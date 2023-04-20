This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

Earth Day is finally here, and with it, the return of warmer weather, spring wildflowers and the annual rush to plan an adventurous national parks getaway. It’s the perfect time to update your gear closet, too, whether you’re planning an epic mountain biking trip in Moab or on the hunt for an ultralight backpack for Yosemite.

In 2020, I set out to visit every one of America’s national parks, and along the way, I had my fair share of shivering, sleepless nights, collapsed tents, weird smells and straight-up gear fails. To save you from the same headaches I endured, I’ve compiled a list of what I consider to be the most essential items for anyone heading out into the parks this season.

If you’re new to camping, just want to day hike, or consider yourself a gnarled old timer, there’s sure to be some swoon-worthy gear on this list that’ll take your next outdoorsy vacation from great to outstanding.

Osprey Tempest Day Pack REI First things first­­­­ — you’re going to want a solid backpack for day adventures with loads of pockets and a hydration sleeve to serve as a mainstay on sweaty desert excursions and rainy days in the redwoods. With a breathable mesh back panel, an adjustable harness and plenty of pockets to stash your essentials, these gender-specific packs (you can find the men’s version here) will keep you nimble and happy on the trail. Plus, that mesh back panel is perfect for stashing wet or dirty gear separately. Tack on a rain cover, and it’s a match made in heaven. $160 at REI

BioLite Alpenglow 500 Biolite Nothing beats the cozy glow of a campfire after a long day of adventure. But sometimes, you need a more reliable and portable source of light for your tent or van. That’s where the BioLite Alpenglow 500 comes in. This rechargeable lantern offers 500 lumens of dimmable light, with a festival-worthy full-color spectrum that you can customize to suit your mood. $80 at Biolite

Paka Crew Socks Paka Touted as being “like two alpaca hugs for your feet,” Paka has upended the traditional wool sock game by utilizing the ancient knowledge of Peru–alpaca fibers. Lighter than your traditional sheep’s wool slip-ons and virtually impossible to stink up (two things that truly matter on a long road trip), these babies are just as cozy ripping up dirt singletrack as they are snuggled up at camp. $48 at Paka

Patagonia Tropic Comfort Natural UPF Hoody Patagonia When you’re out on the trail for days on end (like I was), wearing nerdy clothing in favor of sun protection starts to become the norm. Thankfully, Patagonia has a bevy of sleek, colorful 40+ UPF hoodies in their lineup (for both men and women), so you don’t have to forego style in favor of skin safety. And, in true Patagonia fashion, the shirts are eco-friendly and Fair Trade Certified. $99 at Patagonia

Outdoor Research Ferrosi Pants Outdoor Research Lightweight, stretchy, and supremely weather resistant, Outdoor Research’s Ferrosi Pants have been a huge bestseller in the outdoor world for years, and it’s easy to see why. With just enough pockets to comfortably stash your valuables, they come in a wide variety of earth-toned colors. Best of all? The latest version is made with 46% recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase. A men’s version is also available. From $50 at Outdoor Research

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Amazon While we’re on the topic of sun protection, let me just be the first to say that having an excellent daily face shield against harmful rays is essential in outdoor adventures, and not all sunscreens are created equal. Some are greasy, sticky, or, worst of all, make you break out. Not so with EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40. This lightweight, moisturizing sunscreen blends seamlessly into your skin, leaving no residue or shine. It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump your skin, as well as zinc oxide and octinoxate to block UVA and UVB rays. It’s also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and vegan. $36 at EltaMD $36 at Amazon

Alps Mountaineering Camp Table REI Eating on the ground or a random moldering log can be messy and uncomfortable, so I used the Alps Mountaineering Camp Table virtually every day of my parks journey. This sturdy, lightweight table folds up easily and fits in an included carry bag for convenient transport. It’s got a durable aluminum frame and a smooth tabletop that can hold an impressive 25 pounds. That’s a whole lotta chili mac. Another good option? REI Co-op’s Camp Roll Table. $100 $75 at REI

Kelty Loveseat Amazon Camping is simply more fun when you can cuddle up with your partner, bestie, or pupper. That’s why the Kelty Loveseat is my all-time favorite camp chair. This cozy, double-wide sofa-style lounger has a steel frame and a quilted seat that can support up to 400 pounds. It also boasts insulated cup holders and an included tote bag for easy storage and transport. Plus, setting it up as a solo traveler is a breeze, so it’s always in my van. $140 at Kelty $120 at Amazon

