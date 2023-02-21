Spring is right around the corner, and with it comes warmer weather, blooming flowers and of course, new colors for the best Yeti products. That’s right, the brand famous for its bomb-proof coolers and water bottles has dropped its newest colors for the season: High Desert Clay and Canopy Green.
The collection takes inspiration from the warm, red colors of the desert and the vibrant, saturated greens of the forest. The new colors are featured in plenty of Yeti’s most popular products, including our pick for the best water bottle, the Yeti Rambler. Browse both collections here, or check out some of our favorites from the new color lines below, all available now at Yeti.
Our favorite water bottle is available in both of the new colors, so you can stay hydrated with cold water whenever you need it.
Arguably Yeti's most iconic product (and our pick for best cooler), the Tundra 45 will keep its contents ice-cold for days on end.
Yeti's lightest-weight water bottle, the Yonder is an uninsulated yet insanely strong bottle perfect for any adventure.
Whether you're heading to the crag or the grocery store, this super-durable tote bag can handle any sort of payload.
Specifically designed to fit in the space behind the front seats of a car, this roadtrip-ready cooler can keep all your snacks and lunch goods ice-cold.
Beach and picnic season are right around the corner, so get ready with this ultra-portable soft cooler ideal for keeping drinks cold.
Perfect for iced or hot drinks, this insulated cup can keep anything from iced coffee to hot tea at its perfect temperature.
Perfect for picnics or keeping your back seats clean when you have muddy pups, this thick, plush and durable blanket can go with you anywhere.