Bored with all your existing water bottles and coolers? Yeti to the rescue! The maker of some of our favorite drinkware and coolers just launched a new color, and it’s safe to say it’s bound to become a summer staple: The Rescue Red collection features a vibrant scarlet hue that’s “inspired by those who risk their lives to save ours.”
The new line adds a bold new color to some of our favorite Yeti products, from water bottles and can insulators to the best coolers out there (just as the brands new additions for spring — High Desert Clay and Canopy Green — did a couple months ago). Shop our favorites below or take a look at the full collection in all of its crimson glory.
Our favorite water bottle gets a new hue thanks to the Rescue Red collection. The bold bottle will keep your drinks hot or cold all day long and comes with our favorite lid on the market.
Our top-rated cooler also got a glow up in the new red color, making the Tundra 45 a must-have for summer.
If there's complaint we had about the Tundra, it's how heavy it can be. The size and weight are inherent to its ultra-durable, insulated rotomolded construction, but we're thrilled that Yeti has this option on wheels too.
If you want a water bottle for your desk or your commute, look no further than the Rambler Mug with Straw Lid. It comes in the new red color and has a straw for easy sipping.
Keep those morning coffees piping hot with this insulated mug, which are stackable for easy storage.
Picnic and beach season is right around the corner. Keep your seltzers cold with this can insulator specifically designed for slim cans. Once you try it, you'll never be able to use a normal koozie again.