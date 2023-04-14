Powder season is, incredibly, still upon us. Skiers and snowboarders continue to shred slopes out west, and this year, the stoke was at an all-time high, thanks to record-breaking snowfall. Case in point: Snow depth in south Tahoe measured over 126 inches in early April and California’s Sierra Mountains saw 220% more snowpack than what’s typical at this time of year, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Epic powder days call for an adventure in the mountains. And that’s exactly what I did at Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia this winter. Beyond soaking in the splendor that is ski touring in the backcountry, my goal was to test out some new ski gear, namely the Arc’teryx Sentinel line — a ski and snowboard kit built by women, for women.

The line includes the Sentinel Jacket, Sentinel Insulated Jacket, Sentinel Anorak Jacket, Sentinel Pant, Sentinel Bib Pant and Sentinel One Piece. And above all, this women’s-specific line bridges the design gap between performance and personal expression with an all-new design that kicks tight fits to the curb and emphasizes style with new colors and cuts.

Sentinel Anorak Jacket Arc'teryx Designed for female skiers and snowboarders, the Sentinel Anorak Jacket is a versatile, durable and comfortable shell that’s easy to wear over mid layers and base layers or on its own. Pit zips provide ventilation, its oversized hood easily fits over a helmet and an elastic waist belt with drawstring cinches can snap securely to the Arc’teryx Sentinel Pants to keep out wind and snow. $700 at Arc'teryx

Sentinel Pant Arc'teryx Big mountain shredders and resort riders alike will stay dry, warm and protected from the elements in the Sentinel Pant. Its waterproof Gore-Tex shell keeps you dry, while an inner fleece backing provides warmth on even the coldest powder days. These snow pants were designed by women and for women — with zero compromises on performance or comfort. $550 at Arc'teryx

What is the Arc’teryx Sentinel line?

Erica Zazo/CNN Underscored

A women-focused design approach

Today, Arc’teryx product lines are split 50/50 across men’s and women’s gear. Now more than ever, the company is hyper-focused on understanding and addressing the unique challenges that women face in finding products that not only fit comfortably but also stand up on big adventures.

To do so, the brand is leveraging the expertise and guidance of a female-led design and product team, testing prototypes and getting feedback from some of the best female athletes around the world and designing highly technical outdoor gear that addresses the specific needs and fits for the female anatomy.

The result: A high-performance ski and snowboard kit that meets the unique needs of women-identifying athletes and allows them to express their own personal style without compromising on performance.

The testing

Arc’teryx leaned on its team of top-tier female snow athletes for design input and feedback on Sentinel product prototypes. Test kits were given to women on their athlete roster to test the gear in the toughest conditions and provide precise feedback to address function, comfort, thermoregulation, fit and physiological concern. The final version of the Sentinel kit incorporates women-specific design components that address warmth ratio (as women’s bodies run at vastly different temperatures than men), physical movement and body proportions. For example, Arc’teryx incorporated strategically placed armpit and leg zips for customizable ventilation on the Sentinel jackets and pants, and the Sentinel jackets were designed with extra room for movement and the ability to layer mid and base layers.

The fit

In terms of fit, Arc’teryx redesigned its traditional women’s fit to one that’s more relaxed and roomy around the waist and hips. If you’ve worn women’s gear before, you likely know exactly what I mean when I say “hourglass shape.” It’s an archaic design principle with an unhealthy expectation that all women can and should fit into products with tapered waistlines and perfectly symmetrical bust and hip sizes.

Arc’teryx redesigned its traditional women’s fit to ditch this outdated approach to women’s apparel. Its Sentinel jackets offer a more modern aesthetic with a boxier shape, particularly across the midsection. The new Sentinel kit also accommodates a greater range of body types from sizes XXS to XXL and extended women’s pant and bib sizes ranging from 00 to 16. In fall 2023, the brand plans to release more extended fits, silhouette expansions and increased styles, all of which will be grounded in their high technical performance across the snow products.

