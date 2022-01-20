For many pet owners, traveling without Fido is simply out of the question. Pets are part of the family, and what’s a family vacay without one of your own? But when you’re planning a pet-friendly vacation, finding the right pet-friendly hotel — one that’s comfortable, convenient and has the right vibe — is key.

Before you book, it’s a good idea to get familiar with the hotel features to look for to ensure your stay is as comfy for you as it is for your pet. Here’s a look at five features of hotels that allow pets that are worth asking about, especially if they’re not clearly stated on the hotel’s website:

Rules regarding whether pets can be left alone in the room. If you plan to leave your pet for short periods of time, like when you go to dinner, you’ll have to make sure the hotel allows it and learn what protocols, if any, you have to observe. For example, some hotels require you to crate your dog when you’re not in the room with them. Ample room to exercise and do their business. Some hotels say they’re dog-friendly but only offer limited areas for dogs to roam. If your pet needs more than just a quick potty break here and there, you’ll want to know that there’s ample green space before you arrive. Rules regarding pets in public areas, such as the lobby, pool deck and patios. Most hotels have restrictions and will hit you with fines if they find Spot sunbathing in a cabana, for example. The pet fee schedule and weight limits. Some hotels ask for nonrefundable deposits up front, while others return deposits once you’ve checked out and the room has been inspected for damage. Pet fees and weight limits also run the gamut. Some pet fees are per stay; others charge per night. Size matters too, as some hotels don’t accept large dogs over a certain weight. And if you have two dogs, for example, you may see two separate sets of pet fees on your bill. Distance to dog-friendly parks, trails and restaurants. It’s one thing if the hotel welcomes pooches with ample room to roam and do their business, but it’s another if you have to drive a long way to reach pet-friendly activities and restaurants.

Knowing all of this info ahead of time will help ensure both you and your pet have a great trip. Now here’s a look at 15 pet-friendly hotels across the country that go above and beyond the bark of duty.

Pet-friendly hotels in the Western US

Oregon

Oxford Hotel

If your plans call for a visit to the Northwest, Bend, Oregon, is home to one of the highest per capita dog populations in the world, a distinction that’s previously earned the riverside metropolis a reputation as Dog City USA. It’s the perfect destination for dog lovers who want to take a nature-packed vacation near the peaks and lakes of the Cascade Mountains.

Bend has over 50 miles of pet-friendly trails (not to be missed is the Deschutes River Trail) and more than a dozen off-leash areas. Pick up a new ride at the dog-friendly Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe and set out for a glide on the Tumalo Creek or Deschutes River.

Then rest your heads at the Oxford Hotel, where the pet-friendly package includes a dog bed, two travel dog bowls — one you can keep — organic dog treats, and a map of dog-friendly trails and parks nearby. Forgot your leash? No problem. They’ve got tons of loaner collars and leashes available. The fee is $59 per pet, per stay, and up to two pets are allowed per room. Dog walking services are also available for an additional fee.

California

The Peninsula Beverly Hills allows two pets — dog or cat — of any size for an additional fee of $35 per pet, per night. The Peninsula Beverly Hills

In posh Beverly Hills, it’s no surprise that pups score the star treatment. The Peninsula Beverly Hills has an entire “Pampered Puppy” room service menu exclusively for dogs, including custom dishes such as the Bow Wow Beef Burger, Dog Filet Mignon, Chicken Dog Bowl and more. The spa, too, caters to pampered pooches with treatments just for them.

The hotel allows two pets — dog or cat — of any size for an additional fee of $35 per pet, per night. Both Franklin Canyon and Roxbury parks nearby provide plenty of dog-friendly green spaces, and many of the sidewalk cafés and even the boutiques also welcome well-behaved pets. And if you want to get away on your own for a bit, Peninsula pages will even walk your dog when you can’t.

The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel offers pups fresh-baked cookies, dog beds and bowls for $35 per pet, per night. Both dogs and cats of any size are welcome, with up to two pets in each room. Nearby at the L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, only one dog (40 pounds max) is allowed per room, but your furry friend will be greeted by name upon arrival and receive a custom dog bed, plush toys, a leash and food and water bowls.

Pet owners also score a curated list of pet-friendly cafés, parks, spas — yes, spas — and shops in the area, so you can maximize your vacation time with your pooch. The fee is $50 per stay.

Arizona

The restaurant at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows offers Dinner With your Dog on the patio with amazing views and a specialty doggie menu. Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows

Just a few minutes from Phoenix in posh Scottsdale, the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is a haven for pets, with 23 acres of winding paths and sprawling green spaces. The property’s single-story layout and private patios make it easy for dogs or cats to spread out and get comfortable right alongside you.

