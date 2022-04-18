This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all. Earth Day is coming up on April 22, and if you want to celebrate it by spending some time in Mother Nature, you might be in need of some fresh gear. That’s why we reached out to our favorite outdoor retailer, REI, to get some tips on the hottest gear this spring. They sent back a list of bestsellers, merchant favorites and brand-new items that are sure to be popular in the coming months. We combed through the list and added some of our personal favorites, so whether you’re looking to run outside again, get an e-bike since gas is so expensive or upgrade your camping setup with a car tent, REI has got you covered. Urban Native Era You Are On Native Land Everyday Cap $35 at REI This statement cap is made by Urban Native Era, a brand that is on a mission to increase visibility of indigenous peoples. On Cloudswift Road-Running Shoes $150 at REI With a large, ultra-supportive foam sole, these running shoes from On have plenty of cushioning for all your morning runs. Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket $149 at REI You never know when those spring showers are going to hit, which is why we love the packability of our favorite rain jacket, the Patagonia Torrentshell 3L. It’s durable, extremely waterproof and is available in plenty of sizes and colors. Hoka One One Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes $140 at REI Super soft and featuring maximum cushion, these road-running shoes will keep your feet comfortable mile after mile. Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Flex Straw Lid $49.95 at REI Stay hydrated on all your adventures with this insulated bottle from Hydro Flask. Plus, its straw lid makes it a breeze to drink from. Gymwrap EvapoTECH Sweatband $19.95 at REI Finally, an easy and stylish way to keep your hair out of your face while you work out. The Gymwrap keeps your hair back while wicking moisture away from your forehead to help keep you cool during your toughest workouts. Coleman Outdoor Blanket $34.99 $24.73 at REI Outlet Spring means the start of picnic season, so you’ll want to check out this blanket that features a water-resistant bottom and cozy flannel top. Thule Tepui Foothill Tent $1,999.95 at REI Take those weekend trips to the next level with this tent that folds up compactly onto the roof racks of your car. This rooftop tent has enough room to sleep two people and doesn’t take up the entirety of your car’s rack so you can still bring along your bike or kayak. REI Co-op Swiftland Running Pants $89.95 at REI Stay warm on those frosty spring mornings with these stretchy running pants. They feature a DWR coating on the front to help keep your legs protected from the wind and rain, while the back is made from a lighter, more breathable material to keep you cool when your run gets sweaty. Cotopaxi Teca Calido Hooded Jacket $150 From $111.93 at REI The perfect layer to pull out when the spring weather gets a little gusty, this colorful jacket from Cotopaxi is made with recycled insulation and packs into its own chest pocket. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Road-Running Shoes $140 at REI This running shoe from Brooks has plenty of traction and cushion to protect your feet whether you’re running on asphalt or cement. Beautifully Warm Satin-Lined Winter Beanie $25 at REI This cozy beanie is specifically designed for curly hair, with a satin lining on the inside to reduce friction and frizzing. REI Co-op Women’s Swiftland Hydro Running Hydration Vest $89.95 $65.93 at REI If you want to take your runs to the next level this spring, check out this hydration vest, which will allow you to easily stay hydrated even on the longest runs. AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press $39.95 at REI Nothings better than a hot cup of coffee in the middle of the woods. Stop using instant coffee and snag the AeroPress Go instead. It’s easy to use, easy to clean and can produce a delicious brew wherever you are. Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 3 Remixte Electric Bike $3,400 at REI As gas prices skyrocket, you might be considering riding around town on an electric bike instead. This one from Cannondale has a mountain bike-inspired frame, can go up to 28 mph and has a range of up to 104 miles. Hydro Flask 20L Insulated Tote $64.95 at REI No more lugging a heavy cooler across the park for your picnic. This insulated tote makes it easy to transport all your drinks and snacks for a lovely springtime meal in the grass. REI Co-op Women’s Swiftland Cold-Weather Running Jacket $99.95 at REI This thin, insulated jacket is perfect for getting your miles in even when temperatures drop. Tawa Bandana $25 at REI This simple bandana is stylish and can be used for all sorts of activities, whether it’s to help protect you from the sun or just a fashionable accessory. Plus, Tawa gives back 20% of proceeds to help fund organizations that support inclusion, diversity and representation in the outdoors. Geyser Systems Portable Shower $259.95 at REI Campsite showers aren’t always the cleanest, which is why getting a portable shower is the perfect way to stay fresh and clean wherever you are. Just add one gallon of water for up to 15 minutes of shower time. A hot water version is also available. A Dozen Cousins Seasoned Refried Beans $3.95 at REI Make dinner at basecamp easy with these vegan, refried beans from A Dozen Cousins. REI Co-op Rainier Long Line Rain Jacket $119 at REI This rain jacket has a long silhouette and will help keep your waist dry during even the most intense storms. REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights $74.95 at REI Morning runs in the spring can quickly turn chilly, which is why these running tights are a must-have. Balega Hidden Comfort Socks $15 at REI If your running socks could use an upgrade, look no further than these top-rated options from Balega. Kelty Waypoint Car Tarp $134.95 at REI Protect your campsite from the weather with this car tarp from Kelty. Attaching to your car and kept upright with one center pole, this large shelter is the perfect way to stay safe from the worst weather. GSI Outdoors Glacier Vacuum Java Press $49.95 at REI This rugged, vacuum-insulated French press is the perfect way to make a delicious cup of coffee in the middle of the wilderness. REI Co-op Pack-Away Bin From $109 at REI Nothing is worse than unorganized gear, so whether it lives in your closet, under your bed or in your car, this pack-away bin from REI Co-op is the perfect way to keep things nice and tidy. It’s collapsible and works with the brand’s pack-away cubes for ultimate organization. Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Tank Top $29 at REI Whether it’s for hikes through the woods or a casual stroll in the park, this tank from Patagonia is a great way to stay cool and stylish. Brooks Carbonite Tank Top $60 $44.73 at REI Outlet This performance tank is not only great for daily runs, but it’s an essential for runs in the dark thanks to its built-in reflective fabric. OXO Outdoor Grill Turner and Tongs Set $20.95 $11.93 at REI For your backyard and basecamp, this grill turner and tongs set from OXO is perfect for springtime grilling. SMRT Tent The Softshell Tent $2,600 at REI This rooftop tent sleeps four and features plenty of pockets and has a 2.5-inch, ultrahigh density open cell mattress so you can get the best night’s sleep possible. Brooks Chaser 7-Inch Shorts $60 at REI These shorts feature four-way stretch and an adjustable fit to ensure you’re comfortable no matter the activity. Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 Electric Bike $2,699 at REI This electric bike is a great way to travel around town without using any gas, with a pedal assist up to 20 mph and a range up to 50 miles. REI Co-op Swiftland Half-Zip Running Pullover $89.95 at REI This ultralight layer is the perfect way to stay warm and manage your body temperature whether you’re out in the backcountry or on your morning run. Janji 3-Inch AFO Middle Shorts $66 From $44.93 at REI These colorful shorts will be your new go-to whether you’re running errands around town or hitting the hardest workout. Thule Tepui Overcast Awning $379.95 at REI Stay protected from the weather whether you’re camping or tailgating with this awning from Thule. This lightweight shade is easy to install and barely takes up any room on your roof rack so you can bring it on all your road trips and adventures.