Just over a year after Apple last updated its Apple TV streaming device, we’re already receiving an update that brings a new processor, new price point and extra smart home features to the Apple TV 4K lineup.

Apple’s revamped Apple TV lineup officially launches this Friday, Nov. 4, but Apple is currently taking preorders for the set-top box. There’s a Wi-Fi-only model that’s priced at $129 — a new low for Apple’s streaming box — or a Wi-Fi and Ethernet model that’s $149, the old starting price.

I’ve been testing the $149 Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) for just under a week now, replacing my personal 2021 Apple TV 4K while putting it through its paces in a house that is almost constantly streaming some sort of show or video. Does the new Apple TV deliver a better streaming experience? It does, but there’s more to it than that.

What we liked about it

There is a noticeable performance boost

Jason Cipriani/CNN

Inside the new Apple TV 4K is Apple’s A15 Bionic processor. That’s the same processor that’s found in the iPhone 13 lineup and the sixth-generation iPad Mini, and one that we’ve found to deliver super-fast performance on devices that arguably demand more than an Apple TV box that’s primarily designed to stream video.

Apple touts that the new Apple TV delivers up to 50% faster processing performance, and graphics performance should be up to 30% quicker thanks to the processor upgrade. For those keeping track at home, the Apple TV 4K released in 2021 used Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, so those performance claims aren’t all surprising.

I’ve been using the 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K as my main streaming device since it was released, and after going through the initial setup process on the new Apple TV 4K, I immediately noticed a difference in how fast apps load and even navigation felt. Across the board, there was a noticeable difference.

One area where the speed boost was apparent was when I used Siri to request information, search the App Store or start a binge-watching session. Siri not only loaded faster, but the responses were almost instantaneous. Granted, part of the reason Siri loads faster is due to the new Siri interface that looks more like Siri on the iPad, taking up only a corner of the screen instead of taking over the entire TV.

Another where the performance just felt faster was how quickly the Apple TV app would open and populate with suggestions of what to watch next.

It’s a fun, casual gaming device

Jason Cipriani/CNN

I spent quite a few hours over the weekend playing video games on the Apple TV, something I haven’t done in probably 5 years when my youngest son and I would play Beach Buggy on a daily basis.

However, Apple has done a lot to improve the gaming experience on all of its devices over the last few years, including adding Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch controller compatibility. So, I paired an Xbox controller to the Apple TV 4K, launched Apple Arcade and searched for a game that’s included with my monthly Apple One Premier subscription. I love Lego games, and I have a small but growing appreciation for Star Wars, so I ended up downloading Lego Star Wars: Castaways.

The overall experience was fun and at times it felt like I was using a gaming console and not a set-top box. Other times, mainly when navigating menus and settings, it was apparent that I was playing a mobile game on a TV with a controller designed for a game console. That said, I found myself reaching for the Xbox controller instead of the Siri Remote once I sat down on the couch to waste a few hours of time.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

The Siri Remote, which got a much-needed refresh in 2021, wasn’t left out of receiving an update of its own this year. The remote has the same design, buttons and overall functionality, but instead of using a Lightning port on the bottom of the remote to charge it up, you’ll now find a USB-C port for charging.

That’s the same kind of port that Apple is now using across all of its current iPad models — including the just released tenth-generation iPad. And with Apple admitting it’ll have to comply with a recent European Union ruling, forcing the iPhone maker to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C, the change on the Siri Remote just means we’re one step closer to ditching Lightning altogether.

What this really means in your day-to-day experience is very little. I think I’ve had to charge my Siri Remote once every 3 or 4 months, if that. But once the transition to USB-C happens for all Apple devices, that means I won’t have to dig out a Lightning cable every few months just to charge the remote.

What we don’t like about it

The Siri Remote still doesn’t have Find My support

Jason Cipriani/CNN

The switch to USB-C on the Siri Remote is a welcomed move, but there’s one feature I think every Apple TV user wants to see Apple implement — a Find My remote solution. But that’s nowhere to be found in the new Siri Remote.

I don’t even want or need a speaker in the remote that you can trigger to help find it when it inevitably gets lost (although that would be a nice touch). What I would like to see is Apple add the Apple U1 ultra-wideband chip to the remote that allows you to use the Find My app to precisely — I’m talking within inches — locate an object.

Over the last week or so I haven’t lost this Siri Remote, but it’s a common occurrence around my home, and I’d assume it’s something everyone else deals with on a regular basis.

There are some novel solutions for adding an AirTag to the Siri Remote, such as this $40 Nomad Goods Leather Cover that includes a compartment for an AirTag. But a built-in Find My solution would all but make the Siri Remote perfect.

Not all Apple TV models are created equal

Jason Cipriani/CNN

This year’s Apple TV 4K lineup consists of two models. There’s the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) and the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet). As the names indicate, the Wi-Fi model can only connect to the internet via a Wi-Fi 6 connection. The Wi-Fi + Ethernet model has a gigabit ethernet port on the back, making it possible to hardwire the Apple TV into your home’s network or connect to your Wi-Fi.

The differences don’t stop at connectivity options between the two models. The Wi-Fi + Ethernet model also includes 128GB of storage, double the 64GB included in the Wi-Fi-only model. An Apple TV’s storage is used for storing apps and games, and unless you plan on downloading a lot of games, I find it hard to see a 128GB Apple TV’s storage filling up.

If you’re a smart home aficionado, there’s another difference you need to know about. The Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) also includes a Thread radio to act as a Thread border router to help you manage and control all of your Matter and Thread-equipped smart home devices.

If you already have a HomePod Mini, then you don’t necessarily need an additional Thread border router in your home, but if you’re just starting to upgrade your smart home devices to support Thread, going with the more expensive Apple TV 4K option this year makes sense.

Nice price drop, but what about going even cheaper?

Jason Cipriani/CNN

The Apple TV lineup has often been criticized for its high price tag. This year, Apple dropped the starting price down from $149 to $129 for the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) and that’s a great start, but if you look at the overall streaming landscape, it’s still one of the most expensive offerings.

Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks start at $40 for HD or $50 for a 4K model. Roku’s streaming devices start at $30 for the Roku Express with HD streaming, or $40 for the Roku Express 4K+. Then there’s Google’s Chromecast for $30 or $50 with HD or 4K streaming, respectively.

Granted, that’s comparing a streaming stick to a set-top box that’s designed to be more powerful and offer a better experience overall, but, still, Apple TV and its users would benefit from an even more affordable option than a set-top box.

An Apple TV Stick at $70 or even $80 that delivers 4K streaming would be an instant hit.

How it compares

Bottom line

This year’s crop of Apple TV 4K boxes bring an impressive speed boost to our favorite high-end streaming device that translates into faster loading times, with a lower starting price and a small update to the Siri Remote. You can’t go wrong with either model, but you should take a few seconds to consider which model you should buy.

There’s no need to upgrade from last year’s Apple TV 4K just for a quicker experience. However, if you’re using the original Apple TV 4K from 2017 — or are ready to make the jump from HD streaming to 4K — then the $129 Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) is more than enough for most users. If you’re looking to up your Apple TV streaming game while also beefing up your smart home network, then the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) is an easy choice.