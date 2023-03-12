It’s a big day for water drinkers, because Stanley – the maker of the cult-favorite 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler – just announced that it’s dropping a collection of never-before-seen colors for the viral cup exclusively at Target starting at 3 a.m. EST on March 12.

Stanley 40-Ounce Adventure Quencher Tumbler Stanley The often sold-out, viral tumbler is available at Target in exclusive new colorways, including tie-dyed and color-blocked patterns. Its 40-ounce capacity, double-wall insulation, ergonomic handle and narrow base are just a few of the cup's most lauded features. $40 at Target

Inspired by seasonal colors, this collection has eight brand new hues ranging from a peachy tie-dye to a pastel purple, all of which are picture perfect for spring.

If you’re not familiar with the Stanley cups, let us get you up to speed. First off, the cups’ massive format will have you more hydrated than you’ve ever been. Secondly, despite its large size, the Quencher fits in a car cup holder, which is a big reason why influencers from coast to coast have become obsessed – to the point that the Quencher has amassed a waitlist of more than 150,000 and even become viral on TikTok.

And then there’s the fact that its double-wall insulation can keep drinks icy cold for 48 hours, the bottle is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Oh, and did we mention that the comfy handle is oversized and can be gripped from the outside or inside? Yep, it’s true.

All of these details are exactly why the Quencher is known to sell out in mere hours, which is also why you also need to head over to Target.com, like, right now, before the exclusive colors are gone for good.