This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

It’s no secret that in recent years, Amazon has evolved into a somewhat surprising mecca for affordable fashion stapes and standout pieces that tend to go viral. Need proof? See: the inimitable Amazon coat, the eye-catching and easy-to-wear nightgown dress and oh-so-cozy lounge set — just to name a few.

Now, we’re calling the next Amazon outfit that’s sure to be a craze this spring: The MSBasic V-Neck Dress which we tried out in our quest to test the best spring dresses from the mega-retailer, and it rose the to the top of the pack as our (and readers’) favorite frock for the new season.

MSBasic V-Neck Dress Amazon It honestly doesn't get easier — and more flattering — than this simple V-neck dress, which is available in lots of basic colors and interesting patterns. The style emphasizes all the right places, the material is soft, it's a great length and you don't have to worry about wearing any special undergarments. From $26 at Amazon

In terms of silhouette, this dress is universally flattering. With a simple fit-to-flare shape, it hugs the waist without feeling constricting, and the wrap-top, V neckline shows just the right amount of skin for any bust size. A classic short sleeve and covered back means that any type of undergarment or bra will work underneath, and you won’t have to worry about concealing a strap. The hemline, which hits just above the knee, is perfect for spring weather and doesn’t feel too short.

The fabric is a blend of polyester and spandex that’s soft to the touch and plenty stretchy — though we’d avoid throwing this one in the dryer; the tag notes it’s hand wash only.

Chelsea Stone/CNN

And no matter your personal style, you’ll find that MSBasic has you covered: The dress is available in 39 colorways and patterns in sizes S through XXL on Amazon (though not every option is available in every size); Solids include blue, green and purple, and there are plenty of pretty florals, polka dots and even a few tie-dye looks. Prices range from $26 to $32.

But perhaps the best attribute of this dress is the versatility: Dress it down with a denim jacket and sneakers for a breezy day of running errands, or throw on some cute wedge sandals for a more elevated look. There’s no extra frills or complicated details here — the MSBasic dress is the embodiment of “throw it on and go,” and it’s sure to hit just right no matter the occasion.