The style

Arc’teryx tapped into personal preferences and feedback from its roster of female athletes (including pro skiers Michelle Parker and Izzy Lynch), ambassadors and the brand’s internal women-led design team to create style that allows for personal expression without sacrificing top-notch performance. The women weighed in on design preferences informed by individual styles and personal expression, and they made requests for features they felt would enhance their performance on the mountain. They also provided direct feedback on prototypes of the Sentinel kits following multi-day adventures on the highest peaks and gnarliest mountain conditions you could imagine. The Sentinel jackets come in three styles — the full-zip Sentinel Jacket, the half-zip Sentinel Anorak Jacket and the heavier-duty Sentinel Insulated Jacket — and various colors, from a Sunstone yellow to a Moonlit slate blue. The Sentinel bottoms also come in three styles, including a classic pant, bib overall and onesie.

What we liked about it

Roomy fit

More often than not, I’m stuck with only finding fitted (read: tight) snow pants and jackets at the store. My workaround is opting for a size or two larger than my usual fit to make sure there’s enough space for me to move around and fit additional layers underneath my jacket or shell. However, I was pleasantly surprised when testing out the Sentinel Anorak Jacket to find it gave me lots of extra space to fit a base layer and mid layer comfortably underneath with plenty of room around the waist, armpits and chest to spare. The Sentinel Pant was equally roomy. Even though I have larger thighs, I had plenty of space around the inner and outer parts of my leg from my hips all the way down to my ankle. This gave me much-needed agility to carve down the mountain and also space for my base layers to breathe underneath the waterproof shell material.

I’ve never felt more free and agile in a jacket and snow pants than in my Sentinel kit. During my experience trekking uphill and then dropping in on knee-deep powder, I had tons of room to move around on the way up and plenty of freedom for an agile descent downhill. Underneath the jacket, I fit an Arc’teryx Atom Hoody overtop of my Rho Heavyweight Zip base layer. In no way was I restricted by movement from my waist up, even with the extra layers underneath.

While not all folks prefer a relaxed and roomy fit, it’s a common choice — for both practicality and style — for snowboarders. Having freedom around the hips and waist when bending over to strap into your snowboard is a huge advantage for a more comfortable experience on your board. The same is true for resort skiers and backcountry touring skiers who prefer the extra mobility.

Breathable

Erica Zazo/CNN Underscored

It’s easy to work up a sweat when you’re riding through thick powder or skinning uphill. This was especially true during my time at Whistler Blackcomb when it snowed for two days straight on the mountain. Thankfully all gear across the Sentinel product line, including the Sentinel Anorak Jacket and Sentinel Pant, is made of Gore-Tex material. This fabric, made of a waterproof yet breathable fabric membrane, is ideal for protecting you from the elements and keeping your temperature regulated while you adventure. It seamlessly keeps water out while also letting moisture escape from inside.

I found the Sentinel Anorak balanced keeping me dry while also allowing sweat underneath my shell to dissipate throughout the day. This was especially true when I took off my Atom Hoody mid layer as I was skinning up the mountain in the backcountry. The extra airflow and room under the jacket allowed more space for my sweaty base layers to breathe. I am also a huge fan of the Sentinel Anorak’s full-length armpit-to-hip zipper vents. I was able to unzip the armpit to my liking to let in cool air as I moved up the mountain. I could also unzip at my hip to allow for more room and extra airflow at my waist. The Sentinel Pant also has a set of long zippers on the side of each pant leg. The double-zipper system can unzip part way or full length, allowing you to customize airflow as needed.

Super waterproof and protective

The Sentinel product line is made of 100% waterproof, stormproof and breathable Gore-Tex fabric. This is essential for making sure the kit repels water as you ski and snowboard through thick powder or find yourself in the thick of unexpected winter weather. While ski touring in the backcountry, I fell several times trying to make it down steep slopes through deep powder. I also rode through several hours of heavy snowfall that completely covered my jacket in snow and water. However, the entire day, no water soaked through my Sentinel Anorak jacket or Sentinel pants. It was amazing, to say the least. Staying warm and dry all day long meant I was able to ride from sunup to sundown without needing to change out my top and bottom layers.

