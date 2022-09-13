Stanley just upgraded a bestselling tumbler, the 40-ounce Adventure Quencher, with so many new design details that it merits a whole new name. Enter The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, which is now available to order over at Stanley in a ton of great colors.

The new version comes in steely shades of flint, charcoal, fog, black and chambray, as well as a few other colors that are already sold out: yarrow, cream, eucalyptus and rose quartz.

For those of us who dread room-temperature water, the redesigned tumbler delivers vacuum insulation for hours of ice. It’s designed to fit “just about any” car cup holder too, and an ergonomic handle has been engineered to put comfort first.

The tumbler also boasts a redesigned FlowState lid, which features three positions to accommodate straws, sipping or complete coverage of the contents (handy for bumpy commutes).

Water bottles that are reusable are always a better option than single-use plastic bottles, but the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate is made with 90% recycled stainless steel for some extra eco cred. Shop the new 40-ounce size ($40), 20-ounce size ($25), 14-ounce size ($20) and more at Stanley before the colorways all sell out.