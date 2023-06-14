Whether you’re an avid camper, a boatsman or just someone who loves keeping the beach party stocked all summer long, one thing is clear: Investing in a quality cooler is going to be worth your while. Because nothing will slow you down like leaks, cracks or — dare we even say it — warm beverages and spoiled food. We’ve tested a lot of coolers over here at Underscored and the Yeti Tundra 45 topped our list, earning the best hard cooler spot. Like all Yeti products, the Tundra 45 is built to last forever and beautiful to boot, thanks to that sleek rotomolded silhouette, which is also responsible for the cooler’s long-lasting temperature retention. Small details also sold us, like the Tundra’s tacky no-slip feet, the extra-thick and stretchy rubber latches and the heavy-duty rope handles that evenly disperse carrying weight. Yeti customers are big fans, too, giving the cooler a 4.8-star rating and nearly 5,000 positive reviews. Ultimately, the main Tundra 45 downside is that sky high price tag. Yes, you get what you pay for, but unfortunately, you’re paying a whopping $325. Coming in at 32-percent cheaper is the RTIC 45 QT Hard Cooler, which is priced at $220, and looks very, very similar to the Tundra (in case you missed it: RTIC got sued by YETI for patent infringement and settled in 2017, agreeing to redesign most of its product line, which too-closely resembled Yeti’s). Also rotomolded with three-inch foam-insulated walls, the RTIC 45 offers the same perks: no-slip feet, rubber latches and a tight-fitting lid, rope handles and impressive ice retention. The brand bills itself as being small enough to carry alone (more on that below), and multipurpose in that it can be used as a bench, stepping stool or cutting board. Which big beefy cooler is worth the investment? To figure that out, I put them in a side-by-side test over the course of a few weeks this spring in New Jersey. Yeti Tundra 45 vs. RTIC 45 QT at a glance Quick comparison The Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler and the RTIC 45 QT Hard Cooler are both rotomolded hard coolers packed with roughly three inches of foam-insulated walls meant to keep outside temperatures at bay, while locking in just-packed temperatures. It’s important to note that neither of these coolers are wheeled, and if you’re considering buying one, you should be cognizant of how and where you’ll be using it. For instance, if you’re on the hunt for the best beach cooler, which would require transporting it from the parking lot to your surfside spot on the sand, you’ll probably want a cooler with wheels — especially considering that the two we’re comparing are not light, and both are relatively cumbersome to carry when packed to the gills. Case in point: The Tundra 45 is 24.6 pounds when empty, and it can accommodate 37 pounds of ice, with a total weight of roughly 62 pounds; the RTIC 45 is 29 pounds when empty, and it can accommodate 40 pounds of ice, nearing almost 70 pounds. While RTIC says the 45 QT is small enough to carry alone, I was not able to lug either brand’s cooler around — that said, I’m 5’4 and on the smaller side. My 6’2 husband was able to haul both fully-packed coolers from our backyard to the driveway solo, but he definitely broke a sweat doing so. Appearance Yeti’s reputation precedes itself here. The inventor of rotomolded coolers, Yeti has packed the Tundra 45 with bells and whistles that make it a pleasure to use. Weather-resistant and incredibly durable, the seamless cooler can stand up to pretty much anything — tumbles, rain, snow and in my case, an onslaught of spring pollen — while still looking pristine. The RTIC 45 QT is equally easy on the eyes. Sleek and rugged all at once, the 45 QT has just as formidable a presence as the Tundra in real life. I think what I was most impressed with here was that the RTIC cooler not only keeps up with the Tundra, but completely holds its own — and for 100 bucks less. Design Each Yeti cooler component is impressive. Those no-slip feet, for instance, are also non-marring, which means that while your cooler is sure not to budge in your truck bed or atop your boat, the feet also won’t leave a mark for you to rub out later. The RTIC 45 QT also has non-slip feet, but they’re not quite as tacky and are therefore a bit less effective. Both coolers have two rope side handles that make it much easier for two people to haul (which is how I transported them every time). I love the Tundra 45’s “Doublehaul handles” that are made from military grade ropes and have grooved