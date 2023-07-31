Everyone’s favorite cup is getting a new celebrity-designer-inspired look. Rolling out today, Stanley and Target brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (yep, the one helmed by superstar designer Joanna Gaines!) have dropped a limited-edition collab that’s sure to sell out quickly. Available only at Target.com and Target stores starting at 3 a.m. EST on July 30, the collection includes two Stanley cult-favorite offerings: the beloved 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler and the 1.5-Quart Classic Legendary Bottle. Famous for its ability to keep drinks iced for two days, fit into a car cup holder and encourage nonstop water consumption thanks to that handy straw, the Quencher has become equally well-known for going viral on Tiktok (it has more than 125 million views!) and being the cup to have according to influencers (and sideline moms everywhere). The Legendary Bottle, meanwhile, was the first-ever Stanley product, launching in the one-quart format back in 1913 when William Stanley created an all-steel, double-wall vacuum bottle to keep his coffee piping hot. The rest is (literally!) history. What’s truly special about this collab, however, is the never-before-seen colors and patterns — because, let’s face it, the colorways are what make the Stanley cups. Awash in Hearth & Hand’s earthy aesthetic, the neutral hues and patterns have Gaines’ farmhouse chic sensibilities written all over them. Here’s what you can expect. The Quencher comes in Sour Cream, Basic Brown, Serene Green, Navy Voyage, Twilight Taupe and Peat Moss, while the Legendary Bottle is available in two-tone Cocoa Praline with Railroad Gray, Peat Moss with Basic Brown, Navy Voyage with Toasted Almond and a striking Sour Cream stripe with Navy Voyage pattern. Stanley drops are known for selling out fast — you might remember the Quencher once amassed a 150,000-person waitlist — and this collection with Hearth & Hand is likely to do the same, so head over to Target today to snag yours.