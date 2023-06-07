Pride month is officially here and we couldn’t be more excited. Especially because outdoor brands are stepping up to design gear made for all body types, all abilities and all identities — including nonbinary and gender non-conforming folks (or those whose gender is not male or female). Product and design teams from brands like Smartwool and Prana to REI, Coalatree and more have started rolling out new categories of gear and apparel that go beyond the binaries — and we’re here for it.

Relaxed fits, styles without gendered labels, and sizing charts that remove gender from the equation are a few of the ways gender neutral apparel and gear are showing up online and in retail stores today. Plain and simple: Genderless products serve a wider group of identities and needs in the outdoors. Even those who identify as male or female can opt for gender neutral gear; it provides more options for everyone.

We’ve rounded up a list of gender neutral gear made for all kinds of outdoor adventure (and items you can wear in daily life too). These brands are paving the way for a more inclusive outdoors that welcomes all people, no matter how they identify. Here are some of our favorites.

Prana Mojave Pant Prana Inspired by 90s fashion, Prana’s new gender neutral line brings back simple styles and vibes from back in the day. The Mojave Pant was designed for climbers, hikers and, really, anyone who digs the outdoors. These 97% organic cotton pants run baggy but give you plenty of room to move around in so opt down a size if you prefer a tighter fit. They’re also thick and durable, so you don’t have to worry about rips and tears on your adventures. $99 at Prana

Patagonia Funhoggers Cotton Anorak Pullover Patagonia A lightweight hooded pullover loved for its comfort and all-season wear — you’ll want to rock the Funhogger Anorak while hiking on a crisp fall day or sitting around the campfire during summer nights. A brand well known for its bold sustainability initiatives, Patagonia designed the Funhogger Anorak with organic grown cotton. It’s also Fair Trade Certified sewn, meaning the people who crafted this pullover were compensated fairly for their labor. $149 at Patagonia

Smartwool Recycled Terry Hoodie Sweatshirt Smartwool Here’s the truth: We’re obsessed with Smartwool’s Recycled Terry Hoodie. Made with responsibly sourced Merino wool and recycled polyester, it’s a heavy duty, comfortable and sustainable staple we think everyone needs in their closet. This super soft hoodie makes for a warm mid-layer outdoors or a cozy recovery top to relax in after a long day on the mountain. $160 at Smartwool $160 at Amazon

Smartwool Recycled Terry Pant Smartwool Smartwool sweatsuit? ‘Nuff said. The Recycled Terry Pant is just as comfortable, warm and well built as its hooded companion. These pants are roomy (but not too roomy) and have two drop-in pockets on the front of the pantlegs for comfort and functionality. Wear these as a thick baselayer on your adventure or on your couch binging Netflix — we won’t judge you. $150 at Smartwool

Article One Moon Sunglasses Article One Professional runner and non-binary athlete Nikki Hiltz loves the Article One Moon (and we do too). Designed for extreme durability without the added weight, these sunglasses feature adjustable nose pads, temple tips and spring hinges to help them stay on your face even if you’re trail running, summiting a mountain or shredding pow. Polarized lenses and a backside anti-reflective coating helps block 100% of UVA and UVB rays too, keeping your eyes protected on outdoor adventures. $199 at Article One

Prana Tornado Short Prana Nothing about these shorts is fancy, which is exactly why we love them. They’re extremely comfortable, lightweight and stretchy — just like your classic cotton gym shorts from the 90s. Summer campground hangs and throwing these on for low-key adventures at your local park are exactly what these shorts were made for. You won’t regret snagging one (or two) of these genderless shorts. $75 at Prana

Eddie Bauer EBTek Full-Zip Hoodie Eddie Bauer Everyone should have a quality fleece in their closet — and Eddie Bauer’s EBTek Full-Zip Hoodie is a solid, genderfree pick. Made from 100% recycled polyester, this soft hooded fleece makes for a great shoulder season jacket or an extra layer in chilly weather. Eddie Bauer designed the EBTek with a relaxed fit that’s roomier than your average fit. We recommend sizing down if you want a tighter look and feel against your body. $139 $110 at Eddie Bauer $110 at Amazon

