Like so many runners, I began exclusively on pavement. In college, I’d lace up for a few miles to shake off the post-exam haziness in my brain. I even ran a couple half marathons for the challenge, but then I found trail running. I live out in Colorado where beautiful trails are everywhere, so leaning on trail running was the logical progression. In the past decade, I’ve run everything from quick-and-dirty 5Ks (3.1 miles) all the way up to longer 55K (35 miles) distances. I’m not very good and I’m certainly not fast, but that doesn’t matter. I love it for the scenery and the solitude — and I know you will, too. Here’s the thing about trail running: Anyone can do it. At its core, all you need is a pair of trail running shoes and an adventurous spirit. You can walk as often as needed (Pro tip: Walking is a key element of trail running!) and build your fitness as you go. Still, it can feel daunting when you see those fleet-footed runners scamper up the hillside faster than a billy goat. Let’s make this easy and break down the basics: what trail running is, what gear you need and what to expect as you fall in love with the dirt ribbon. What is trail running and how to get started Despite what you may think, you don’t need access to craggy peaks to go trail running. Instead, trail running is any type of running that happens on a non-asphalt or paved surface. Sure, that often means you’re running on a dirt trail, but maybe it’s filled with boulders, tree roots, grass or even cedar chips. It’s likely varied terrain that constantly challenges you. Trail running looks different depending on where you live, and that’s okay. In fact, you don’t even need mountains to build your muscles. Craft athlete Arlen Glick lives in Ohio, and he once told me that he trains for his 100-mile trail races by running up and down the same 50-foot hill for 20 miles. Heather Hart of Hart Strength and Endurance Coaching is a UESCA-certified ultrarunning coach who has completed over a dozen 100-mile trail races. Her home in South Carolina isn’t mountainous either, but Hart often uses large bridges to train for the ascents. Bottom line: Anyone can become a trail runner. Trail running tips for beginners Ultimately, there is no big secret to trail running: lace up your shoes and hit the trail. However, here are a few tips to make your entrance smoother. Focus on time If you’re coming from road running, there is a good chance you have your race splits dialed and know how fast you can run a mile. Now, throw that all out the window. Since you’re running on varied terrain, you’ll quickly learn that no two trails are the same, which means your pace and experience will wildly vary. A two-mile run on pavement is very different from a two-mile run that climbs 1,200 feet of vertical gain — and both of those feel different from a two-mile run over twisty roots and loose boulders. Instead of focusing on your pace or your distance traveled, emphasize time on your feet. If you’ve been running for 30 minutes around your neighborhood, start with 30 minutes on the trails. You may cover significantly less mileage than you expect, but that’s okay. Just get out there and get started. “Change your mindset to one of exploring and trying something new rather than comparing [yourself] to your road running,” says Amanda Brooks, founder and author of Run to the Finish. Follow trail etiquette You’re out there enjoying Mother Nature so it’s still important to follow all Leave No Trace principles. “This ensures the integrity of the trail for future users,” Hart explains. In addition to packing out everything you take in, be sure to leave wildlife alone, stick to the right side of the trail, yield to slower traffic and stay on the trail. Pick up your feet It’s easier for road runners to get into the zone because asphalt and treadmills don’t have nearly as many obstacles. As Hart points out, many road runners default to a shuffle as they grow tired. “If you shuffle on the trail, you’re going to fall,” she says. While falling is a part of trail running, you can try to avoid it as much as possible. In short: Pick up your feet. Trail running checklist Both Hart and Brooks agree that proper trail running gear is vital for your success and continued happiness. Not only is trail running gear more durable than road running products but it’s also designed for self-sufficiency since you’re often away from civilization. Do you need to go out and buy up the store? Nope, but here are a few essentials. Trail running shoes Trail running shoes are the single most important piece of gear you’ll need as a trail runner, and they should be the first item you purchase. Not only do trail running shoes have lugs on the sole for better traction on soft surfaces but they are also constructed with different materials that are more durable. This means they often weigh more than road running shoes, but they can withstand abuse from dirt, rocks, tree branches and roots. “Once you get out there and realize how much grip gives you confidence, it’s worth buying a trail-specific pair,” says