Helinox Chair Zero REI Coming in on the other end of the camp chair spectrum is the featherlight Helinox Chair Zero. Weighing in at just one pound, this burly little workhorse is small enough to take backpacking into the wilderness but comfy enough for lounging around the fire on a weekend car camping adventure. Weight limit? 365 pounds. $150 at REI

Gregory Deva 60 Pack Gregory Sure, Osprey tends to get all the fanfare when it comes to hiking backpacks these days, but when I want to comfortably carry a heavy load into the mountains, I turn to my trusty Gregory Deva 60. With a breathable 3D foam back panel, easy access zipper pulls, and a burly aluminum frame, it’s the best pack I’ve found for hauling a week’s worth of gear to base camp. The hydration sleeve that doubles as a day pack is just the cherry on top. $300 $225 at Gregory

Granite Gear Crown3 60 Pack REI Of course, there are those backpacking trips where you want to travel as fast and light as possible. On shorter excursions (or anything where I don’t have to lug a bear canister around), I grab my ultralight Granite Gear Crown3 from the gear closet. This 60 liter pack weighs a mere 2 pounds, 6 ounces, rivaling most tiny day packs. Plus, its plethora of pockets, outer mesh stash zone, and roll-top design make organizing your essentials a cinch. $240 at REI

Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent REI The Copper Spur has reached legend status, as far as I’m concerned, for its blend of livable space, double doors and ultralight construction. Easy to set up and ready to withstand both windstorms and rain showers, it’s the shelter that kept me happy when I was hoofing it on the John Muir Trail. And, as someone who loves to sleep with their gear beside them, it offers loads of thoughtfully-placed pockets. $550 at Big Agnes $550 at REI

Goal Zero Yeti 500X + Nomad 50 Solar Generator Goal Zero If I’m being honest, I toted around a cheap knock off for the majority of my national parks trip, but if it had been up to me, I would have sprung for Goal Zero’s made-for-the-outdoors, weather-resistant solar panels and chargers. The Yeti 500X is the perfect size for car camping (able to charge a laptop roughly 10 times or a light bulb for 46 hours), and the Nomad 50 is mobile enough to move around camp as the sun shifts. Looking for something lighter to take hiking? Pick up a rugged Venture 35 power bank for on-the-go charging. $900 $775 at Goal Zero

Coleman Cascade 222 2-Burner Camp Stove REI For storage reasons, I brought a single-burner Coleman along on my trip to see every national park, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the brand’s 2-burner beauties. With a heat output of 11,000 BTUs, two wind screens and at home-style knob controls, it makes cooking up a gourmet feast under a canopy of stars easy. When you’re ready to pack up, the entire stove folds into an easy-to-store carrying case with a handle. $170 at REI

Superfeet Green Support and Comfort Insoles REI Anyone who’s sweat it out on the trail for many long, dusty miles knows that your feet can really take a beating. As I’ve gotten older (and hopefully wiser), I’ve noticed what a real difference hiking insoles can make on a big adventure in the wilderness. Superfeet’s lineup of robust insoles have quickly become my favorite for avoiding foot and joint pain on the trail. They’re a wallet-friendly alternative to traditional custom orthotics and help support your feet on boulder scrambles and muddy treks alike. $55 at REI

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler REI Having delicious drinks and treats chilled and ready to enjoy back at camp is almost as important as the boots you wear and the friends you invite along, and Yeti is the top name in outdoor coolers for a reason. I fell head-over-heels for my Tundra 35 when I road tripped across America’s public lands for its ability to keep my cereal milk and fresh veggies cold and my beers drinkable. And, its easy-empty spout for melted ice made disposing of extra water easy peasy. $275 at Yeti $275 at REI

BearVault BV500 Journey Bear Canister REI In California, the state with the most national parks, it’s common for NPS rules to require a bear canister any time you venture into the backcountry for an overnight. Sure, they’re a bit cumbersome and annoying, but I’ve found the BearVault BV500 to stash away a huge amount of food, relative to its weight (2 pounds, 8 ounces). Nobody wants to wake up to find their breakfast ruined. $95 at REI

GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Dualist Cookset REI Once you get to camp, you’re going to want a lightweight and easily packable cookset that’s as at home on an ounce-counting backpacking trip as it is in the back of your car. GSI Outdoors hits all the right marks for two campers to cook while conserving precious space with this awesome Dualist Cookset, which comes with two insulated bowls with lids (that double as mugs), sturdy sporks and an aluminum pot (with a pretty handy water-straining lid). Wash your dishes in its waterproof carrying case. $95 at REI

