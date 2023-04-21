This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

National Park Week is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. If you’re hoping to visit one of the 63 national parks next week or anytime during the summer, we’ve got you covered on what to bring, with tips from park rangers and gear recommendations from someone who visited them all.

To make it easy to love the parks as much as we do, we rounded up 25 of our favorite national park-themed gear to help you celebrate National Park Week. From T-shirts and sunglasses to blankets and more, check out all the different ways we love to rep the parks.

Parks Project National Park Welcome Pocket Tee Parks Project A pocket tee advocating for the protection and preservation of our national parks? Yes, please. On a mission to spread the word about leaving the world a better place than you found it, the Parks Project is a charitable company advocating for and benefitting America’s national parks. The “Welcome” pocket tee highlights eight national parks across the US, including Arches National Park in Utah, Acadia National Park in Maine, and Big Bend National Park in Texas, to name a few. Which means, you don’t have to choose between repping your favorite park when wearing this tee. $40 at Parks Project

Parks Project National Parks 5-Panel Cord Hat Parks Project Nothing quite says “outdoorsy” than a 5-panel hat. This Parks Project hat, made of an 100% corduroy upper and cotton brim, sends a bold and simple statement with a custom national parks logo front and center. If you love the national parks, this is your cap. Since its founding in 2014, Parks Project has donated over $2,500,000 in funding to the national parks. The company also invests significant time and energy through volunteer habitat and wildlife restoration and stewardship projects, public advocacy and education, and visitor programming and youth initiatives.

$38 at Park Project

National Park Geek Eco Tote Bag National Park Geek Rep your love for the parks when you’re shopping with this simple National Park Geek tote bag. Made from 100% certified organic cotton, it’s a great way to stash all the things you buy from the national park gift shops too. $23 at National Park Geek

Yeti National Park Collection Yeti Yeti and the national parks is a match made in heaven. Customize water bottles, mugs and more with your favorite park. From $30 at Yeti

Rumpl Acadia National Park Original Puffy Blanket Rumpl Snag the Original Puffy blanket with a national parks twist. Rumpl, an outdoor brand with a cult following, is best known for its all-weather puffy blankets you can use in nature. The brand’s original puffy is weather-resistant, filled with 100% post-consumer recycled synthetic insulation, and can clip around you to wear handsfree (perfect for two hands to hold a beer and smore’s stick around the campfire). This Acadia National Park version features the East Coast's highest mountain point: Cadillac Mountain. You can also choose from 20 national parks original puffys in Rumpl’s national parks collection.

$125 at Rumpl

Igloo x Parks Project Ecocool Playmate Elite Cooler Parks Project The classic Igloo cooler just got even cooler. This Parks Project collaboration with Playmate Elite Cooler is made from post-consumer recycled resin made from former yogurt cups and milk jugs, known as Ecocool. You can fit up to thirty 12-ounce cans and a push button on the side makes it easy to open up and close while on your adventure. Plus, it features Parks Project’s “Feel the Earth Breathe” nature graphic so you can feel inspired by nature wherever you take it. $60 at Parks Project

Parks Project National Parks Checklist 32-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle Parks Project Can you tell we love Parks Project? It’s easy when the brand combines awesome graphics with high quality outdoor gear that benefits the environment with every sale. This 32-ounce insulated and stainless steel beauty is not your average water bottle. Keep tabs on your national parks trips across the country by checking off each of the 63 national parks on this bottle as you visit them. It’s also BPA-free and double-wall vacuum insulated, and will insulate hot drinks for 12 hours and cold drinks for up to 24 hours. $38 at Parks Project

The Landmark Project National Parks Playing Cards The Landmark Project Whether you’re at home or in a tent waiting out a rainstorm, a deck of cards is essential for passing the time. Upgrade your deck with this gorgeous set featuring park-inspired art. $15 at The Landmark Project

Noso Patch Rocky Mountains Repair Patch Rumpl Ripped gear? Gnarly stain? No problem. Grab a Noso Patch and cover up unwanted nicks, scratches and blemishes on your well-loved gear. These handy repair patches are made of a durable, rip resistant material that’s meant to mimic fabric. The Noso Rocky Mountain patch was made specifically to repair Rumpl puffy blankets but can most definitely work on your other outdoor apparel and gear too. You can also choose from three other Rumpl x Noso national parks repair patches, including the iconic Great Smoky Mountains, Grand Canyon and Yellowstone. $13 at Rumpl

Pendleton National Park Collection Blankets Backcountry For over 100 years, Pendleton has made super cozy, super warm and high quality wool woven goods. Its blankets are a timeless classic and this collection happens to commemorate America’s national parks. All blankets are woven at the Pendleton mill in Washington state and features a woven label dedicated to the park it represents. No matter if you’re cozying up next to the campfire, in the back of your camper van or at home on the couch, you won’t regret investing in this lifelong piece of gear. From $199 at Backcountry

Swiftwick Vision Six Impression National Park Socks Swiftwick Wear the national parks on your feet! Swiftwick is known for its durable and breathable socks built to last, and the brand’s national parks themed socks are no different. The whole collection pays homage to 16 different parks across America and with images of iconic landmarks that make each unique. Each sock is made with high-performance fibers that wick moisture to keep your feet dry, cool and blister-free, and feature 360-degree prints of some of North America's most treasured national parks. $22 at Swiftwick

Arcade National Park Belt Arcade Some hiking pants have integrated belts, but if your pair doesn’t, you need to try an Arcade belt. They’re super stretchy and insanely comfortable so you can hike, climb and run without restrain. We adore the brand’s national park collection, which feature small patches representing six different parks. $35 at Arcade

Slightly Stationery 2023 National Parks Calendar Slightly Stationary Be inspired by a new park every month with this gorgeous calendar from Slightly Stationery. The illustrated calendars look good in any room and also make fantastic gifts. $28 at Slightly Stationary

National Geographic Secrets of the National Parks REI The perfect coffee table book for the park-obsessed, this tome details must-see locations at 32 different parks that are off the beaten path. $25 at REI

Buff Zion National Park Buff Buff Built for sunny, sandy, buggy and sweaty days outdoors, Buffs are a go-to piece of gear for rugged adventures. This national park version Buff features the brand’s CoolNet UV fabric to keep you (and your Buff) cool, dry and odor free. It’s made of 95% recycled polyester, is super stretchy and comfortable, and has built in UPF 50 sun protection. Another great advantage: You can wear it on more than just your neck. Wrapping it around your head, using it as a hair tie, or wearing it as a balaclava are just a few of the 12 iconic ways to rock your Buff. Zion is just one of our many favorites in the whole national park Buff collection. $24 at Buff

Icelantic Rocky Mountain Maiden 101 Skis REI These made-in-the-USA skis are a Maiden brand fan favorite. The special Rocky Mountain graphics on the top of the skis are a nod to the scenic and spectacular snow-peaked mountains found throughout the park. The Icelantic Maiden 101’s feature a 2 mm of camber underfoot and poplar and paulownia wood core, making for a light ski that can pop through powder and carve on groomed trails with precision. If you want to shred pow while repping the national parks along the way, snag some of these skis. $899 at REI

National Geographic Acadia National Park Trail Map REI Whether you’re using it for a hike or as a decoration, National Geographic’s trail maps are gorgeous and incredibly useful. Printed on waterproof and tear-resistant paper, these maps will help you get through any adventure, no matter the national park. $15 at REI