Brooks. And they prevent injuries. Trail running shoes often have rock plates built into the midsole. This plastic or carbon fiber plate protects your underfoot from sharp stones so you don’t end up with foot bruises. If you’re running on soft or non-technical trails, you may not need one, but it’s good information to have in your back pocket. Both Brooks and Hart recommend going into a running store to get individually fitted for a pair of shoes. If you can’t find the time to do that, Brooks highly recommends the Hoka Speedgoat 5. “It’s going to provide the cushion that runners are used to with the traction that provides more confidence on the trails,” she says. She also notes that the stack height (the amount of shoe material between your heel and the ground) and wider base create a stable shoe that will help beginners with uneven terrain. The Salomon Sense Ride 5 is another great bet for beginners due to its versatility and overall comfort. The quick-lace system is intuitive and the 8-millimeter heel-to-toe drop (the height difference between the heel and the forefoot) is moderate enough that it will make most feet happy. If you know you already prefer a zero-drop shoe (the heel and forefoot are at the same height) with a decent amount of ground feel, I’d recommend the new-to-market Altra Superior 6. The roomy toe box and lightweight construction feel good while cruising over mellow terrain. Trail running socks They’re little, but they’re mighty. Running socks are specifically designed to wick sweat away from your skin, prevent blisters and even add a little bit of support. You’ll typically see running socks in two heights: no-show and crew height. The no-show height means you won’t have any sock sticking out above your running shoes, but most trail runners prefer the crew height for the protection. “It helps keep debris out,” explains Hart. She also notes that she prefers wool socks for their moisture-wicking abilities. Her two favorites: Darn Tough Stride Micro-Crew Socks or the Smartwool Run Targeted Cushioned Mid-Crew Socks. “I alternated between two pairs of these for the three days of Sea to Sea with swampy, wet feet, and I was blister-free,” Hart says. I’m a runner who often gets blisters between my toes, so I’m a strong advocate of Injinji toe socks such as the Injinji Run Midweight Mini-Crew sock. It takes a little adjustment to accept fabric between your toes, but once you do, there is immense relief in knowing you won’t get any blisters ever again. (Bonus: They just launched an Artist Designed series that showcases artists from around the outdoor industry!) Handheld hydration bottles If you’re dabbling in lower mileage and don’t need to carry much gear or fluids, a handheld bottle may be all you need to get started. These minimal water bottles attach to your hand so you don’t need to grip them while running. Most have a small pocket to store essential items. “Start with a $20 to $30 handheld before investing in a $100 to $200 running vest,” Hart suggests. Her personal favorite is the UltrAspire ISO Pocket 3.0 Handheld for its affordability and storage. Not only does the included water bottle hold 20 ounces of water but the zippered pocket is large enough to stash car keys or a snack. If you run in extremely hot weather and want to keep your water chilled, I recommend the Nathan SpeedDraw Plus Insulated Flask. It holds 18 ounces of water, but the double-wall construction keeps the water cooler for longer (Nathan reports up to 20% cooler). Plus, the zippered pocket is large enough to fit larger smartphones. Hydration vests Once you commit to running longer and farther, you’ll need to be prepared. Not only will you need more hydration and calories to fuel your body but you’ll also need to bring extra layers and sunscreen since most trails are out in the elements without any shelter or conveniences. That’s when it’s time to consider a hydration vest. Similar to a backpack, hydration vests fit close to your body while offering storage space to carry a bladder of water, snacks and at least one extra layer or raincoat. Unlike backpacks, their close fit means they won’t jostle or bounce while you’re running. The new-to-market Nathan QuickStart Plus 6 is a good pack for beginners since it has everything you need but nothing you don’t. Storage is everywhere: A zippered back pocket fits a rain jacket, and three pockets on the front straps (one zippered and two mesh) easily hold keys, gels or small smartphones. Plus, it comes with a 1.5-liter bladder that tucks into its own pocket. Brooks also prefers hydration vests by Nathan, yet she opts for the Nathan Pinnacle 4L. “I love that it has pockets to carry water and electrolytes, along with smaller pockets in front to hold fuel and tissues,” she says. “Meanwhile, the zippered pocket is big enough to hold my iPhone and keep it from getting drenched in my sweat.” Another option is Hart’s favorite, the UltrAspire Spry 3.0 Race Vest. “It’s small enough to forget you’re even wearing it but large enough to hold everything you need,” Hart says.