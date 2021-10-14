Fall is finally here, which means it’s time for pumpkin spice everything and Halloween. But if you’re planning on doing any sort of outdoor activity, from hiking and camping to skiing or even just hanging around the fire pit in your backyard, you’re probably in need of some cold-weather gear. Thankfully, REI has got you covered for any and every fall activity you can think of.

We reached out to REI to see what items are most popular this time of year, and they sent back a list of bestsellers, merchant favorites and new releases perfect for the season. So if you’re ready to squeeze in some more time outdoors before it gets too cold and rack up points on your REI card, check out these fall essentials from REI.

Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Fleece Pullover Hoodie $89.95 at REI Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Fleece Pullover Hoodie REI Made in collaboration with Outdoor Afro, this REI Co-op fleece is part of a line that is designed to fit a wide range of body types and sizes to encourage inclusivity in the outdoors. This fleece comes in four vibrant colorways and is made from a super comfy microfleece.

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair $65 at REI GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair REI Whether you’re chilling on your porch or around the campfire, you can relax with this camp chair that has a rocking function and a cup holder.

MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern $24.95 at REI MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern REI The sun is setting earlier and earlier, so be sure to keep this nifty, collapsible lantern in your bag. It's inflatable, runs off solar energy and emits 75 lumens to help you illuminate any outdoor activity.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair $249.95 at REI Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair REI If you’re looking for the most luxurious and comfortable camp chair on the market, look no further than the Nemo Stargaze Recliner. Featuring an auto-reclining function, adjustable headrest, padded armrests and even a cup holder, this high-end chair is the perfect way to enjoy the night sky.

Hydro Flask Mug $27.95 at REI Hydro Flask Mug REI Keep your coffee hot in the morning with this insulated mug from Hydro Flask. It’s available in 10 gorgeous colors from a bright pink to a deep purple.

Hydro Flask Coffee With Flex Sip Lid 20-Ounce $34.95 at REI Hydro Flask Coffee With Flex Sip Lid 20-Ounce REI Those early morning hikes and drives will feel so much better with a steaming cup of coffee that stays hot for hours thanks to this Hydro Flask insulated coffee thermos. Plus, with nine fun colors available, it’s easy to find one that matches your personality.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket $109 at REI Patagonia Houdini Jacket REI If you’re a runner, this will definitely be your new favorite jacket. Weighing only 1.2 ounces and able to pack down to the size of your hand, this water-repelling layer will keep you safe from any rain on your run or hike. If you're looking for a more storm-proof jacket, check out our guide to the best rain jackets of 2022.

Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoes $140 at REI Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoes REI If you’re going to hit some rough terrain this autumn, check out these trail running shoes from Altra. With an ultra wide toe box and grippy tread, these shoes are lightweight and ready for any adventure, whether it’s a rough run or a casual hike. A men’s version can be found here.

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tights $98 From $48.83 at REI Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tights REI Whether you’re going to a yoga class or just looking for another pair of leggings to stay cozy around the house, the Athleta Salutation leggings are one of our favorites. In fact, we named them the best leggings of 2022. They’re available at REI in five colors and two colors in plus sizes.

REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle $349 $243.93 at REI REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle REI Fall is the perfect time to go backcountry camping, but if you've never gone before buying the right gear can be intimidating. Thankfully, this REI bundle has some of the most expensive items for less than $250. The bundle includes a tent, sleeping bag and sleeping pad, which, outside of your actual backpack, are some of the most important items to take with you.

Yeti Rambler Colster $25 at REI Yeti Rambler Colster REI Whether you’re swapping stories around the campfire or tailgating on Sunday, keeping your beer cold is an essential. This Yeti can insulator fits standard 12-ounce cans to help keep your beverage cold for hours.

Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit $119.95 at REI Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit REI A fire pit is a fall essential, and this option from Fireside Outdoor makes it easy to have a cozy fire wherever you are. This pit weighs eight pounds, folds down flat and comes with a weather-resistant carry bag so you can easily bring it from the backyard to the campsite.

Patagonia R1 Pullover $139.95 at REI Patagonia R1 Pullover REI The perfect fall layer whether you’re on the trail or at the pumpkin patch, this pullover from Patagonia is lightweight yet warm, and available in seven fun colors for men and four for women.

Stanley IceFlow Straw Tumbler $31 at REI Stanley IceFlow Straw Tumbler REI This vacuum-insulated bottle makes sipping easy with a built-in flip straw and a shape that’s compatible with cup holders.

REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 Sleeping Bag $109 $75.93 at REI REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 Sleeping Bag REI The weather is dipping, and if you need to upgrade your sleeping bag consider this one from REI Co-op. With a 20-degree Fahrenheit rating, this bag is perfect for fall camping. Plus, its mummy shape and paneled hood help trap heat to keep you extra toasty at night.

REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Recycled Duffel $109 at REI REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Recycled Duffel REI For those weekend trips, you need a reliable duffel bag to carry all of your gear. This one from REI Co-op is made from recycled nylon and has stowable backpack straps so you can keep your hands free.

REI Co-op Camp Wrap $99.95 at REI REI Co-op Camp Wrap REI If you want a more mobile way to keep warm around the campsite, check out this camp wrap, which acts like a wearable blanket. Equipped with a hood, arm loops and snap buttons to keep the wrap on your shoulders, you’ll be able to do work around camp while staying cozy.

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket $275 From $191.93 at REI Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket REI This iconic jacket from Cotopaxi gives off the best fall vibes. It comes in tons of Cotopaxi's famous color-blocking combinations, 800-fill-power goose down to keep you warm and is even finished with a durable water repellent (DWR) to keep you dry in light rain.

Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket $99 at REI Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket REI One of our favorite outdoor blankets, the Rumpl is super warm and also has a neck clasp to free up your hands. Available in tons of gorgeous designs, you’ll want to take this blanket on all your future camping trips.

REI Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike $649 $448.93 at REI REI Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike REI Biking to the farmer's market to pick up a bushel of fresh apples is an idyllic fall activity. This bike from REI Co-op is the perfect way to pedal around town and take in the fall colors.

REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Boss Chair $89.95 at REI REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Boss Chair REI Camping, tailgating or relaxing in your backyard requires a good chair. Normal camp chairs can be bulky and tough to carry around, which is why this ultralight backpacking chair from REI Co-op will be your best friend this fall. Weighing just 2 pounds 14 ounces and packing down to the size of about two water bottles, you'll be taking this chair everywhere you go.

REI Co-op Graphic Camp Mug $19.95 at REI REI Co-op Graphic Camp Mug REI There’s nothing like sitting around the campfire drinking a warm mug of cocoa, so make sure to complete the scene with this cute, camping-themed stainless steel mug.

Yeti Rambler Gallon Jug $130 at REI Yeti Rambler Gallon Jug REI Keep your weekend water supply ice cold with this enormous, vacuum-insulated jug from Yeti. The big sibling of our favorite water bottle, this gallon jug has a carrying handle and a magnetic lid.

REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top $79.95 at REI REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top REI For those extra-breezy fall mornings and chilly evenings, you’ll want to layer up if you’re camping or spending any time in nature. Built from warm merino wool, this moisture-wicking base layer is available in women’s and men’s styles and will help keep you toasty all season long.