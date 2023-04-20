When you think of Yeti, images of rugged fisherman and serious backpackers may come to mind, which is apropos since the brand makes some of the most durable and rugged coolers and drinkware around. As of today, however, Yeti is dipping its toe in the entertaining pond with the launch of the Rambler Beverage Bucket.

Rambler Beverage Bucket Yeti Yeti's new beverage bucket is currently available in four colorways — Stainless, Navy, White and limited-edition High Desert Clay (one of the brand's new spring hues) — and boasts a 256-ounce capacity for all your drink cooling needs. $150 at Yeti

Part of the cult-favorite Rambler collection – Yeti fans are obsessed with the tumblers and their coordinating Magslider Lids – the new Beverage Bucket bears all the trappings people love, like a kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel interior lining and the double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep everything from beer and wine to juice boxes nice and chilly with zero sweating.

Other standout details include the “soft landing bottom ring” that ensures your surfaces won’t get banged or scratched and the bucket won’t slip or slide, no matter how many brews are in there. The heavy-duty handle is impressive, in that it glides softly and has a tough-as-nails rubber handle that provides a tight grip. And there’s the convenient press-fit lid that makes transporting your cargo from home to the beach (or your neighbor’s backyard) spill-proof.

Available starting now, the Beverage Bucket is sure to upgrade your happy hours this summer – consider pairing it with the brand’s stainless steel $50 Ice Scoop, which matches the bucket, is impressively heavy (1.1 pounds!) and is a great tool for breaking up chunks of ice.