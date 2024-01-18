Buying a dog bed is a completely individual pursuit. There are tons of factors to consider before bringing home a bed for your furry best friend: Does your dog constantly track mud into their bed? Does your dog chew on their bedding? Do you have a senior pet that needs a little extra support? These are a few questions you should ask yourself before grabbing a random bed off Amazon. Since there are countless dog beds on the market, buying the best bed for your dog is dependent on their personal preferences. “Some dogs prefer to be cozied up in a fluffy donut bed while other dogs prefer to be sprawled out on a large orthopedic foam bed,” says Dr. Hunter Finn, veterinarian and owner of Pet Method Animal Hospital in McKinney, Texas. “Learn your dog’s sleep style and get shopping.” Dr. Nancy Bureau, doctor of veterinary medicine and certified canine rehabilitation practitioner at Left Hand Animal Hospital in Niwot, Colorado, recommends taking your dog bed shopping with you before settling on a specific style. “Just like we as humans might go to a mattress store and test a few mattresses to find what works for us, finding a bed that works for your pup is a good choice,” says Bureau. According to Dr. Finn, the best bed for the owner of a large, water-loving dog might be one with a washable cover to make muddy cleanups easier, while the best bed for an older dog will be something supportive for achy joints and potentially sore areas like hips, knees, elbows and the back. What if my dog chews their dog bed? If you’re dealing with a teething puppy or an adult dog who tends to shred their bed, you don’t have to immediately banish them to the hard crate floor, but you should definitely be careful when introducing new bedding. “Caution with any new item (including beds) that is left with your chew-tastic pup,” says Bureau. “If [a bed] seems to be wearing or getting holes, remove it and talk to your vet or trainer about other options.” Though pet parents of super chewers should be cautious, there are a few vet-recommended options for some chewers. “Some puppies cannot be left with a bed in their crates, but might be able to be left with chew-proof fake fleece,” says Bureau. She also recommends K9 Ballistics, a brand that “makes a series of chew-savvy dog beds that are durable and comfy for many pets.” On the other hand, if you think your dog might destroy a bed or ingest it, always err on the side of caution. “If your dog is constantly eating/chewing through even the toughest bedding material or if they have ever had to have surgery to remove pieces of bedding from their gastrointestinal tract, I would forgo giving them bedding all together,” says Dr. Finn. ”Sometimes it’s just not worth the risk.” Do I need to buy an orthopedic dog bed? You might’ve seen some high-end dog beds marketed as orthopedic. These types of beds are often made out of firm, supportive foam and may offer added support, but not all dogs like them. “Just like you have a sleeping preference for your mattress, not all dogs enjoy orthopedic bedding,” says Finn. “Many will and it can still be a great option for dogs, but some dogs prefer minimal padding and it can still take a lot of pressure off of achy joints.” While many of the trendy dog beds of 2024 are labeled as orthopedic, this buzzword isn’t the only indicator of a good dog bed. “You certainly do not have to get a dog bed with orthopedic foam or memory foam inside to have a good bed,” says Finn. “It all depends on what works best for your dog’s lifestyle and what they prefer. Sometimes dogs can find orthopedic foams too firm and may choose to sleep on the floor instead.” Best dog beds Whether your pup is a massive cuddler, chews through every bed you’ve bought or prefers the floor, we’ve put together a list of dog bed recommendations based on expert advice so your pup can finally find the right one for them. K9 Ballistics Chew-Proof Armored Dog Crate Pad Though no dog beds are completely chew-proof, Bureau recommends K9 Ballistics for pups who like to shred their beds. This heavy-duty crate pad features aluminum sides and corners that cover all the main parts of a bed that dogs typically like to chew. Though ultra durable, it’s also cushioned for extra comfort in the crate, and there is an version available with removable legs if you want to turn it into an elevated cot. From $142 at K9 Ballistics K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored Rip-Stop Elevated Dog Bed “[Cots and raised beds] can be less enticing to chew due to the nature of the bed, as some of the fluffy, stuffing-filled beds seem more like a toy for dogs rather than a bed,” says Finn. This raised cot is about as durable as they come, featuring aluminum legs, sides and corners, with zero fluff. It’s also backed by a 120-day chew-proof guarantee: If your dog can destroy this bed within the first 120 days after you purchase it, K9 Ballistics will give you a (one-time) store credit to replace it for free, so even if your pup destroys it, you won’t be completely out of luck. From $142 at K9 Ballistics Gorilla Ballistic Tough Orthopedic Dog Crate Pad “I definitely recommend a bed that has no stuffing and no filling for dogs who enjoy chewing their beds,” says Finn. “Consider getting them a durable, chew-proof bed such as [ones] made by the company Gorilla Dog Beds.” Gorilla Dog Beds is another brand that offers comfortable, orthopedic support in a completely scratch- and chew-proof package. Its beds — even the ones that have padding on the inside like the Orthopedic Dog Crate Pad — come with a 125-day chew-proof warranty. From $93 at Gorilla Dog Beds Primo Pads Wire Crate Pads Primo Pads offer some of the most customizable dog beds on the market. Though the foam isn’t super plush like other stuffed dog beds, Primo Pads has tons of different sizes for different types of crates (including popular crates like Impact crates, Ruffland kennels and more) and offers the option to create a custom size if they don’t have your perfect fit available. Though they’re not completely chew-proof, Primo Pads are meant to fit snugly in the inside of a crate to make it more difficult for dogs to pull them up (which discourages chewing). The company also offers a “lockdown system” for wire crate pads that comes with reusable zip ties to secure the bed to the bottom of a crate. From $28 at Primo Pads K&H Pet Products Raised Cooling Outdoor Dog Bed “Cots/raised beds are used often in boarding facilities for ease of cleaning,” says Finn. “They also have been touted to help reduce strain on dog joints, which can be true depending on the surface of the floor your pet would normally be lying on.” If your dog prefers the floor to a plush bed, a cot like the K&H Pets model might offer them a firm place to sleep that also takes some pressure off their joints. This budget-friendly option is great to try out, just in case your pup still likes the hardwood floor better. From $29 at Amazon Kuranda Standard Almond PVC Dog Bed As an easy-to-clean outdoor option, or for dogs who are chewers, Kuranda beds are a good choice. “Kuranda beds are my go-to,” says Dr. Laura Lane, an animal chiropractor based out of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. “They hold up to weather, are comfortable for dogs and have no stuffing for dogs who chew to ingest. This versatility makes them my most recommended dog bed.” Lane also recommends the brand’s pad add-ons for pups who don’t have issues with chewing up their beds. From $81 at Kuranda Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed “Bolster beds can be good for dogs who prefer sleeping along a wall or side surfaces,” says Finn. “You know those dogs who are always lying up next to something rather than in the middle of a room.” The Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed is ideal for bigger dogs who want to lean up against the side of their bed. It has a high bolster that’s an ideal snoot-resting place, and the middle of the bed can be taken out to use on the go or as a crate pad. We love that the bottom of this bed is waterproof, and it has a removable, washable cover. This is the bed that my dog, Miso, chooses the most frequently of all the beds in our house. $300 $225 at Yeti Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed Finn also recommends bolster beds for nervous pups, since they ensure the dog is not exposed. “These beds can be especially good for certain dogs who have more anxious tendencies and like to feel more protected and secure,” says Finn. For our canine friends who want to feel extra safe, a donut bed is a good option. It offers a bolster-like edge for resting their head, and the round snuggler shape allows them to burrow and curl into it. This bed might be too hard to get into for older dogs with mobility issues due to the high bolster, but it’s great for breeds who have thin fur and need extra help staying warm. $35 From $30 at Amazon Casper Dog Bed “Some dogs love bolster beds to tuck into and retreat from the world, and some dogs dangle their necks or bodies over the bolsters to help support and traction their bodies,” says Bureau. The Casper dog bed is a solid bolster bed choice for dogs who prefer a little less of an intense “cuddler” bed. The bolsters on this bed aren’t super high, but they still offer dogs an elevated place to lay their head down. This bed also looks great, has super high-quality orthopedic foam inserts and features a machine-washable cover that’s easy to get on and take off. $139 From $99 at Amazon $139 From $99 at Chewy $139 From $111 at Casper PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed “Senior pets need very specific bedding,” says Finn. “You absolutely want to get them a bed that is very easy for them to get on and off ... The last thing you want is for your senior pet to slip getting off the bed and injure themselves.” The PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed is a solid choice for senior dogs, as it has a lower entry point than most other bolster beds, making it easy for pups to get in and out of safely. It also comes with a nonslip bottom to keep it from sliding around on your floor and has a removable, washable cover for easy cleaning. From $70 at Amazon Big Barker Orthopedic Dog Bed A clinical study by the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine proved that Big Barker beds can improve joint function, and veterinary experts stand by these orthopedic beds. “For older dogs or dogs with mobility struggles, I frequently recommend Big Barker beds,” says Lane. “They provide support that lasts as they hold up over time, reduce pressure sores in my less mobile clients and their thicker options often help dogs who struggle to rise from lying on other dog beds.” $300 From $200 at Big Barker Big Barker 4-Inch Orthopedic Crate Pad While the thick, 7-inch beds are popular, Big Barker also has thinner 4-inch beds. The crate pad is a good option for inside a crate or as a standalone bed for a smaller pup. Sizes start as small as 27 inches by 18.2 inches and you’ll score a sweet 10-year warranty on any bed from Big Barker too. $140 From $120 at Big Barker Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed If you have an older dog who has trouble stepping up and down off high surfaces, going with a thinner bed is key. “Many older dogs prefer firmer, thinner beds so that they are easier to get in and out of,” says Bureau. She recommends opting for a thin bed that still has an orthopedic insert to offer some support while still being easy to get in and out of. A height of 3 inches or less will be ideal here, so we recommend the Bedsure Orthopedic Bed. It features a low, 3-inch entrance on most sizes except the largest ones and has bolsters that will give your pup a little extra security. This bed comes in 10 different sizes and 15 different colors, so you’re sure to find one that fits your home (and your dog). From $37 at Amazon K9 Ballistics Tough Rip-Stop Orthopedic Dog Crate Bed Another thin bed with a height of less than 3 inches (only in sizes S, M and L — XL and XXL are taller than 4 inches), K9 Ballistics’ Orthopedic Dog Crate Bed is also equipped with supportive, orthopedic foam that’s easier on your older dog’s joints. From $98 at K9 Ballistics Best Friends by Sheri Cozy Cuddler Covered Cat & Dog Bed “If you have a small inside-only dog who likes to stay warm, you may want to invest in a fluffy bed that may not need to be washed as often.” says Dr. Finn. For small breeds that are prone to shivering in cold weather — like a Chihuahua or Italian Greyhound — a bed with a built-in cover will keep them toasty. This Best Friends by Sheri option comes in two different sizes, and is ideal for small dogs who like to stay warm while they hide or burrow. $35 From $32 at Chewy