The hotel’s restaurant, Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, offers Dinner With Your Dog on the patio with amazing views of Camelback Mountain, and a specialty doggie menu that includes dishes such as the Rover Easy (two scrambled eggs) and the Canine Chicken (a 7-ounce boneless grilled chicken breast). Order up for your pup: $1 from every doggy meal goes to Lucky Dog Rescue, a local pet shelter.

There are no pet fees whatsoever for traveling with pets to the Andaz through Dec. 31, 2022, but the resort needs at least three days’ notice to prepare for your visit. There is, however, a weight limit of 50 pounds for one dog, with a cap of two dogs per room and a 75-pound combined maximum weight limit for both animals.

Texas

Complimentary Buddy Biscuit treats are always available at the front desk of the Archer Hotel. Archer Hotel

Youthful, vibrant Austin is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country. Take Spot for a hike or a bike ride along the trails at Lady Bird Lake, or rent a dog-friendly kayak or stand-up paddleboard from Live, Love, Paddle for a glide on the water.

At the Texas State Capitol, the massive lawn is open to pets, as at the local yoga studio Austin Doga, where classes accommodate pets for downward-facing dogs. More great places to take your pooch include the Barton Creek Greenbelt Preserve and the Red Bud Isle off-leash dog park.

Nestled in a walkable neighborhood that’s close to everything, the boutique Archer Hotel offers a pooch-level welcome sign and bowl with water at the hotel entrance. Complimentary Buddy Biscuit treats are always available at the front desk, but there’s an in-room stash waiting for you as well, plus a comfy bed, a plush green brontosaurus chew toy and two bowls from Austin’s Phydeaux & Friends pet store.

The concierge can provide a list of dog-friendly parks, groomers and more upon arrival. The pet fee is $150 per stay and pets are welcome in all areas of the hotel that are open to the public. Only one pet dog or emotional support dog up to 50 pounds is allowed per room.

Pet-friendly hotels in the Midwest

Minnesota

There's an expansive grassy area just across the street from the Hewing Hotel, and treats are always available at the front desk. Hewing Hotel

Right in the middle of one of the most pet-friendly cities in the Midwest, Minneapolis’ stylish Hewing Hotel welcomes two of your favorite pets of any size — dogs and cats included — for a one-time fee of $75 per stay. If they’ve got their manners in check, they’re even welcome to stay alone in the hotel room while you take a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool or enjoy a cocktail in the lounge overlooking downtown.

An expansive grassy area is available to guests and their pets just across the street from the hotel, and treats are always available at the front desk on your way back in.

Pet-friendly hotels in the South

Virginia

Dogs get a custom dog bed and a pet bowl at the Tides Inn Resort & Marina. Tides Inn Resort & Marina

At the Tides Inn Resort & Marina in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay resort area, pets are pampered with Southern hospitality from the moment they check in, thanks in part to Riley, the resort’s friendly retriever. Dogs will get some serious zzz’s with a custom dog bed from eco-friendly pet brand Harry Barker, plus a pet bowl.

While their pet snoozes, owners can make a dog bowl in the resort’s art studio to take home as a souvenir. Complimentary in-room dog treats and a courtesy bag that includes flashlights for evening walks are just some of the other ways the Tides Inn lives up to its pet-friendly reputation. The pet fee is $150 per pet, per stay, for dogs under 75 pounds, and there’s a limit of two dogs maximum per room.

Georgia

At the Barnsley Resort, there are 10 miles of hiking trails, architectural ruins and landscaped gardens for your pet to explore. Barnsley Resort

Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia, sits about one hour between both Atlanta and Chattanooga and offers pets of all sizes 3,000 acres of lush greenery to roam. Family walks take on a whole new meaning when there are 10 miles of hiking trails, architectural ruins and landscaped gardens to explore, plus outdoor sitting areas surrounding fire pits, lawn games that welcome puppy romps and outdoor dining on the front porch of Woodlands Grill.

Pet-friendly accommodations come equipped with pet beds, bowls, bottled water and treats for a nonrefundable pet fee of $150 for cottage suites or $250 for multi-bedroom cottages. There are no weight limits at Barnsley, and pet sitting can be arranged with advance notice. The resort donates a portion of the pet fee to PAWS Atlanta.

Florida

W Fort Lauderdale Marriott

At the W Fort Lauderdale, the PAW Program stands for “Pets Are Welcome,” and the goods and services more than live up to the name. For a $100 nonrefundable pet fee and a nightly fee of $25, your stay includes a plush dog bed and a Bark Box filled with pet-friendly goodies delivered to your room.

