Like plenty of people, we’re wild about our pets. So much so that when we try a pet product that does what it’s supposed to — and our pets are just as obsessed with it as we are — we can’t shut up about it.

So, wanna know the best pet products we’ve tried and tested with our pets? Ahead, our favorite cat toys, dog treats and more.

$19.99 $17.99 with 10% off coupon at Amazon

All for Paws Interactive Flutter Bug Cat Butterfly Toy Chelsea Stone/CNN

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, this is the best toy I’ve ever bought for Phoebe. The spinning butterfly keeps her entertained for hours — and allows me to get work done without a cat sitting on my keyboard or begging for pets. The only downside: Watching her try to catch the butterfly is so downright adorable, I have trouble staying focused on said work! (We’re also stocked up on replacement butterflies for when the wings inevitably get torn off.) — Chelsea Stone, senior commerce editor

$74.95 at Amazon

Ruffwear Quinzee Dog Jacket Kai Burkhardt/CNN

Miso has a very thin coat and gets cold easily, so we got this insulated jacket from Ruffwear to keep her warm on our morning walks and when we go camping. It’s lightweight, packable and has clips on both sides so you don’t have to awkwardly pick up your dog’s legs to take it on and off. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

From $149 at Amazon and Roverlund

Roverlund Out-of-Office Pet Carrier Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I’ve struggled to find a stylish yet functional pet carrier that Teddy comfortably fits in — until now. Made with mountaineering-grade fabrics, this tough-as-nails Roverlund carrier fits up to 25 pounds (he is 21 pounds) and features storage pockets, a fleece-lined bed, openings for him to pop his head in and out and rope shoulder straps, making it super easy for me to carry around the airport, along with any other baggage I have with me. I love that this carrier also doubles as an everyday travel bag or a mobile dog bed next time we hit the road. And while I personally love the black and neon yellow, there are plenty of other color combos to choose from. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$99.99 at Petco

EveryYay Gray Patched Pillowtop Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed Katelyn Gendron/CNN

My golden doodle, Maggie, turned 10 on Valentine’s Day, which means she’s a bit of a lovable old maid who needs a bed with orthopedic support for her hips and knees. The EveryYay Gray Patched Pillowtop Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed from Petco has been a game changer for Maggie’s comfort and ensures that she can sleep comfortably throughout the night. — Katelyn Gendron, SEO manager

$6.99 at Amazon

Pet Qwerks Dog Squeak Hedgehog Mike Andronico/CNN

No matter how many toys I buy Marie, she always goes back to her hedgehogs — particularly this round Pet Qwerks model I got for her birthday last year. She loves to chew on this plush’s giant nose, and its small, spherical design is perfect for her little Frenchie mouth. It also lets out an amusingly creepy laugh when you squeeze it, which is very fitting for my small monster. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

$55 at Fable

Fable Pets The Game Stephanie Griffin/CNN

This slow feeder from Fable Pets has been a staple in my household since day one. I personally love it because it keeps Teddy fed, obviously, but it also keeps him entertained for up to 30 minutes — meaning I can actually do work or chores without being bothered. It also can hold up to 1.5 cups of dry food and is dishwasher-friendly, which was initially a huge selling point for me. It sits pretty on our floor, and now Teddy tells us when he’s hungry by hitting The Game! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$32 $30 at Wild One

Wild One Puppy Poo Kit Hayley Saltzman/CNN

These poop bags are the best ones I’ve tried. They have a slightly less slippery feel, which makes them much easier to open and use than some of the other ones I’ve tried. The best part, however, is the twist-top poop bag carrier, which attaches to my dog’s leash and ensures I’m never caught without a poop bag on a walk. It’s super easy to refill, plus it’s cute! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$38.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Fountain Tobey Grumet/CNN

The best part about having a cat as a pet is that you can leave them alone for a day or two without worrying (too much). Yeah, I love my cat, but she’s cool with some alone time once in a while. And though I still feel a bit guilty heading out, at least I know this flower-shaped cat fountain will give her access to filtered drinking water while we’re away. Simple to clean and put together, you’ll need to fill it only about once or twice a week and change the filter about once a month. Plus, it won’t annoy you when you’re home because it runs extremely quietly. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

