Stanley’s been making the TikTok rounds pretty constantly thanks to the sleek design, capacious volume and frequent new color drops for its Quencher Flowstate. But today the brand has launched a new take on a classic species of water vessel, the Legendary Classic Canteen, and it’s perfect for all your days out on the trail.

Legendary Classic Canteen Stanley This vessel combines old-school aesthetic with modern design elements like a handy strap and leakproof lid. Available in four colorways — hammertone green, cream, black and stainless steel — it’s no Quencher in terms of capacity, but this stylish smaller option is one you’ll reach for time and again on days out and about. $32 at Stanley

We’re so excited about this water vessel launch that it made our Watch List for this year all the way back at the beginning of February. Stanley’s latest takes the shape of vintage canteens and brings them into 2023 with great design touches like a leakproof lid and a strap emblazoned with the Stanley logo (the better for wearing as a cross-body during hikes).

Its smaller 1.1-quart size compared to the Quencher Flowstate’s most popular 40-ounce capacity is another plus for being out and about with this canteen. And you can grab one for your hiking buddy and one for you without mixing them up, thanks to a quartet of stylish colorways: Stanley’s classic green, stainless steel, black and cream. When you’re back home, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

You can shop it over on Stanley now, but be fast — new drops from this brand that are this good are prone to selling out (three of the colors are already gone!).