Whether you’re on a business trip, flying solo or traveling with friends and family, staying somewhere you feel safe and secure is a top priority. While the hope is that most places can provide this, it doesn’t hurt to take some extra security and safety measures on your end.

That’s where the AceMining Portable Door Lock comes in. This portable door lock is compact, easy to use, affordable, doesn’t cause any damage to the door and most importantly, keeps you safe and can help you sleep better at night.

We recently tested it out and here’s why we think everyone should add it to their bag of travel gear must-haves.

How I found the AceMining Portable Door Lock

As a woman who often travels alone, safety is always top of mind. While I’d like to trust that I’ll be safe, it never hurts to take extra precautions. With that, the AceMining Portable Door Lock seemed like a smart tool to add to my travel necessities.

Not only is it extremely portable — it’s small enough to fit in any bag — but it also helps me sleep better at night while on the road knowing that I’ve got an extra layer of security.

Why this travel safety gadget is a score

You can’t put a price on safety but for only $15, you can protect yourself from intruders during your travels with the AceMining Portable Door Lock. In my opinion, this small safety gadget is a no-brainer for any type of traveler. it doesn’t add any weight to your carry-on bag or checked luggage and won’t take up much precious space, but it will give you that extra layer of security.

What makes this portable door lock so appealing is, in part, how easy it is to use. It’s made to fit nearly any inward swinging door and locking mechanism — in other words, most hotel room doors will fall into this category. One side of the metal plate is designed for smaller strike plates and the other side is made for larger strike plates. The smaller side generally fits most standard doors in homes. However, the larger side may come in handy for more commercial spaces like a hotel.

As for user-friendliness, I found the