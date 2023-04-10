REI Co-op has long been a staple for adventurers looking for gear that can get the job done without breaking the bank. The brand offers everything you need to get into nature from down jackets and sleeping bags to tents and chairs.

Now REI Co-op has a new line — the Trailmade collection — which has basics for hiking, camping and backpacking trips made specifically with size inclusivity in mind. Trailmade, which was designed with input from REI Co-op members, includes apparel in sizes XS to 3XL, six sleeping bag sizes, four sleeping pad sizes, a 4X pack and a hip belt extender for packs to fit up to 6X. This, along with gender-neutral designs and vibrant colorways, means the line is meant for anyone and everyone who wants to get outside.

REI Co-op’s Trailmade collection is available for REI Co-op members now and the general public May 1. If you are a member, check out some of the pieces we think are the most exciting below, or browse the entire new line here.