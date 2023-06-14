Amazon has never tried to break the mold for cutting-edge technologies in its Fire tablets. Using forked versions of the Android OS, they offer limited app availability and are optimized for apps and experiences in the Amazon ecosystem. In exchange, Fire OS tablets have tended to offer competitive hardware and usability specs for considerably lower prices than competing Android and iOS models. With an 11-inch touchscreen, 14 hours of advertised battery life, stylus pen capability, a magnetic keyboard accessory, and state-of-the-art wireless features like WiFi 6, the new Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s biggest and most advanced Fire tablet yet, as well as its most work-friendly. Starting at $220 for the tablet alone and $330 for the “Productivity Bundle” that includes a stylus pen and keyboard, it’s also the priciest. Does that still make it a good deal in terms of price versus features? I spent a week with the new tablet, the stylus pen, and the keyboard using it as both my primary work device and my primary reading, video viewing, and music-and-podcast listening device to find out. The specific configuration I tested had 64GB of memory without lockscreen ads feature. Here’s what you need to know before you decide if Amazon’s newest tablet is worth your bucks. What we liked about it The landscape design promotes entertainment You won’t find any 4K or Retina screens here, which is in line with previous Fire tablets. That won’t matter much if you plan to primarily view content on the Fire Max 11 itself rather than via a connection to a 4K-capable device — but the 11-inch touchscreen is the biggest screen on any Fire tablet so far (the previous biggest one being the 10.1-inch FIre HD 10 tablet). At 2000 x 1200 resolution with 2.4 million pixels, it also delivers the highest definition of any Amazon tablet so far — though that still puts it behind state-of-the-art tablets like the 10.9-inch screen iPad 10th generation, which came out in 2021. Even so, at this screen size, you’ll still be impressed with the crisp and clear images, rich, deep color and smooth motion. Contrast was well defined in darker scenes from the Prime Video series ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ which featured night scenes with easily discernible shades of night, gray flannel coats, and navy blue uniforms. Similarly, ‘Dune’ looked and sounded well-defined and visually clear, and it was multi-layered aurally in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos streaming on the Max app. A distinguishing feature of the Fire Max 11 is its optimization for landscape orientation, with built-in stereo speakers, and a front-facing camera which is found on the wider side of the tablet. This means viewing movies, playing games, and making video calls are best experienced when the laptop is positioned in landscape orientation, which is a departure from most portrait mode-optimized tablets that feature front-facing cameras on the shorter, top side and speakers on the shorter, bottom side. The landscape optimization comes in handy for work scenarios, too, but more on that later. The Fire Max 11’s audio capabilities are more state-of-the-art, with built-in Dolby Atmos capability that delivers a digital signal processed-version of the spatial audio format through the two speakers on top of the tablet (in landscape mode), as well as through any Bluetooth or USB-C-connected headphones or earbuds. This is one area where subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives you access to tracks that are in HD, Ultra HD, and Dolby Atmos, is a definite bonus. While the Dolby Atmos capability is available on most new iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as newer laptops and PCs, it’s a first for Fire tablets. In my experience, the Amazon Music versions of Dolby Atmos and Ultra HD tracks sounded a bit bigger and brighter than similarly-designated tracks on Tidal, but that may just be subjective. This spatial audio capability really shines on tracks such as the Dolby Atmos version of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody,” which offers a broader soundstage, warmer timbres, and specifically situated instruments, or The Beatles’ “Come Together,” which delivers a more streamlined, nuanced, and balanced version of the opening drumbeat than the original recording. On the Dolby Atmos version of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” I heard more separation of samples and background singers — sometimes even a gospel choir — behind a well-defined and isolated Beyonce voice that was front and center. Granted, this was more apparent while listening to the Dolby Atmos tracks on headphones, but it’s even discernable on the Fire Max 11’s two stereo speakers. Elevated Luna gaming The Fire Max 11 