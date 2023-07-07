Summer vacation is best spent at the beach — but come unprepared and you might end up sunburnt, dehydrated and with sand in your shoes. Thankfully, there are a number of products that make planning a beach day easy-breezy. From waterproof sandals, to a portable canopy chair, to the ultimate beach blanket, Underscored editors have found a number of handy products that make beach-going even more enjoyable. Ahead, find 16 things that we’re bringing to the beach this summer — and if you’re looking for beach bags themselves, check out this roundup of beach bum-approved bags and totes.