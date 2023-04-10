REI Co-op has long been a staple for adventurers looking for gear that can get the job done without breaking the bank. The brand offers everything you need to get into nature from down jackets and sleeping bags to tents and chairs.
Now REI Co-op has a new line — the Trailmade collection — which has basics for hiking, camping and backpacking trips made specifically with size inclusivity in mind. Trailmade, which was designed with input from REI Co-op members, includes apparel in sizes XS to 3XL, six sleeping bag sizes, four sleeping pad sizes, a 4X pack and a hip belt extender for packs to fit up to 6X. This, along with gender-neutral designs and vibrant colorways, means the line is meant for anyone and everyone who wants to get outside.
REI Co-op’s Trailmade collection is available for REI Co-op members now and the general public May 1. If you are a member, check out some of the pieces we think are the most exciting below, or browse the entire new line here.
This gorgeous, midweight fleece can keep you cozy on the trails, around the campfire or just on the couch. It's available in six colors, has a relaxed fit and comes in sizes XS to 3X.
Trekking poles might not be at the top of your list if you're new to hiking, but trust us, they make a world of difference. These sticks are extendable and come with a foam handle for comfort.
Backpacking can be intimidating, especially since it requires so much gear. Thankfully, REI Co-op has created this 60-liter pack that can fit everything you need for your next adventure. REI says the regular size fits XS to XL and the extended size fits 2X to 4X.
If you don't have anything to put in your pack, this bundle is a fantastic place to start. It solves the biggest problem backcountry campers have: where to sleep. With a tent, sleeping pad and sleeping bag, this three-piece combo has you well on your way to surviving in the backcountry.
This sleeping bag, which is included in the backpacking bundle, is great for all-around use — not just backpacking. It's lightweight, it's warm and it has short, regular and long sizes.
You never want to get stuck in the rain unprepared. That's why this $70 rain jacket from the new Trailmade collection is a must. This two-layer waterproof and breathable shell is treated with DWR and comes in sizes XS to 3X.