also elevates the gaming experience versus previous Fire tablets, thanks to a solid ARM graphics processor and Wi-Fi 6 capability. Similar to the Prime Video offering, Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service offers a rotating selection of games, including ‘Fortnite,’ as part of the Amazon Prime membership, with access to many more with a monthly Luna+ subscription, along with options to subscribe to Jackbox Games or purchase games (or access titles you already own) by Ubisoft. Though set-up requires a mobile phone, the optional Luna gaming controller, which also works with other gaming systems, syncs up seamlessly with the tablet and did the trick on racing games such as Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition and Team Sonic Racing, which are available for individual play, online multiplayer, or “Couch” mode, which offers local co-op play via shared links with friends or other specific individuals. You can also easily watch livestreams of Fortnite,‘Bug Fables, and Assassin’s Creed Origins,’ among other games, on the Amazon-owned Twitch, as well as cast gameplay yourself – all from the Luna app on the Fire Max 11. A surprisingly good Kindle reading device Taking it down a notch to portrait mode, let’s look at one of the quintessential tablet and Amazon experiences: reading e-books. Though it’s the biggest Fire tablet yet, the Kindle reading experience was surprisingly satisfying. I could easily read pages with the default fonts – maybe because I could see more of the text and entire page on the bigger screen – and the Fire Max 11’s 17.28 ounce weight – just over a pound – is just light enough to make it an easy hold while seated or lying down. At night, I switched on the Blue Shade feature, which adds an amber overlay onto the screen and is easier on the eyes in dim light, exactly what I need to wind down and fall asleep when I break down and use a tablet in bed instead of a paper book. Accessories make it more work-friendly The Fire HD tablets have always been more focused on entertainment — reading e-books, playing games, watching videos, and listening to music — than work, but the Fire Max 11 balances that emphasis out with the addition of an optional keyboard case and a stylus pen, which are available together with the tablet in the “Productivity Bundle,” or individually. The Keyboard Case ($90) is a single product that consists of a slim cover that attaches snugly and magnetically to the back of the tablet and a keyboard cover that attaches magnetically to sensors on the side of the tablet. Both the slim cover and the keyboard feature are covered in a faux gray denim, which adds to the Fire Max 11’s more business-friendly look. Whereas previous Fire tablet models worked with external keyboards only via Bluetooth, and suffered the occasional lags and drops in connectivity, the Fire Max 11’s hard keyboard connection results in a work-ready accessory that doubles as a protective cover. While I have found many reduced-size tablet and two-in-one keyboards to be inadequate for fast and long typing sessions — tight key spacing and occasional wireless lag lead to many typos — this proprietary keyboard case keyboard for the Fire Max 11 was surprisingly responsive and I found no rise in typos when using it to type both this review and several emails over the week. That said, any Bluetooth keyboard will work with the Fire Max 11, as well as Bluetooth mice. Though I found that the keyboard case’s keyboard trackpad worked as well as any laptop trackpad, I still prefer using a mouse. I paired the Logitech Vertical MX ergonomic mouse to the Fire Max 11 and it worked seamlessly, even when I simultaneously had headphones paired via Bluetooth. Meanwhile, the optional Made for Amazon Stylus Pen ($35) offers a seamless set-up—literally insert the AAA battery and it immediately pairs to the Fire with no specific steps required of the user. With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the pen is a boon to artists and illustrators, or anyone who needs nuanced strokes or shading. I’m no artist, so I can’t quite vouch for its effectiveness in sketching or illustration, but I did find I was able to write in cursive or print quickly and accurately, even at the lightest pressure, in OneNote, which is where I tend to use stylus pens the most on tablets. The pen attaches magnetically to the long side of the tablet, whichI find useful as II often misplace peripherals such as these on my often paper- and gadget-covered desk. Powerful performance for multitasking With a 2.2 Ghz octa-core processor and 4G of RAM, the Fire Max 11 is the fastest and most powerful Fire tablet yet, and this means that you can easily multitask, which is where I find myself in most daily work situations. For example, I had several apps open — email, browser, Word, Amazon Prime, Amazon Music, Settings, and Zoom — and experienced no lag or