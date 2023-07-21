Amazon’s push into the wireless audio space has been noteworthy these past few years. The company’s affordable Echo devices comprise many of our picks for the best smart speakers, while the Echo Buds models serve as quality budget alternatives to premium true wireless selections such as the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM4. Now, the e-commerce giant has its sights set on the cheap wireless earbuds market with the $50 Echo Buds (2023). Entry-level buds that maintain several series hallmarks, the new Echo Buds come with impressive sound, intuitive Alexa voice activation and multiplatform support via a companion app for iOS and Android. They’re not going to compete with the best true wireless earbuds but make enough of an impression to interest budget shoppers wanting capable buds in an Alexa-centric package. What we liked about them Spot-on Alexa and connectivity The main reason you want these buds is Alexa. It operates flawlessly. Saying the wake-word phrase automatically activates it. Speech recognition is superb with the mics capturing every syllable spoken. Voice commands are executed instantly. I can’t think of any other sub-$50 buds with such adept digital assistance. The feature ties into Amazon’s ecosystem, so you’re gaining access to everything from Echo speakers to Fire TV devices — not to mention an endless voice command list that’s also compatible with third-party programs. I’m not much of an Alexa user, but I briefly tested the buds with my Fire TV Cube and pulled off basic tasks like controlling playback and opening apps with ease. My only complaint is that the Echo Buds rely too heavily on Alexa, especially when using music streaming services. For instance, you’re required to link Alexa to a streaming service first before you can even access or open the program using voice commands. It’s a bit extra and not something Google Assistant forces on its users. Bluetooth 5.2 creates a strong and reliable connection between Android, iOS/macOS and Windows devices. The initial pairing process is hassle-free, no matter the platform, and the buds instantly connect to recognized devices once placed on your ear. Something you don’t see much of on sub-$50 buds is multipoint technology to pair to two devices simultaneously. It’s here and performs well. Great sound from a comfy design Amazon isn’t known for sound quality, which makes the Echo Buds a sonic surprise. The combination of 12mm dynamic drivers, aptX codec support and a three-band EQ provides bright sound with deep bass response that becomes prominent at higher volume levels. Songs like Gus Dapperton’s “Phases” produced impactful lows. The layered synths and straightforward kicks culminated in rich bass performance that blended nicely within the melodic production. The booming 808s and rattling percussion on Wiz Khalifa’s “Pull Up” dominated the soundscape and left enough room for the auto-tuned hook to ride out free of any distortion. Sound is flat out of the box, though you can tweak bass, mid-range and treble using Amazon’s EQ in the Alexa app. It’s not as customizable as competitor versions from Apple, Jabra, JBL or Sony, but it’s enough to enhance low-mid frequencies on contemporary tracks. I loved how airy Michael Jackson’s falsetto-styled vocals sounded on “Off the Wall” after raising the mid-range levels to the max. Raising the bass settings on Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” gave the record’s iconic warm, clean bassline more punch. The Echo Buds employ Qualcomm’s aptX codec to efficiently stream music from various digital streaming platforms. Spotify tracks made for satisfying listening sessions, high-resolution platforms such as Tidal reproduced songs more accurately and the instruments and vocals on MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) recordings sounded clearer. The ergonomic on-ear design also contributes to the Echo Buds’ adequate audio performance. Amazon learned from the original AirPods’ mistakes, placing silicone covers on the cavity for tighter on-ear grip. A more stable fit allows for consistent sound delivery, too. These buds are also a light and comfortable wear at only 0.17 ounces. What we didn’t like about them Cheap on battery life and build quality These Echo Buds have the same playtime as the original AirPods: five hours. That isn’t good. By comparison, the Echo Buds 2 offer the same but can extend use to six and a half hours with ANC off. The charging case only holds 20 additional hours of listening time. Meanwhile, several of the best affordable earbuds offer longer battery life. Quick charging isn’t much to brag about either, with a 15-minute charge required for two hours of listening time. Even more disappointing is the Echo Buds’ craftsmanship. The all-plastic exterior has some durability to it, but the matte finish and long-stem design lack flair. IPX2 certification is some of the weakest out there, so you’ll need to be careful with the buds in wet environments. They’re also longer and stick out more than the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3. Furthermore, the compact charging case feels cheap. The lid is flimsy and will break if dropped at the wrong angle. Also, the surface is a scratch-and-scuff magnet. No upscale features I wasn’t expecting the Echo Buds to come loaded with high-end features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio. At the same time, I had hopes for more than just Alexa voice activation and limited EQ settings. Several models within their price point grant ANC, low-latency listening modes and wireless charging (check out the EarFun Air Pro 3). Even standard functions like auto-pause are absent. A USB-C charging cable doesn’t even come bundled with the purchase, either. Bottom line For $50, the third-generation Echo Buds accomplish their goal of delivering impressive sound, strong connectivity and unbeatable Alexa support. They mostly appeal to Amazon users who own several of the company’s smart products and use Alexa for everything. Some of the Echo Buds’ flaws are too noticeable to ignore, which will persuade non-brand enthusiasts to look elsewhere. However, those committed to Alexa will find these buds sufficient at their price point and just as reliable as the more expensive Echo Buds 2.