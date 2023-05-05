Just in time for hiking season, Cotopaxi and Hoka teamed up to create two stylish hiking essentials you’ll want to show off on the trail. The collab features two of the brands’ iconic pieces: Cotopaxi’s Kapai 3L Hip Pack Del Día and Hoka’s Anacapa Breeze Low Hiking Shoe.
This supportive and lightweight hiking shoe gets a colorful refresh in this collab. Perfect for spring and summer hikes, your feet will feel as comfortable as ever in these colorful and stylish shoes.
Keep all your essentials within arm's reach whether you're on the trails or just going around town. The Kapai's 3-liter capacity means you can stash all sorts of items from your phone and sunglasses to a small bottle of sunscreen.
The limited-edition version of the Kapai 3L Hip Pack boasts Cotopaxi’s signature color-block style in a one-of-a-kind design made with 100% repurposed materials. There’s a huge range of color combos to choose from, or you can choose “Surprise Me” to get a random colorway.
And some of the best hiking boots on the market, the Hoka Ancapa Breeze, are also getting a bold new look thanks to the this collection, which turns the cult-favorite, ultra-comfortable hiker into a real show stopper. Its compression-molded EVA foam midsole and breathable air mesh upper makes this lightweight shoe the perfect option for any warm-weather hike.
Shop the new colorful collab now and get ready to hit the trails in ultimate comfort and style.