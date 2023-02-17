It’s no secret we’re big fans of Yeti. From water bottles to coolers, the brand’s durable and high-performing products have consistently been some of our favorites. Now, Yeti is revamping a popular piece of its barware — the Lowball — to be even more convenient.

Yeti Rambler Lowball 2.0 Yeti The Lowball 2.0 is now stackable, making it easier to keep your drinkware organized at home and in the outdoors. $20 at Yeti

The new Yeti Rambler Lowball 2.0 takes everything that made the original so great and makes it stackable. The new bottom has an in-cut foot that fits perfectly into the top of another Lowball so you can easily stack them and keep them organized in your kitchen cabinets.

The Lowball 2.0 still features the brand’s famous insulation, MagSlider Lid and is available in six colors. So no matter what adventure you’re on, you can enjoy delicious drinks and cocktails in the new, stackable Lowball. Get yours now for $20 at Yeti.