There’s also a special Pet Menu, food and water bowls and a supply of pick-up bags. Make the most of the Florida sunshine with a dog-friendly walk on Fort Lauderdale’s famous beaches, where pets are welcome to prance and pounce at designated times of the day.

The bubbly also fizzes in the southern archipelago known as the Florida Keys, where the Marker Key West Harbor Resort welcomes pets with a doggie bag loaded with toys, treats and a Marker Key West pet tag, plus champagne for adults! Pets are also treated to puppy turndown service and, upon request, walks along Smathers Beach, a spa session at Salty Paws pet spa and even a dinner under the stars with a multicourse dog food menu.

Paddling with your pup is also doable on an excursion with Lazy Dog, a charter company that accommodates four-legged friends on paddleboards, kayaks and pontoon boats. And you can take your pooch for a stroll on the harborwalk along the Key West Historic Seaport just outside the hotel. The fee for the Marker Key West Harbor Resort is $75 per pet, per night, with a max of two pets per room and a weight limit of 20 pounds each.

Also in Key West, the laid-back Gates Hotel — the very first boutique hotel at the entry point of Key West — provides pet guests with a Pooch Box at check-in that includes toys and treats. Dogs are also welcome at the hotel restaurant Rum Row’s Yappy Hour, where the money raised goes to the Keys SPCA, a local nonprofit dedicated to the protection of abandoned dogs.

Nearby Sunset Green is a massive green space perfect for a game of fetch, and dog lovers also favor the off-leash Higgs Beach Dog Park and the Key West Dog Beach. Dogs are even allowed on a leash at the Key West Aquarium. Pet fees at the Gates Hotel are $50 per pet, per day (dogs and cats included), with a limit of two pets weighing no more than 50 pounds each. Well-behaved pets may be left alone in the room for short periods of time.

Pet-friendly hotels in the Northeast

Maine

Thanks to the private oceanside decks at the Bayview Harbor Hotel, you don't have to walk through the hotel with your pet each time they need to stretch their legs. Bayview Harbor Hotel

Got a hound that loves the mountain life? Maine’s Acadia National Park has nearly 150 miles of Fido-friendly trails and carriage roads, many with sweeping views of the Gulf of Maine and the scenic town of Bar Harbor. At the Bayview Harbor Hotel, pet-friendly rooms have stairs that lead from private oceanside decks right to the resort’s lawn, so you don’t have to walk through the hotel with your pet each time they need to stretch their legs. Pets also receive dog beds, bowls and special treats and toys in their room upon arrival.

Bar Harbor is home to a ton of pet-friendly restaurants, breweries and shops, and Bayview’s concierge can provide a list of all the great dog-friendly places in the area, so you can explore off-property with your pet and know you’ll be welcomed. The Downeast Windjammer, for example, allows you to bring your pets on a boat cruise around Frenchman Bay. Dogs under 40 pounds are welcome at Bayview, but they can’t be left alone in the room. Pet fees are $50 per pet, per night, with a maximum of two pets per room.

Massachusetts

At Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, you and your pet can join "Yappier Hour" on the patio of the hotel's restaurant. Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Visit Boston’s historic Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, between May and October, and you can join the locals for “Yappier Hour” on the patio of Clink, the hotel’s restaurant (the event takes place Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.). The city hotel’s “VIPS” (Very Important Pups) program includes a Liberty dog bed, bowls and a personalized dog bone provided by the local pet boutique Fish & Bone upon arrival, plus a bag of treats from another local shop, Dog Eat Cake.

In addition to having Boston Common and the Public Garden in the area, hotel guests will find the dog-friendly Charles River Esplanade nearby. The pet fee is $100 per night for two pets of any size — dog or cat — but neither can be left unattended.

Vermont

Dogs receive a plush dog bed and chew toys when checking in at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. Lodge at Spruce Peak

The Green Mountain State is home to a string of idyllic towns, but perhaps none gets more attention as a four-season, fur-friendly vacation destination than Stowe. The village of Stowe is filled with pet-friendly coffee shops, boutiques and community activities that welcome pets throughout the year. At the Lodge at Spruce Peak (formerly Stowe Mountain Lodge), dogs 100 pounds and under are welcome in studios and suites, where they receive a plush dog bed and chew toys at check-in.

Dogs are welcome to socialize with other pets and their owners in the lobby, but with so much dog-friendly terrain to explore outside, you may want to make a beeline for the fresh air instead. Take your pup for a stroll on the scenic Stowe Recreation Path or let them hop into the Gondola SkyRide for a special trip to the mountaintops. A nonrefundable pet fee of $100 per night is due at check-in, and dogs can’t be left alone in the room without you.

