Just when we thought Wild One’s pet accessories couldn’t get any more colorful or fun, designer Isaac Mizrahi swooped in to give the brand’s essentials and toys a twist. The new collab dropped on Oct. 4 at Wild One’s website, and features his takes on the brand’s bestsellers, from collars and treat pouches to poop bag carriers and harnesses (bundles are also available if you’re fully outfitting a new member of the family).

Mizrahi’s collection brings new turquoise-and-acid-green and hot-pink-and-orange colorways — and a print. Shop a cotton bandana printed with a fashion-sketchy NYC motif ($16) or a recycled, colorblocked carryall (pup size, $150) for your daily errands.

Wild One

There are also accessories for the daily W-A-L-K, including handy poop bag carriers ($8), a collar ($38) that’s water- and dirt-resistant and comfy harnesses ($48). Or pick up the goods in bundles, like the Walk and Treat Kit ($122), featuring a poop bag carrier, collar, leash and treat pouch.

Shop the full collection now at Wild One.