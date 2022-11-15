Kicking back around your campfire is already a relaxing way to spend an evening, especially if it’s a smokeless Solo Stove fire pit. But what if while you’re warming your toes, you could also be warming up your own tasty pizza? Solo Stove has just launched its new Pi Fire attachment to do just that.

Made to fit the Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon Solo Stove models, the Pi Fire is meant to elevate any outdoor experience, whether that be a get-together in your backyard or a family camping outing. After letting the interior pizza stone warm for 30 to 45 minutes, the Pi Fire can cook a delicious wood-fired pizza in just 5 to 10 minutes.

Solo Stove Pi Fire Solo Stove Made to fit a range of Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits, the Pi Fire attachment produces delectable pizza any way you like it in just minutes, making it a great choice for leisure outdoor cooks and entertainers. From $190 at Solo Stove

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the Pi Fire is that unlike other pizza ovens, it’s completely portable and can be nested inside your fire pit when not in use or stored in the included carrying case. If you’ve already got your Solo Stove loaded up in your car or RV, all you need is the Pi Fire attachment and a few ingredients to turn your weekend camping trip into a custom pizza- and marshmallow-fueled expedition.

The Pi Fire would also make a great addition to your holiday gifting list — it’s estimated to ship by Dec. 19. Place your order now, and see what you can cook up with the help of the whole Solo Stove line.