CNN —

Many may be looking forward to Halloween for the parties, the candy or the many cute outdoor and indoor Halloween decorations, but if you’re anything like us all you really want is to dress your pets up in adorable costumes. Whether you want to outfit your dog or cat as your favorite Mandalorian character, a delivery person or maybe just the cutest piece of bread, we’ve rounded up some top-rated and hilarious pet Halloween costumes from across the internet. (And, of course, always make sure to dress your furry friends up for only a short duration, and under supervision.)

You can check out more editor-approved pet costumes here.

Halloween costumes for dogs

$39.99 at Halloween Costumes

The Child With Frog 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Pet Costume Halloween Costumes

For “Mandalorian” lovers, there’s no better costume than The Child, aka Baby Yoda, for your best friend.

From $11.99 at Chewy

Frisco Rocket Ship Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

Blast off into adorableness in this rocket ship costume that’s sure to make the neighbors smile when you’re walking your dog on Halloween. It’s available in five sizes to fit furballs small and large.

From $13.49 at Chewy

Frisco Red Lobster Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

Not many costumes are cuter than this one. Available in five sizes, why wouldn’t you want your dog to look like a lobster?

$19.99 at Amazon

California Costumes Pet UPS Pal Dog Costume Amazon

This ridiculously cute costume will have your pet looking like the person you’ve probably seen the most over the last year: the delivery person. It also comes in medium and large sizes for all your furry friends.

From $15.99 at Chewy

Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

Show the world your pet has got an old soul with this giggle-inducing costume.

From $19.99 at Halloween Costumes

Classic Batman Pet Costume Halloween Costumes

You can dress up as Robin, Batwoman or the Joker to complete the look.

From $14.99 at Chewy

Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

Cats and dogs dressed as cows. Is there really anything else you need to know?

$34.99 at Halloween Costumes

Ghostbusters Jumpsuit Pet Costume Halloween Costumes

A go-to Halloween costume for years, let your pet join in on the fun with this “Ghostbusters” jumpsuit costume.

From $14.39 at Chewy

Frisco Front Walking Werewolf Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

Let your furry friend let out their inner monster with this werewolf costume.

$27.99 $14.58 at Amazon

Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane Amazon

You’ll have a rip-roarin’ good time dressing your medium to large dog in this easy lion mane costume, available in two colors.

$13 at Target

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Fishing Dog and Cat Costume Target

Get your pet ready to reel in a haul of treats with this adorable fisherman costume.

$24.99 at Halloween Costumes

Mickey Mouse Dog Costume Halloween Costumes

You can’t beat the classic Mickey Mouse, and this adorable outfit comes in four sizes.

From $24.77 at Amazon and $44.08 at Amazon

‘Toy Story’ Buzz and Woody Costumes Amazon

For Disney fans, dress up as the iconic Buzz and Woody duo from“Toy Story”, and tote along your pet pal as your partner in crime.

Halloween costumes for cats

$7.99 at Chewy

Frisco Bread Cat Costume Chewy

Cat breading may be a meme long gone, but it can live on forever every Halloween with this simple but hilarious one-size-fits-most kitty costume, no real bread required.

$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon

OMG Adorables Cat Lion Mane Amazon

And, of course, an option for the kitty in your life. Will your finicky cat tolerate wearing this hilarious getup more than a full-body outfit? Only one way to find out!

$14.99 at Petco

Bootique Cowboy Kitty-Up Cat Costume Petco

Do you need to saddle up your cat with this tiny mouse cowboy for Halloween? Yes, yes you do.

From $22.99 at Chewy

Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

No one will mess with you when there’s an enormous, super-scary dinosaur walking with you. And if you want to match with your pet, check out this “Jurassic Park” costume.

$29.99 at Halloween Costumes

Frozen Olaf Pet Costume Halloween Costumes

For “Frozen” lovers, opt for this adorable Olaf costume for your furry friend.

$15.99 at Target

Hyde & EEK! Boutique LED Plush Hotdog Dog and Cat Costume Target

A classic doggo costume for a reason, this one is adorable on any breed but is especially perfect for your dachshund.

From $15.99 at Chewy

Frisco Snail Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

This one is just too adorable to pass up.

From $15.99 at Chewy

Frisco Frisco Front Walking Killer Doll Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

Transform the goodest boy into the scariest boy with this costume of everyone’s favorite creeptastic doll.

From $12.97 at Amazon

DC Comics Wonder Woman Pet Costume Amazon

Let your pooch channel her inner superhero with this costume that reviewers attest is high quality — and even works as an eye-catching everyday dog jacket!

$15.99 at Chewy

Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume Chewy

You can’t go wrong with this classic, available in seven sizes. Plus, this hat is so cute that your dog can easily don it well into the autumn.

$14.99 at Petco

Bootique Witch Costume for Cats Petco

At Halloween, few things are more classic that a witch costume. And even if you don’t have a black cat, your can still dress your feline friend in this all black witch ensemble for a subtle but spooky look.

From $10 at Target

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Skeleton Glow Hoodie Dog and Cat Costume Target

This lightweight, glow in the dark skeleton costume is the perfect pet attire for some nighttime trick-or-treating fun.