What we didn’t like about it

Price point

Plain and simple: The Sentinel product line is anything but cheap. You can expect to drop a small fortune on these products, especially if you’re looking to buy the full kit complete with jacket and pants. That said, knowing that you’re buying products that are not only built to perform but built to last makes this investment worth the spend, in my opinion. The Sentinel kit is extremely durable and high-performing. If you’re looking for a kit that will keep you dry and comfortable, even in the most extreme conditions, this is your pick. Tested and designed in collaboration with the best snow athletes and outdoor product designers in the world, the Sentinel kit is designed with nothing but the best approach to function, performance and fit. For that reason, the Sentinel products are very pricey.

Oversized hood

Erica Zazo/CNN Underscored

I appreciate that the hood on the Sentinel Anorak Jacket is large enough to easily fit over my snowboard helmet, and with room to spare. However, I found the hood was almost too large. During the day, I often needed to flip my hood off to make sure I had enough visibility going down tricky runs or through tree-filled glade areas of the mountain. The hood does have elastic drawstrings on the front collarbones and on the back of the hood, allowing you to cinch the hood tight around your helmet. I did find this made for an extra, slightly inconvenient, step when needing to take my hood on and off throughout the day to allow for more airflow as I got warm throughout various runs. I also found cinching the hood restricted my mobility around my head and neck, which I did not want to deal with when riding steep and intense runs.

How it compares

It’s hard to beat the Arc’teryx Sentinel’s kit performance and attention to design detail and functionality. However, the biggest factor in purchasing another ski and snowboard kit is the fact you’re able to save upward of a few hundred bucks in the process.

Patagonia makes its own line of backcountry ski touring jackets and pants that rival the Sentinel in design and function but are slightly more affordable. Patagonia’s Women’s Powslayer Bibs ( $639 $319) are a close comparison to the Sentinel Bib Pant. Like the Sentinel Bib, the Powslayers are made with 100% waterproof Gore-Tex fabric, providing complete protection from the elements. Alternatively, the Powslayers are low profile (meaning the bib sits closer to the waistline) and have removable straps and belt loops to convert to pants. This versatility is a great feature for more freedom when touring uphill and having a pair of bibs that can also easily convert to pants whenever desired. The Women’s Stormstride Pants ( $449 $224), most similar to the Sentinel Pant, are slightly less expensive but similar in function and performance. Unlike the Sentinel Pant, the Stormstride Pants do not feature Gore-Tex but instead Patagonia’s proprietary H2No waterproof, breathable and durable fabric that mimics the performance of Gore.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any other anorak jacket on the market that provides as much protection and durability as the Sentienal Anorak. In terms of ski and snowboard jackets, however, The North Face’s Women’s Summit Series Pumori Futurelight ($650) can stand up to similar rugged and snowy mountain adventures. Made with North Face’s proprietary waterproof yet breathable outer fabric, the Summit Series Pumori was specifically built for high-altitude adventures. The Patagonia Women’s Stormstride Jacket ( $449 $249) is a fraction of the cost of both the Arc’teryx and North Face shell jackets. The Stormstride Jacket also claims to stand up to high-intensity mountain adventure with waterproof yet breathable functionality and a comfortable fit.

Bottom line

Mirae Campbell

Staying warm, dry and safe on the mountain, no matter if you’re resort riding or ski touring in the backcountry, is beyond important. Without insulated gear, quick-drying base layers and waterproof shells that repel snow and water, your time on the slopes could turn into a dangerous situation if you’re unprepared to face the elements. Even more: Women-identifying skiers and snowboarders have unique needs and preferences when it comes to what gear they wear while riding.

The Arc’teryx Sentinel kit is an impressive set of snow gear designed by women and for women to excel on the mountain and feel and look good while doing so. Specifically, the Sentinel Anorak Jacket and the Sentinel Pant are an extremely impressive ski or snowboard jacket and pant combo.

Yes, anything from the Sentinel line is a big investment. However, thanks to its smart, female-focused design approach, there’s no doubt the Sentinel kit ranks at the top of the list for high-performance technical gear for female-identifying ski and snowboarders alike.