freeze-ups. I was able to easily toggle between apps by pressing the square button on the bottom of the screen and then swiping with my hand. There’s also a dual-screen option if you’re on, say, a Zoom or Teams call and need to look something up online or want to work off of two documents at once. Since it’s just dual screen, I didn’t find myself using that too often in calls or while writing and researching because I’m often toggling between several apps, so I preferred to use the picture-in-picture mode for Zoom when checking on things in my browser or email in the middle of video calls. There’s also connectivity for WiFi 6, which means you can work at fast, lag-free speeds no matter how many people in your household are playing video games or streaming high-def video. State-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.3 BLE with support for A2DP compatible devices means you can access the latest audio codecs and do things like control headphones and IoT devices with low-energy Bluetooth. It’s sleeker and stronger Made of 55% recycled aluminum and 34% post-consumer recycled plastics, the Fire Max 11 has a much more premium build than its more plastic-natured predecessors. With this better body and a strengthened alumino-silicate touchscreen, the Fire Max 11 is also more rugged than its predecessors — three times more durable than the 10th-generation iPad, according to Amazon’s in-house tumble tests. I didn’t have the luxury of dropping the tablet on a tile or concrete floor to see what would happen, but can vouch for its unscathed state after accidentally dropping it on a wooden floor and letting it roll around in my backpack among several other hard goods like a smartphone, keys, and a metal water bottle (no scratches). The slim cover and keyboard case protect either side of the tablet, but the corners might still be prone to damage if that’s where the impact hits. The Fire Max 11 is also slimmer than its predecessor at .29 inches versus .36 inches, respectively and has thinner bezels. As mentioned above, one point of differentiation for this tablet versus previous Fire tablets and iPads, to name a few, is the Fire Max 11’s landscape orientation. With speakers on one long side and an 8MP front-facing camera smack dab in the middle of that same side, the Fire Max 11 is optimized for watching video, playing games, talking on Zoom calls, and working — a 2-in-1 play that’s more Microsoft Surface than iPad. Other than being able to stare straight ahead while on Zoom calls (versus to the side on a traditional tablet), I didn’t notice any particular advantage to having the camera in a more laptop-like position when on Zoom calls versus a traditional tablet camera position. Ditto while taking pictures with the 8MP front-facing camera (and 8MP rear camera) or shooting 1080p video. That said, I did find this landscape-first design to be better for playing games and watching movies, particularly where sound is concerned, since it came out of a more centered place on top of the device than from one side. It doubles as an Alexa device No Echo Show? No problem. Swipe down from the top of the screen and flip the “Show Mode” switch in the pull-down menu and the Fire Max 11 suddenly provides an Echo Show experience, with whatever screensavers, notifications, and Alexa skills you have set up. When not using it to work, I propped the unit at an angle with the slim cover’s folding back stand. The bigger screen was easier to read than my existing Echo Show 8, and I was able to ask it for the weather and to turn off my kitchen outlet light, as well as ask it to make Zoom calls and drop-in messages to other rooms in the house with simple Alexa commands. Unless you have a tablet stand already, or are planning to hang the Fire Max 11 on the wall, the Show Mode feature is best leveraged with a slim cover attached. As with any mobile device that has the Alexa app installed, I can also control any of my connected smart lights and outlets via the tablet, but the advantage of having show mode is that it enables a more seamless voice experience. It’s travel-friendly With a listed 14-hour battery life, the Fire Max 11 is as competitive as it gets in the tablet space, with the more premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 boasting more or less the same, and the competing iPad 10th generation offering only 11 hours or so. While I can safely say that the device lasted a couple of days on a single charge with light reading, surfing and word processing use and significant idle/standby time, the battery life was closer to 10–11 hours with a mix of audio streaming, video viewing, gaming, surfing, reading, downloading, and Bluetooth connectivity with a mouse and headphones. That may have had more to do with multiple apps running simultaneously and two peripherals connected via Bluetooth (including headphones and a mouse) because when running