$88 at Little Beast

Little Beast The Super Duper Reversible Parka Vest Stephanie Griffin/CNN

Teddy is a diva and is undoubtedly very, very, VERY particular when it comes to pet clothing. So as you might expect, I was thrilled when he first strolled around in his adorable new parka vest from Little Beast without trying to rip it off within the first five seconds of having it on. Both lightweight and warm, this parka vest is reversible and features Velcro attachments, which makes it extremely easy to take on and off. Teddy rocks a size large, and I am still waiting for Little Beast to come out with the adult version so we can match! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

From $49.95 at Amazon

PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge CNN/Chelsea Stone

There has never been a happier feline than my beloved cat, Phoebe, splayed out on this PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge. Not only is the lounge’s loopy shape aesthetically pleasing, but it also provides the perfect indentation for Phoebe to nestle into while she takes her morning (and afternoon, and evening) naps and does her daily patrol of the windowsill. Plus, the lounge doubles as a scratcher, which is great news for my couch. She clearly loves it, and I, her doting mom, love how much she loves it. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

$15.99 $13.99 at Chewy

Kong Stuff A Ball Dog Toy Kai Burkhardt/CNN

Miso has a very active mind but is a destructive chewer, so there are only a few toys she can really go to town on that won’t fall apart. We fill this ball with treats and she chews away for hours trying to get them out. After months of abuse, it still looks as good as new. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$15.99 at Amazon

Weewooday Holiday Bandana Set for Dogs Katelyn Gendron/CNN

Maggie loves “jewelry,” and by jewelry I mean sweaters, collars and bandanas. You ask her if she wants to put on her “jewelry” and she begins to wag her tail in excitement and lets out a gentle bark. This nine-piece holiday bandana set on Amazon ensures that almost every month Maggie has new “jewelry” to wear throughout the year. — Katelyn Gendron, SEO manager

$199 $169.15 at Casper

Casper Memory Foam Dog Bed Stephanie Griffin/CNN

This is yet another pet product I’ve had since the day we brought Teddy home. I love this dog bed from Casper because it’s two layers of cushiony memory foam, making it the perfect cozy surface for our pup to sleep on all day and night. It’s super easy to clean, thanks to the removable cover (which can be thrown into the washing machine!), and it’s available in three neutral colors and three different sizes. Out of the three beds Teddy has, this is hands down his favorite! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$20.99 at Target

Litter Genie Ultimate Cat Litter Disposal System Lindsey Smith/CNN

I recently bought a Litter Genie for my cat, and it’s the best pet purchase I’ve ever made. It’s basically a Diaper Genie but for cats and completely masks the smell of her waste. We also can’t live without the Paws & Pals brush and Burt’s Bees Dander Reducing Spray for soft and clean fur. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

$24.99 $14.95 at Amazon

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy Kai Burkhardt/CNN

We’ve tried giving Miso various puzzle toys since we rescued her because she’s super intelligent and needs to let out a lot of mental energy every day. This one is her favorite, but she’s starting to do it too fast, so we might need to try the next level up soon. In this puzzle, you hide treats in sliding bricks and your dog has to either open the lid of a brick, take it out or slide them all around to reveal their reward. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$38.99 $34.77 at Amazon

Whimzees Dental Treats Mike Andronico/CNN

Maintaining Marie’s oral hygiene has become crucial as she gets older, and given the fact that she’s kind of a maniac, brushing her teeth isn’t exactly easy. Fortunately, Whimzees’ dental treats give me an easy way to keep her bad breath at bay. These chews last a lot longer than other brands I’ve tried and, just as importantly, help keep her occupied when I’m trying to get work done at home. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Any cat owner knows that the quest to find a stylish cat bed is a long and tiring one. Most look like little fuzzy houses made of plaid or bright florals, and in my tiny studio apartment — for which I’ve handpicked everything to have a certain modern and midcentury yet eclectic vibe — that simply won’t do.