Altra Lone Peak All-Weather Mid Altra Altra is a tried-and-true purveyor of lightweight, grippy trail running sneakers that long distance hikers (and those of us with wide feet) love. However, when space is at a premium or I know I’ll be carrying a heavy pack, I switch it up and throw on their all-weather mid design, which features better ankle support while still offering the same rugged outsoles and soft EGO midsole foam. A men’s version is available here. $190 at Altra

Sea to Summit Altitude AtII 15 Sleeping Bag REI Yes, I’m one of those weirdos who sleeps in a sleeping bag inside of her van, and no, I’m not ashamed of it. When temperatures drop below freezing and I want to ensure that I’ll get a solid eight hours of sleep, I turn to the cloud-like loft and warmth of my Altitude 15 sleeping bag. Comfort rated for 15 degrees Fahrenheit and packed with 750-fill hydrophobic down, the regular size comes in under three pounds, which is pretty darn good for a bag this toasty. From $449 at REI

Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip REI When you’re cruising around wooded mountain roads in search of epic sunrise views, you’re going to want a sip-safe travel container for your morning brew, and Hydro Flask has really delivered. I often joke that this flask is too good at its job (it keeps my beverage ultra-hot for far too long, sometimes), but its double-wall vacuum insulation is the best in the business at keeping hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold. Staying put at camp? Reach for their perfectly-sized 12 ounce coffee mug, which has a spill-proof lid. $35 From $26 at REI

Kula Cloth Reusable Antimicrobial Pee Cloth REI This one goes out to all the ladies in the room. I know the struggle of peeing in the woods. You don’t want to drip dry, but you also don’t want to pack out a bunch of used toilet paper. That’s where Kula Cloth comes in. This soft and absorbent design is made to be used over and over again. It has a silver-infused antimicrobial fabric that prevents odor and bacteria growth, plus a snap-closed loop that lets you hang it on your pack to dry. It’s the eco-friendly and hygienic solution for your outdoor bathroom needs. $20 at REI

Black Diamond Spot 400 Headlamp REI Don’t let the dark stop you from having fun in the great outdoors. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or spelunking, you need a reliable headlamp to light your way. The Black Diamond Spot 400 is the ideal choice. Its powerful 400-lumen beam can reach up to 100 meters. A red night-vision mode, lock mode, and dimmable settings help prevent premature battery drain. And, if you’d rather not lug around clunky AAA batteries, it can even be charged with a USB and battery pack. $50 at REI

Glerups Model A Shoe Slippers Glerups In my humble opinion, Glerups are the definition of cozy. After a long day slogging up a steep trail or bombing down rocky singletrack on a mountain bike, they are like a soft wool hug from your best friend, only for your feet. Made from a bespoke blend of felted silk and wool, they stay odor-free after even your most intense pursuits and boast flexible natural calfskin outsoles. $135 at Glerups

Jetboil MiniMo Cooking System REI The Jetboil MiniMo Cooking System is a fast and fuel-efficient way to cook in the wilderness. This compact and lightweight stove/pot combo brings water to a rolling boil in just over two minutes, thanks to its brand-specific burner and heat exchanger. It’s also got a simmer control that lets you adjust the flame for dishes that might need a mellow simmer. It was my constant companion on the John Muir Trail, whether I was boiling water for my morning oatmeal or fixing up a post-hike feast. $165 at REI $165 at Jetboil

Parks Project T-Shirt Parks Project Like the true fangirl that I am, I often showed my support for a park by rocking a t-shirt inspired by the landscape I was hiking through. Parks Project serves up excellent graphic designs that rotate every season, so there’s always something fresh, funky and colorful in their lineup. My favorite thing about the brand is that they give back big to the parks, donating over $2 million in funds to nonprofits that work to restore trails and habitat within the NPS. From $15 at Parks Project

Ruffwear Quinzee Dog Jacket Ruffwear Though I didn’t have a pup with me on my 2020 journey across America, I have a high energy, trail-loving lab mix now, and the Quinzee dog puffy is our go-to on snow days and cold weather backpacking trips in the national parks. Not only is it packable and lightweight (like what you might expect from a hefty down jacket), it’s made with recycled polyester insulation, which stays warm even when wet and dries quicker than down. $90 at Ruffwear