video nonstop on a full charge, the battery lasted a solid 12 hours. Suffice it to say that you can depend on a mix of work and entertainment on a long flight to Asia or Europe without needing a recharge. And since most airplanes have power outlets these days, the included 9W power adapter is fast and juiced up the Fire Max 11 from empty to full in 3.5 hours. It still offers bang for the buck This claim is true of most Fire tablets, which have never been positioned as premium or state-of-the-art, necessarily. It’s also true of what is arguably Amazon’s flagship Fire device. The $230 base price for the lock-screen ad version ($245 for no lock-screen ads) is $100 less than the similarly featured 10.2-inch 9th generation iPad, Apple’s 2021 model, and more than $250 less than the more premium, but similarly sized, 10.9-inch iPad 10th generation, which starts at $449. Amazon is offering a special bundle that includes not only the tablet, but also the Amazon Stylus Pen and Keyboard Case – all for $330. Arguably you’ll need at least the keyboard case to take advantage of many of the aforementioned positive features, but even adding $100 more to the base price still brings it in under what the same package would cost for the iPad 10th generation, which starts at $449 without any keyboard or stylus pen. What we didn’t like about it The landscape design makes for an odd tablet experience Focusing on landscape-first orientation is a cool idea, especially if this is to be used as a work device. But in practice, it results in a few design and interface decisions that don’t quite work. For example, the much-touted, fingerprint ID capability on the tablet’s on/off button might be a first for Fire tablets, but its location on the top right side (in landscape mode) and top left side (in portrait mode) is awkward on all fronts. On the former front, I didn’t find it easy to force my hand into an upright position in order to properly hit the button so that it could be recognized. Then, in portrait mode, the fingerprint sensor is suddenly on the top left-hand side, which means I have to reach around to position my hand and finger properly for it to be recognized. Sure, I could re-train the feature to recognize my fingerprint from another, more convenient angle, but I’d still be faced with at least one awkward, non-intuitive fingerprint unlock angle depending on whether I’m in portrait or landscape mode. I’m right-handed, but it doesn’t seem to be optimized for either right or left hands, and there might be a learning curve for some users given how this feature typically works on many other devices. In the end, I found myself just physically pressing down on the button and using an onscreen PIN instead. Which reminds me Amazon, whither face recognition login? Similarly, the two stereo speakers are only on the “top” side of the tablet when in landscape mode. This is great when watching movies, playing games, or using the keyboard for work, but if you want to read the newspaper or check e-mails while listening to a radio news stream, as I do every morning, it’s just weird to get sound coming out of only the left side of the tablet. There’s also a touch-sensitive button on the far left lower corner of the tablet that I found to be problematic when using the device. It’s a one-touch button that takes you to the Alexa smart home control dashboard, but it’s so far to the left that I found myself accidentally hitting it whenever I typed an email or took notes with the onscreen touchpad in portrait mode, a classic tablet action. The result was a lot of unwanted dashboard interruptions in the middle of a document or email. None of these landscape-mode accommodations are necessarily deal-breakers, but they do make the traditional tablet-like experiences of reading, say, books in the Kindle app or catching up on e-mails using the onscreen keyboard, a bit less smooth. It’s awkward. The Fire OS walled garden approach is getting tired Fire tablets have always run a forked version of the Android OS that require all apps to be downloaded from the proprietary Fire App store. The problem is, a huge chunk of the apps that most of us know, love, and use on our mobile devices aren’t available on that app store. Where do I start with what still isn’t available? For starters, all Google apps, any other browser except for Amazon’s proprietary Silk browser, Evernote, Apple Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, any Adobe apps, Snap, Signal, WhatsApp, the Financial Times, most podcast apps, and many, many more, to name just a few that I and many of us use. There are certainly workaround apps in the Fire OS app store for Gmail, Google Docs, and the like, but they offer a compromised experience. Even the apps that do exist in Fire OS versions have different layouts or more limited features. For example, TuneIn Radio is my radio streaming app of choice, but there’s no