Just in time for hiking season, Cotopaxi and Hoka teamed up to create two stylish hiking essentials you’ll want to show off on the trail. The collab features two of the brands’ iconic pieces: Cotopaxi’s Kapai 3L Hip Pack Del Día and Hoka’s Anacapa Breeze Low Hiking Shoe.

The limited-edition version of the Kapai 3L Hip Pack boasts Cotopaxi’s signature color-block style in a one-of-a-kind design made with 100% repurposed materials. There’s a huge range of color combos to choose from, or you can choose “Surprise Me” to get a random colorway.

And some of the best hiking boots on the market, the Hoka Ancapa Breeze, are also getting a bold new look thanks to the this collection, which turns the cult-favorite, ultra-comfortable hiker into a real show stopper. Its compression-molded EVA foam midsole and breathable air mesh upper makes this lightweight shoe the perfect option for any warm-weather hike.

Shop the new colorful collab now and get ready to hit the trails in ultimate comfort and style.