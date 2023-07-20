It’s that time again — Yeti has dropped two all-new colors so you can gear up for summer adventures. Today, the brand famous for its bombproof coolers and water bottles released tons of bestselling products in Camp Green and Cosmic Lilac. These muted tones are incredibly stylish and can bring some serious style to your drinkware, bags and coolers. Camp Green is a simple hue perfect for those taking their gear into rugged parts of the wilderness, while Cosmic Lilac is inspired by the dark sky and features a brighter yet soft hue of purple. Some of our favorite Yeti products are getting a new makeover, so make sure to browse the new collection or check out the ones we think you’ll love the most below.