Google sign-in on the Fire OS version of the app, so I can’t sign in without going through a complex process of assigning an email address via Tune In. The Kindle store does offer special Web app versions of YouTube (essentially a bookmarked YouTube.com page) and the New York Times (really just a glorified thumbnail that takes you to the New York Times web page in Silk), and you can use Google Docs or watch DirecTV Stream and other apps on the browser, but it’s not quite the same thing and feels like an unnecessary workaround (which it is!). I gave in and used the proprietary, default Fire OS e-mail client that’s pre-installed, but wasn’t happy to have to give Amazon permission to read my emails and get access to my contacts in order to do so. I did this for the purpose of the review, but in the future, I might just access the web version of Gmail on the Fire Max 11. Granted, I tend to use a lot of different apps in my line of work, so the lack of some of the above apps may not be a big deal for many Fire users. There are plenty of big-name apps that are available in Fire OS versions, including Microsoft 365, Facebook, TikTok, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Peacock, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Netflix, Philo, Zoom, CNN, Sling TV, the Washington Post, PBS, Pinterest, OneDrive, and more, but it’s hard not to think that almost anyone might find themselves stumped when looking for a favorite app in the app store. That said, there are some surprises: The arthouse movie app MUBI is indeed available as a Fire OS app – go figure – so I was able to get my fill of film festival favorites. (There are workarounds to install the Google Play store onto Fire tablets, but the process is complicated for anyone who isn’t willing to roll up their sleeves, which belies any claim to mass appeal user-friendliness that may be made around the Fire Max 11.) Luckily, I’m still old-fashioned enough to be a user of Microsoft Word and OneDrive, so I was able to easily write this review and several other articles in Word itself, though it is a more barebones version of Word (essentially the mobile version). Similarly, OneDrive, OneNote, Excel, and other Microsoft apps (not Bing or Edge, which are unavailable) are all essentially mobile versions. I found the Netflix/Hulu/Peacock/MUBI experiences to be seamless and similar to the experience on other devices, including any Dolby Atmos- and Dolby Vision-enabled sound optimization and up to 1080p HD video. If you’re already a user of Amazon apps or are mostly invested in the Amazon ecosystem, as I expect many Fire users are, you should be set. Everything from Prime Video and Amazon Music to Kindle, Amazon Photos, Luna, and Comixology is optimized and ready to go on the Fire 11 Max. I’m a Prime Member, so had plenty of opportunities to catch up on some of my favorite shows like ‘Upload’ and ‘Patriot’ and movies like ‘Tar’ and ‘Licorice Pizza.’ At $8.99 a month for Prime Members, Amazon Music Unlimited is a good deal for access to HD, Ultra HD, and Dolby Atmos-enabled music tracks (compare that to Apple Music’s $9.99 or Tidal’s $14.99 per month rates for access to the same levels of audio quality). As many have noted in the past, Fire OS tablets are primarily aimed at Amazon users or potential Amazon users. There is a discounted ad-supported version of the Fire Max 11 that chops off $15 in exchange for showing you ads every time the screen locks, but even if you opt to have no ads, you are always getting steered towards Amazon experiences, from the required use of the Silk browser to the lack of Google apps. What’s more, even though I pay a premium for Amazon Music Unlimited, I still get a pop-up window when signing in asking me to upgrade to a family version of the service. I wouldn’t mind getting emails to the same effect, because I can just block those, but to get persistent in-app pop-ups when all you want to do is listen to music as soon as possible is annoying. The keyboard case offers mixed protection While the keyboard case definitely covers up the back (via slim cover) and front (via detachable keyboard) of the tablet, it won’t do much to protect the tablet if the impact is on a hard surface for any of the corners, which are exposed. And while I found the keyboard half to be satisfyingly protective of the screen when carrying around the tablet or stuffing it into my backpack, it was more awkward when, say, reading on the tablet in portrait mode. Sure, I can remove it while reading, but that just feels like another component to misplace if I’m using it in a public place or on a plane. At the moment, there aren’t any other options, but suffice it to say that the slim cover, while it protects the back of the tablet, won’t keep the screen from getting any impact without the keyboard cover. My guess is that third parties and even Amazon may offer some kind of additional