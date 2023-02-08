Stanley stans have reason to rejoice as the brand just announced that it’s restocking the beloved 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler today at noon EST, and that — wait for it — new colorways are available.

If you know, you know: These tumblers aren’t easy to come by, and they have amassed a waitlist of more than 150,000. Incredibly Instagrammable, the cups’ colorways are also a “thing” in that everyone wants to get their hands on the latest, newest, prettiest hue available — which today means the Black Glow, Rose Quartz Glow and Stainless Steel Shale shades, all of which have an iridescent shimmer to them and are thusly sure to pop on the ’gram or TikTok.

Not familiar with the greatness that is the Quencher? We get it, there are a lot of water-drinking devices on the market these days, and navigating which ones are actually worth investing in can be a headache. Trust us, Stanley’s 40-ounce tumbler is one of the best — and perpetually trending on social media — because of its enormous format, convenient handle and the fact that its base can fit into most car cup holders (a detail carpooling moms across the country die for). Oh, and because the straw makes drinking on the go super easy, and the cup’s double-wall insulation keeps drinks icy cold for 48 hours. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, take the Stanley customers’ word, because the cup has amassed more than 3,300 positive reviews, with a 4.7-star rating.

Whether you’re a Stanley connoisseur looking to add to your collection or a newbie ready to dip your toe in the Quencher pond, today’s restock is worth perusing. Reminder: You get all this — the hydration and the social media hype, not to mention the quality cup with a lifetime warranty — for only $40.