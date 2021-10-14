Fall is finally here, which means it’s time for pumpkin spice everything and Halloween. But if you’re planning on doing any sort of outdoor activity, from hiking and camping to skiing or even just hanging around the fire pit in your backyard, you’re probably in need of some cold-weather gear. Thankfully, REI has got you covered for any and every fall activity you can think of.
We reached out to REI to see what items are most popular this time of year, and they sent back a list of bestsellers, merchant favorites and new releases perfect for the season. So if you’re ready to squeeze in some more time outdoors before it gets too cold and rack up points on your REI card, check out these fall essentials from REI.
$89.95 at REI
Made in collaboration with Outdoor Afro, this REI Co-op fleece is part of a line that is designed to fit a wide range of body types and sizes to encourage inclusivity in the outdoors. This fleece comes in four vibrant colorways and is made from a super comfy microfleece.
$65 at REI
Whether you’re chilling on your porch or around the campfire, you can relax with this camp chair that has a rocking function and a cup holder.
$24.95 at REI
The sun is setting earlier and earlier, so be sure to keep this nifty, collapsible lantern in your bag. It's inflatable, runs off solar energy and emits 75 lumens to help you illuminate any outdoor activity.
$249.95 at REI
If you’re looking for the most luxurious and comfortable camp chair on the market, look no further than the Nemo Stargaze Recliner. Featuring an auto-reclining function, adjustable headrest, padded armrests and even a cup holder, this high-end chair is the perfect way to enjoy the night sky.
$27.95 at REI
Keep your coffee hot in the morning with this insulated mug from Hydro Flask. It’s available in 10 gorgeous colors from a bright pink to a deep purple.
$34.95 at REI
Those early morning hikes and drives will feel so much better with a steaming cup of coffee that stays hot for hours thanks to this Hydro Flask insulated coffee thermos. Plus, with nine fun colors available, it’s easy to find one that matches your personality.
$109 at REI
If you’re a runner, this will definitely be your new favorite jacket. Weighing only 1.2 ounces and able to pack down to the size of your hand, this water-repelling layer will keep you safe from any rain on your run or hike. If you're looking for a more storm-proof jacket, check out our guide to the best rain jackets of 2022.
$140 at REI
If you’re going to hit some rough terrain this autumn, check out these trail running shoes from Altra. With an ultra wide toe box and grippy tread, these shoes are lightweight and ready for any adventure, whether it’s a rough run or a casual hike. A men’s version can be found here.
$98 From $48.83 at REI
Whether you’re going to a yoga class or just looking for another pair of leggings to stay cozy around the house, the Athleta Salutation leggings are one of our favorites. In fact, we named them the best leggings of 2022. They’re available at REI in five colors and two colors in plus sizes.
$349 $243.93 at REI
Fall is the perfect time to go backcountry camping, but if you've never gone before buying the right gear can be intimidating. Thankfully, this REI bundle has some of the most expensive items for less than $250. The bundle includes a tent, sleeping bag and sleeping pad, which, outside of your actual backpack, are some of the most important items to take with you.
$25 at REI
Whether you’re swapping stories around the campfire or tailgating on Sunday, keeping your beer cold is an essential. This Yeti can insulator fits standard 12-ounce cans to help keep your beverage cold for hours.
$119.95 at REI
A fire pit is a fall essential, and this option from Fireside Outdoor makes it easy to have a cozy fire wherever you are. This pit weighs eight pounds, folds down flat and comes with a weather-resistant carry bag so you can easily bring it from the backyard to the campsite.
$139.95 at REI
The perfect fall layer whether you’re on the trail or at the pumpkin patch, this pullover from Patagonia is lightweight yet warm, and available in seven fun colors for men and four for women.
$31 at REI
This vacuum-insulated bottle makes sipping easy with a built-in flip straw and a shape that’s compatible with cup holders.
$109 $75.93 at REI
The weather is dipping, and if you need to upgrade your sleeping bag consider this one from REI Co-op. With a 20-degree Fahrenheit rating, this bag is perfect for fall camping. Plus, its mummy shape and paneled hood help trap heat to keep you extra toasty at night.
$109 at REI
For those weekend trips, you need a reliable duffel bag to carry all of your gear. This one from REI Co-op is made from recycled nylon and has stowable backpack straps so you can keep your hands free.
$99.95 at REI
If you want a more mobile way to keep warm around the campsite, check out this camp wrap, which acts like a wearable blanket. Equipped with a hood, arm loops and snap buttons to keep the wrap on your shoulders, you’ll be able to do work around camp while staying cozy.
$275 From $191.93 at REI
This iconic jacket from Cotopaxi gives off the best fall vibes. It comes in tons of Cotopaxi's famous color-blocking combinations, 800-fill-power goose down to keep you warm and is even finished with a durable water repellent (DWR) to keep you dry in light rain.
$99 at REI
One of our favorite outdoor blankets, the Rumpl is super warm and also has a neck clasp to free up your hands. Available in tons of gorgeous designs, you’ll want to take this blanket on all your future camping trips.
$649 $448.93 at REI
Biking to the farmer's market to pick up a bushel of fresh apples is an idyllic fall activity. This bike from REI Co-op is the perfect way to pedal around town and take in the fall colors.
$89.95 at REI
Camping, tailgating or relaxing in your backyard requires a good chair. Normal camp chairs can be bulky and tough to carry around, which is why this ultralight backpacking chair from REI Co-op will be your best friend this fall. Weighing just 2 pounds 14 ounces and packing down to the size of about two water bottles, you'll be taking this chair everywhere you go.
$19.95 at REI
There’s nothing like sitting around the campfire drinking a warm mug of cocoa, so make sure to complete the scene with this cute, camping-themed stainless steel mug.
$130 at REI
Keep your weekend water supply ice cold with this enormous, vacuum-insulated jug from Yeti. The big sibling of our favorite water bottle, this gallon jug has a carrying handle and a magnetic lid.
$79.95 at REI
For those extra-breezy fall mornings and chilly evenings, you’ll want to layer up if you’re camping or spending any time in nature. Built from warm merino wool, this moisture-wicking base layer is available in women’s and men’s styles and will help keep you toasty all season long.
$154.95 at REI
Boil some water for some hot cocoa at the football game or camp a full backcountry meal with this packable stove from Jetboil. The brand is famous for its insulated pots that boil water blazingly fast, and this miniature setup is a great way to cook on the go.