REI Co-op Trailmade 20 Sleeping Bag REI REI ditched gender labels when creating its size-inclusive Trailmade 20 Sleeping Bag. Part of REI’s newly launched Trailmade collection, the Trailmade 20 was designed for a wider range of body types and identities. The entire collection runs in extended sizes with the Trailmade 20 running in short, regular and long sizes — and a wide option for each. It’s water-resistant, made of recycled polyester, and its synthetic fill will keep you insulated even in damp conditions. It also has a price tag right at $100, which we love. $100 at REI

Coalatree Baseline Midlayer Coalatree Eco-minded outdoor brand Coalatree makes gear that treads lightly on the planet. Using fabrics made from recycled materials (like coffee) and fleece that doesn’t shed microplastics in the wash, its products aren’t only ultra sustainable, but also perform on the trail. The brand’s gender neutral Baseline Midlayer zip up is made of a unique “honeycomb” patterned fabric that’s super soft on the skin, anti-microbial and water repellant. $109 $99 at Coalatree

Patagonia R1 CrossStrata Pullover Patagonia The Patagonia R1 CrossStrata Pullover was made to keep you cool and dry, even in the elements. Its lightweight double-weave fabric stretches with you while you move and keeps you warm without trapping in unnecessary heat. Made with 90% recycled polyester fabric, breathable spandex and coated in a chemical-free waterproof coating — the R1 CrossStrata is a clear example of Patagonia’s work in making some of the highest caliber sustainable clothing out there. Needless to say: We’re big fans of this unique, technical and lightweight pullover. $149 at Patagonia

Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX Shoe Arc'teryx Arc’teryx designed these trail running shoes for all seasons and all genders. The Norvan LD 3 GoreTex shoe gives you breathable comfort in conditions ranging from rain and sleet to full sunny days on the trail. Vibram outsoles with 4-millimeter lugs provide traction in mud while a mesh upper flexes and moves with you while running on rocky and root-covered terrain. Trail runners looking for a lightweight, breathable and low profile shoe, these are for you. $200 at Arc'teryx $200 at Amazon

Prana Hurricane FZ Fleece Prana We mostly love this fleece for its vintage style and genderfree design. However, the added bonus of being made with 100% recycled polyester is a selling point too. The Prana Hurricane FZ is a classic mid-layer full zip up that’s great for staying warm on a low-key shoulder season hike or wearing under a shell if you’re climbing up to a higher peak. $160 at Prana

REI Co-op ADV 2.1 Bike REI Many bikes have gendered designs but the ADV 2.1 was built for all riders regardless of gender or type of adventure. The ADV 2.1 performs on pavement and gravel — so road riders, bikepackers and gravel cyclers can use this bike. Its aluminum frame is double-butted, meaning the tubes are thicker to add strength at junctions but thinner in the middle to reduce weight. With durable components like its Shimano drivetrain and Kenda tires, you can rest assured this bike will hold up on rugged rides but also cruise smoothly on the pavement. We’ve ridden this bike on city streets and in muddy, gravel trails and wet conditions with no complaints. An extra bonus: REI offers free adjustments on bikes for a full year after purchase — as many times as needed. $1,299 at REI

Nemo Jazz Synthetic Sleeping Bag Nemo Equipment The Nemo Jazz is like the comfort of your bed… but made for the outdoors. This oversized sleeping bag comes in single and double versions so you (and your partner) can stay warm and comfortable while camping. Nemo designed this non-gendered bag to perform for all body types and it’s ideal for a car camping trip where you’re not concerned about taking up space when you pack. We love the comfortable and plush design of this bag and, honestly, look forward to cuddling up in it anytime we camp. It’s our go-to. $300 at Nemo Equipment $300 at REI

Coalatree Trailhead Pants Coalatree We dig these jogger-style pants not only because they stand up to the elements outdoors but they also look stylish too. The Coalatree Trailhead pants are treated with an eco-friendly durable water repellent (DWR) finish that makes water bead down the fabric but maintains breathability, even in hot conditions. They’re also made with a four-way stretch fabric that flexes with you while you move, climb, hike and ride providing both comfort and durability. $99 at Coalatree