rubber handles that makes them easier to grip and carry. While RTIC has similar heavy-duty ropes, I liked its foam handles less because they weren’t as grippy and could easily be nicked or ripped given their softer, more malleable material. The Tundra 45 and the RTIC 45 also feature similarly located tie-down slots embedded into the carrying handles for securing the cooler to your kayak, truck bed, boat or RV with straps that are sold separately at Yeti ($50) and RTIC ($20). These slots were yet another example of thoughtful, effective design on the part of both brands. While both coolers are leakproof and retained the water once the ice had melted, RTIC wins the drain hole category because it boasts two flanking both sides of its outer shell, while Yeti only has one. To fully empty water from the Tundra, you have to manually pick it up and lean the water into the one drain hole. For the RTIC, all the water simply drains (without assistance) via the two spigots. Capacity, temperature and ice retention Dubbing itself as the perfect overnighter cooler for four people, the Tundra claims it can hold 54 cans, in my testing, I found it could only accommodate 52 when the cooler was empty and 32 cans when filled with 14 pounds of ice. The RTIC, which has a slightly larger interior, claims it can hold 36 cans, and I found it could pack 58 when empty, and 40 with 14 pounds of ice. (Disclaimer: Cans come in a variety of sizes these days, and everyone packs a cooler differently! That said, I used the same cans and amount of ice in both coolers.) The RTIC has a slight edge, however, both coolers are a solid option for an overnight or a long group outing. Probably the most important category on our list, how well a cooler can maintain a cold temp — and thusly, ice — is pretty much the defining point between a one that’s worth investing in, and one that’s not. Luckily, both coolers performed well here. During our testing to find the best coolers, we filled each cooler with ice and its recommended can capacity, closed the lid and placed it outside for 48 hours. Using a Bluetooth thermometer inside the cooler, we logged each model’s temperature throughout. Of note, both coolers feature impressive double-sealed gaskets that resemble something you’d find in a commercial kitchen. Located at the lid wall, the gaskets capture and seal the interior temperature when the cooler T-latches are pulled and sealed, and both give off a (weirdly satisfying) wheeze or puff, providing reassurance that they are officially sealed. Here’s what we found: The Yeti Tundra 45 retained temperature like a champ. Its rotomolded body, three inches of Permafrost insulation and a tight lid seal resulted in a 35.4-degree interior with plenty of ice still intact after 48 hours. Interestingly enough, the RTIC 45 QT had the exact same results — a 35.4-degree interior with plenty of ice still intact after 48 hours. Unique features While bear proofing might sound like a spoof, it’s a real thing. Both coolers are lockable and feature padlock holes that will secure the lid and the base together, which prevents anything from critters to grizzlies from getting at what’s chilling inside when you’re outdoors. Only the Tundra 45, however, is certified as being officially bear proof by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Agency (also a real thing!). I appreciate the fact that the Tundra 45 comes with a dry goods basket — RTIC makes one, but you have to purchase it separately for $15. Yes, I realize that even with that purchase you’re still spending less than the Yeti’s total cost, but there’s something about having it bundled in with the Tundra 45 and not purchasing additional accessories. Then there’s the warranty. Yeti offers a five-year warranty — and the impressive stat that only 1% of Yeti products are returned — while RTIC offers just a one-year warranty. Bottom line These coolers are extremely similar, highly effective and worth the purchase. However, if I had to pick a winner for the best 45-quart hard cooler, it would be the Yeti Tundra 45. The handles are easier to grip (especially when the cooler is full, clocking in at 60+ pounds), the feet are tackier and the cooler is five pounds lighter than the RTIC. Oh, and let’s not forget that official bear proof certification (joking… sort of). Yes, the RTIC 45 QT is cheaper, can accommodate a few more cans and has two drain holes, but it’s almost five pounds heavier (which makes a difference when you’re carrying it solo) and it comes with only a one-year warranty. If you’re on a budget, this is a great buy. If you’re not, the Yeti is the better purchase.