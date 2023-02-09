If you’re in need of some warmth to break you out of the winter blues, Solo Stove’s newest launch might be the answer. The beloved backyard fire pit brand has just added a new tabletop option to its lineup: the Mesa XL.

The Mesa XL is a bigger (but not too big) version of Solo Stove’s existing Mesa tabletop fire pit, which we’ve already tried and loved. Still smokeless and portable, the Mesa XL disperses more heat and has a longer burn time than the original Mesa while still fitting comfortably in any small outdoor space. It’s available in stainless steel as well as all the same colors as the Mesa. And like the rest of the Solo Stove line, the Mesa XL is easy to use, clean and store.

Solo Stove Mesa XL Solo Stove The Mesa XL is a low-effort way to bring a taste of roaring, smokeless fire to any tabletop, from apartment terraces to campsites and suburban backyards. The launch also introduces the Mesa Accessory Pack, complete with everything you need to get roasting. $150 $110 at Solo Stove

In addition to this new launch, Solo Stove has introduced the Mesa Accessory Pack, the ideal companion for turning any backyard hangout or camping adventure into a compact cookout. With sizes for the Mesa and Mesa XL, the toolkit comes complete with mini roasting sticks, stick rests, a pellet scoop, a lid and a carrying case.

Shop the Mesa XL for $110 and the Mesa Accessory Pack for $45 now at special launch prices. Both are set to ship in mid-March.