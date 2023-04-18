Bored with all your existing water bottles and coolers? Yeti to the rescue! The maker of some of our favorite drinkware and coolers just launched a new color, and it’s safe to say it’s bound to become a summer staple: The Rescue Red collection features a vibrant scarlet hue that’s “inspired by those who risk their lives to save ours.”

The new line adds a bold new color to some of our favorite Yeti products, from water bottles and can insulators to the best coolers out there (just as the brands new additions for spring — High Desert Clay and Canopy Green — did a couple months ago). Shop our favorites below or take a look at the full collection in all of its crimson glory.