I’m on long trips, I usually pair a casual backpack with an Away Carry-On Aluminum Edition hard-shell suitcase. This roller bag has been my suitcase of choice since I first bought it in early 2018. It’s been checked hundreds of times and traveled to more than 30 countries. And any time something has gone wrong with the suitcase, Away’s excellent customer support has always made it right. Needless to say, I’ve long been a fan of the Away brand. So, the Away F.A.R 45L Convertible Backpack was an exciting review for me. I was curious to test out Away’s attempt at making a large backpack that’s something between a true backpacker’s backpack and a more modern travel backpack. To test the bag, I brought it on a recent four-day trip to the Cayman Islands and tested how the bag performed in airport security and while walking around the airport, a common activity for those likely to purchase this backpack. Let’s take a closer look at my experience using Away’s F.A.R 45L Convertible Backpack. What we liked about it It can fit a week’s worth of clothing if you pack light There’s no doubt that the 45L version of Away’s F.A.R bag is large. The main compartment opens from the center in a clamshell-style packing system — perfect for using packing cubes — and has a large cargo area for clothing as well as two separated pockets on the other side, which are useful for carrying sandals or sorting smaller articles of clothing. The large compartment also has a compression strap, so you can maximize space when packing the bag full. I’ve only used the bag on three- and four-night trips so far, but I’ve had no trouble fitting two pairs of jeans, seven T-shirts and other essentials in the main compartment. Plus, I’ve found the two separate compartments on the opposite side of the bag to be perfect for flip-flops, vitamins and other random things I bring with me but don’t necessarily need quick access to. If you’re packing light, you can use the compression straps on the side of the bag to make the bag smaller and easier to handle. This also makes it possible to use the bag as a daily commuter bag. It’s also worth mentioning there’s a dedicated laptop sleeve you can access through the back of the backpack. This keeps your laptop separate from the rest of your travel gear and gives you quick access to your laptop or tablet when you’re at the airport or train station. The sleeve was able to accommodate my 14-inch MacBook Pro with plenty of room to spare — Away says it can accommodate up to a 15-inch device. There’s also a front pocket where you can store small things like magazines, portable chargers and cords, your passport and other accessories. Like the laptop pocket, you don’t need to open the bag’s main compartment to access it, which is again helpful while you’re in transit. You’ll also find a small hidden pocket on the front of the backpack, which can fit a passport and a smartphone and is perfect for keeping those most precious items secure while you’re in transit. You can use it as a backpack, shoulder bag or a duffel Another cool feature of the Away F.A.R 45L backpack is that it can be used as either a backpack or a duffel bag. The backpack straps can be hidden inside a dedicated compartment on the back of the bag, and there are handles on both the side and top of the backpack so you can carry it how you like in any given situation. There’s also an included shoulder strap that lets you use the F.A.R 45L like a messenger bag or shoulder bag. It’s nice that Away includes this with the bag, but if the bag is fully packed with a week’s worth of clothing, it’s not so comfortable. I only recommend using the shoulder strap if you’re using it as a day bag. I’m a fan of this versatility, as the F.AR. 45L is a little too large for me to use as a daily backpack when I get to my destination. So, I have often found myself using it as a duffel while carrying my laptop and other small items in my daily backpack. Plus, who doesn’t love a little extra flexibility when traveling? It attaches to a suitcase This is a small feature, but it’s now something I seek out when picking a travel backpack. The F.A.R 45L Convertible Backpack can easily be carried with a rolling suitcase thanks to the trolley sleeve on the back of the bag. Even when fully packed, it fit securely on my Away Carry-On. Overall, it’s a convenient addition when you’re traveling with two bags and need to navigate around an airport or train station. It’s durable Away’s F.A.R 45L Convertible Backpack puts durability first. The bag is made from lightweight recycled polyester fabric that’s both water- and abrasion-resistant. The fabric feels very durable, and it’s held up well during my travels. I’ve found that the bag is prone to scratching, but with the green colorway, you have to get up close to the bag in order to see the scratches. The water-resistant feature is great for when you’re exploring a new destination and a rain shower rolls through. Plus, thanks to its lightweight nature — it weighs just 3.32 pounds when empty — it doesn’t feel too heavy to carry around on a travel day. All of the bag’s zippers, straps and buckles feel durable as well. I don’t feel like anything is at risk of ripping or otherwise being damaged even when the bag is fully packed. Likewise, the mesh on the back of the backpack is comfortable and keeps your back cool when you’re carrying a full backpack to your next destination. There’s also a chest strap that’s helpful when carrying a fully packed bag. Speaking of durability, Away knows that this bag was made to last, and it’s covered by a limited one-year warranty. Any issue with the backpack in the first year of usage and Away will send you a replacement. I’ve had great experiences with Away’s customer service in the past, so it’s nice to have the peace of mind of knowing that the brand will replace the F.A.R backpack should something be faulty in the first year. Unfortunately, backpacks aren’t included in the same limited lifetime warranty that Away gives to its suitcases, but the one-year warranty feels sufficient. What we didn’t like about it Limited internal pockets makes it hard to organize To be fair, this is a subjective complaint. Some may like a wide-open main compartment for clothing and other travel essentials. However, I would like to have more internal pockets wrapping around the bag’s interior for things like toiletries and cables. I feel like this would make the bag easier to organize, especially for someone who carries lots of gadgets and other accessories with them while on the road. Another notable exclusion with the F.A.R 45L Convertable Backpack is a water bottle sleeve. You won’t find one on either side of the backpack, so you’ll have to carry your water bottle in the main compartment, which could be a big downfall for some travelers. The zippers could be smoother This is a minor complaint, but one that’s worth noting. While the F.A.R 45L Convertible Backpack’s zippers feel robust in terms of size and quality, they aren’t very smooth. I sometimes find myself having to repeatedly tug on the bag’s zipper in order to open the main compartment. And when they are moving, the zippers feel rough. Having smoother, easier-to-use zippers would be a nice update to the bag. The giant 'A' on the back of the bag isn't for everyone You've probably noticed that the bag has a giant "A" on the back of it. This is — I assume — Away branding. However, I feel like the bag would look cleaner without this large branding in your face. Having the option to choose between having or not having this branding would be a nice addition to the F.A.R lineup. How it compares Bottom line Overall, Away's F.A.R 45L Convertible Backpack is a good choice for anyone who wants a flexible bag that holds enough clothing for roughly a week on the road. It's a comfortable backpack, but it can be easily converted into a duffel bag or attached to a roller bag. Plus, its durable and water-resistant construction makes it a good choice for backpackers and digital nomads who are constantly on the move.