cases or magnetic components to cover the screen without having a keyboard. How it compares There are a lot of new 11-inch (or close to 11-inch) tablets on the market today, which puts the Fire Max 11 in good company. The new 10.9-inch iPad is generally more premium – liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and 5G capability – but also more than $250 more at $449 (starting price). And that’s not including the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The Fire Max 11 actually has better battery life – 14 hours versus 11 or so for the 10th-generation iPad, but they both have USB-C outputs. As for Android options, you might as well go to the source, Google, which is back in the tablet game with the Google Pixel Tablet since it’s a Google product, you know that it will always get the latest OS updates. This one runs the latest version of Android 13. It also has a nearly 11-inch touchscreen and features 8MP front and rear cameras, along with a Google Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of memory (vs the Fire Max 11’s 4GB), similar 8MP front and rear cameras, and a more detailed resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. There’s no dedicated stylus pen or keyboard as with the Fire Max 11 and iPad 10th generation, but it’ll work with any third-party stylus pen. Battery life is listed as 12 hours, so it’s competitive with the Fire Max 11 and it comes with a charging speaker dock so it (obviously) responds to Google Assistant commands, rather than Alexa. All this at more than twice the price of the Fire Max 11. Meanwhile, the recently released OnePlus Pad also runs Android, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a bigger 11.61-inch LCD screen with even more resolution at 2800 x 200 pixels, and 128 GB of storage as standard. It also has a 13 MP front-facing camera, which is more than even the iPad. At approximately 1.22 pounds, it’s the heaviest of the three, with a 12-hour battery life, and costs $479. As is the case with the Fire Max 11, all three tablets also support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. But premium and pricey aren’t a requirement when looking for similar screen-size tablets. With a 10.61-inch touchscreen with the same 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 400 nits, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad also features an Octa-core processor, 4GB or RAM, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.3, and 128 GB of memory — all for $215. And it runs the regular version of Android 12 with three years of updates guaranteed. Bottom line No one is expecting the next Fire tablet to be bleeding edge, but the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet still offers great bang for the buck at $230. But to really take advantage of the new work-friendly, 2-in-1 and stylus-pen tablet-ready design and features, you need to spend $330 for both the Made by Amazon Stylus Pen and Keyboard case. For that you get a decent 2-in-1 tablet experience that isn’t quite as free and open as a Surface Go 3 with its Windows operating system, but you’re also saving at least $50 off the price of Microsoft’s device and more than $250 off the price of an iPad 10th generation (without the keyboard and stylus pen). One caveat to remember: $230 is the price for the version with lock screen ads; if you want no ads, you’ll have to spend $15 more (same with the Productivity Bundle, which is $330 for lockscreen ads and $345 without lockscreen ads). Even if you decide to save $15 on your first purchase, you can always opt out of the lockscreen ad experience by paying the same $15. In my opinion, this is completely worth it. For $280, you can also get the Fire Max 11 with 128 GB of memory, which comes without lockscreen ads by default. Power users who are comfortable with workarounds and and add the Google Play store may still opt for the Fire Max 11 given its impressive processing, wireless, peripheral specs, and comparative low price, but less technology-oriented users who, like most of us, definitely use Google and other popular apps and still want to keep their spending down might want to opt for a budget Android tablet such as the $215 Xiaomi Redmi Pad that runs the full version of Android and has similar hardware specs. If you already know and love your iPhone or Android phone, it’s hard to make the argument for the Fire tablet experience unless you really want to save money or have kids. The lack of many popular apps, and robust Amazon Kids parental controls (age filters, time limits) and child-friendly content, may make it appealing for parents. Regardless, if you’re already a Fire tablet user, or are all-in on the Amazon ecosystem and the Amazon ecosystem only, then the Fire Max 11 delivers solid a work-play experience, state-of-the-art wireless capabilities, and a premium build and design, making it a natural next upgrade.