So imagine my glee upon finding this cat oasis that looked straight out of West Elm. For starters, my cat loves the thing. For several hours a day you can find her nestled inside the orb (as I like to call it), with her tiny body a mere black blob on the soft fur cushion inside. Sure, it took her a day to get used to the thing, but nothing that a few sprinkles of catnip couldn’t fix. It honestly brings me so much joy looking at it. There is simply no going back. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

From $65 at West & Willow

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I’m “that” dog mom who has a literal shrine of her pet throughout her home — and my shrine wouldn’t be complete without this custom pet portrait from one of my favorite pet brands, West & Willow. It’s hanging front and center in my home, and it couldn’t have been easier to order! All you have to do is pick how many pets you want in your photo (you can have up to three), choose a photo and select the size, background and frame color. Every pet parent needs one! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

From $99.95 at REI

Ruffwear Highlands Dog Sleeping Bag Kai Burkhardt/CNN

We use this sleeping bag whenever we go camping with Miso, but we also keep it out in the house so she has an extra place to lie down and relax. It’s kept her warm on chilly nights in the woods, plus it packs down super small and is even machine-washable. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$125 at Wild One

Wild One Travel Carrier Chelsea Stone/CNN

Taking my cat, Phoebe, on a cross-country flight back home is always a recipe for stress — on my part. (Phoebe is usually fine.) My most recent trip with her was no different: We were delayed for five hours, but the Wild One Travel Carrier ended up being a major lifesaver. While we were stranded in the terminal, I was able to unzip the carrier into a covered cat bed with a comfy cushion to give her room to stretch out and get some air (the interior leash clip came in super handy; I could give her a little freedom to wander without worrying she’d run away). Plus, the plentiful pockets — including the cell phone pocket — made my life easier when it came to keeping her necessities like treats and wipes on hand, while the sleeve fit over my luggage handle to ensure she was secure as I wheeled her along during the journey. — Chelsea Stone, senior commerce editor

$18.95 From $18.92 at Chewy

West Paw Qwizl Tough Treat-Dispensing Dog Chew Toy Kai Burkhardt/CNN

Miso loves this enrichment toy because it’s even harder to get treats out of than the Kong Stuff A Ball. We shove treats inside or even put a bully stick all the way through and she’ll chew and gnaw until we take it away from her or all the snacks are gone. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Tuft + Paw Vista Perch Chelsea Stone/CNN

My cat, Phoebe, loves to shadow me while I go about my day, which most of the time is adorable. When I have to work, however, it’s an issue. She especially loves to hop onto my desk and plop herself right between me and my screen in a not-so-subtle plea for attention. In an effort to reclaim my desk space and satisfy my daughter’s need to be involved in my every task, I installed this fluffy yet sleek cat perch from Tuft + Paw on the wall alongside my desk — it didn’t take long and came with easy-to-understand instructions. The Vista allows my feline overlord to comfortably lounge while she supervises my workday, and it’s not an eyesore for me to look at ether. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

$300 at Yeti

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed Kai Burkhardt/CNN

This bed is pricey, but it’s an absolute dream. It’s ultra plush and supportive, giving Miso a comfortable place to lie wherever we put it. Plus, its interior cushion is removable, so we use it as a bed in her crate and leave the exterior section out around the house so she always has two beds to relax in. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

From $10.99 at Amazon

Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle Stephanie Griffin/CNN

At this point, I think I have convinced all of our neighbors, friends and literally everyone at our local dog park to buy this water bottle — it’s just that good. First of all, I love it because it holds 19 ounces of water and is leakproof, so I never have to worry about spills in my bag, and it also “re-collects” any remaining water so we never waste a drop. If you frequently go to the dog park, you like to hike with your pet or you’re planning on embarking on a long drive, you need this! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

Tuft + Paw Kip Cat Cushion Rachel Lubitz/CNN

My cat is incredibly spoiled. Not only does she have Tuft + Paw’s Stellar Cat Bed, but now she gets to comfortably lounge on this Sherpa cat cushion. After a day of getting used to it, she now curls up in this adorable pouf for at least five hours a day. She looks quite cute in it too. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

$65 at Little Beast

Little Beast The Love Sweater Kai Burkhardt/CNN

Little Beast has insanely adorable clothes for small and medium dogs (Miso weighs 40 pounds and wears the XL), and we just had to get this one for Valentine’s Day this year. My favorite part of Little Beast sweaters are the little sleeves, because it makes Miso look like she’s a little kid wearing pajamas. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

$13.99 at Amazon

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Chelsea Stone/CNN

Phoebe is a rare animal that loves being brushed, and she especially loves the very scritchy bristles on this Hertzko brush. Meanwhile, I love how effectively it removes her shedding fur, and how easy it is to clean — you just retract the bristles and throw out the fur clump that remains. — Chelsea Stone, senior commerce editor