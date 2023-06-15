Here at Underscored, we’re smack dab in the middle of our hydration era, so we couldn’t be more thrilled about Stanley’s new gargantuan 64-ounce tumbler. As an updated take on the beloved 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, the newest Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler features the same double-wall insulation you know and love in a capacity that’s, well, more to love.

Stanley 64-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Stanley The viral Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler just got a super-sized upgrade from its already hefty 40-ounce volume with this new 64-ounce version. It holds a full day's expert recommended water intake of eight glasses per day, and includes all the features you know and love from the previous version. $60 at Stanley

This viral vessel is made of recycled stainless steel (we love a sustainability moment!), it features a rotating cover to allow for three positions from straw sipping to straight sipping and covered during bumpy rides, and it promises to keep hot drinks piping hot for 10 hours and cold drinks refreshingly chilled for up to 15 hours. Meanwhile, the grippy handle will quite literally help you get a grip on it whether you’re toting it from the yoga studio to your desk.

The 64-ounce Quencher’s current seven color offerings from cream to fog are anything but flashy —they ooze a quiet elegance that both influencers filming a “getting ready with me” video and regular hydration-obsessed drinkers will love. The tumbler currently retails for $60, is dishwasher-safe, and it weighs in at just under 2 pounds.

With the equivalent of an eight-cup volume, you’ll be able to fill it up once during the morning to hit your recommended H20 intake for the day — and that is what we call efficiency. Given that its predecessor amassed a waitlist of 150,000 people and frequently sells out, you’ll want to grab yours the moment you see it in stock.