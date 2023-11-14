When drinkware brand Stanley and country superstar Lainey Wilson first joined forces on a Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler back in July, the collaboration, dubbed “Watermelon Moonshine,” sold out in 11 minutes. On the heels of that success, the duo is back at it with “Country Gold,” a shimmery, gold-flecked 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler that retails for $55 and is available starting on Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. ET. Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler in Country Gold The second collab between Stanley and country star Lainey Wilson has produced this sparkling colorway of the brand's 40-ounce tumbler beloved for its portable, anti-spill design. $55 at Stanley “It was so exciting to see how much folks loved the “Watermelon Moonshine” Quencher, so we decided to do it again!” says Wilson. “The Stanley x Lainey Wilson ‘Country Gold’ Quencher has an iridescent flare that catches and holds your attention at first glance. Similar to what I look for in my own personal taste and style, it makes a statement.” While the colorways are Wilson-approved, Country Gold has all the trappings that made Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler a cult-favorite. The two-tone burgundy-hued handle, for instance, has the comfort padding on both sides that makes for easier gripping; it fits into the car cup holder; it’s got a three-position lid that can accommodate a straw or fully close; and it’s made from 90% recycled stainless steel that can keep drinks cold for 11 hours or hot for seven. Priced slightly higher than the standard $45 40-ounce H2.0 FlowState, Country Gold also bears Wilson’s “LW” initials, which are engraved on the bottom of the tumbler.