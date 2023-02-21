Yeti spring colors 2023 lead CNNU
Spring is right around the corner, and with it comes warmer weather, blooming flowers and of course, new colors for the best Yeti products. That’s right, the brand famous for its bomb-proof coolers and water bottles has dropped its newest colors for the season: High Desert Clay and Canopy Green.

The collection takes inspiration from the warm, red colors of the desert and the vibrant, saturated greens of the forest. The new colors are featured in plenty of Yeti’s most popular products, including our pick for the best water bottle, the Yeti Rambler. Browse both collections here, or check out some of our favorites from the new color lines below, all available now at Yeti.

Best Tested
Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle
Our favorite water bottle is available in both of the new colors, so you can stay hydrated with cold water whenever you need it.

Read our review
$40 at Yeti
Best Tested
Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
Arguably Yeti's most iconic product (and our pick for best cooler), the Tundra 45 will keep its contents ice-cold for days on end.

$325 at Yeti
Yeti Yonder Water Bottle
Yeti's lightest-weight water bottle, the Yonder is an uninsulated yet insanely strong bottle perfect for any adventure.

Read our review
From $25 at Yeti
Yeti Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag
Whether you're heading to the crag or the grocery store, this super-durable tote bag can handle any sort of payload.

$150 at Yeti
Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
Specifically designed to fit in the space behind the front seats of a car, this roadtrip-ready cooler can keep all your snacks and lunch goods ice-cold.

$250 at Yeti
Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler
Beach and picnic season are right around the corner, so get ready with this ultra-portable soft cooler ideal for keeping drinks cold.

$250 at Yeti
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Perfect for iced or hot drinks, this insulated cup can keep anything from iced coffee to hot tea at its perfect temperature.

$35 at Yeti
Yeti Lowlands Blanket
Perfect for picnics or keeping your back seats clean when you have muddy pups, this thick, plush and durable blanket can go with you anywhere.

$200 at Yeti