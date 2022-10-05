We are very much into marshmallow-roasting and bonfire season, and thus, backyard fire pits make a really nice outdoor accessory this time of year. Just in time to get in the autumnal spirit of things, Solo Stove, maker of smokeless bonfires, has just launched its Fire Pit 2.0 in four color options, meaning you can customize your bonfire’s look now beyond classic stainless steel to complement your patio or exterior color schemes.

Best of all? To welcome them into the product assortment, Solo Stove has marked the colorful new bonfire bundles (they come with an extremely handy stand) down 40%.

Each of the shades is extremely autumnal: There’s an on-trend deep blue, olive green, apple red and utilitarian black joining the usual stainless steel offering.

The new colorways are available for two sizes of the Solo Stove: the mid-size Bonfire 2.0, which is great for patios and still portable enough for camping; and the gather-the-group Yukon 2.0.

The “2.0” indicates they’re the recently redesigned and relaunched model, which boasts a removable ash pan and generally makes cleanup a lot easier. They also have a special airflow design that makes them basically smokeless, meaning they won’t annoy (or alarm) neighbors.