If you’ve been seeing and hearing a lot about the outdoor gear brand Yeti lately, you’re not alone. Made famous by its ultra-insulating coolers, the brand has garnered a dedicated following, thanks to its wide array of durable, well-built and well-designed products.

We’ve tested a handful of Yeti goods over the years, including its Rambler water bottle — which we named the best water bottle of 2021 — and Yeti’s travel bags. And after all that testing, we’ve found that generally, anything Yeti makes is pretty great. But to help you figure out what’s actually worth your hard-earned money, we went hands-on with even more Yeti products. Below, we’ve put together a list of 19 items, most of which we’ve tested ourselves, that we think you’ll love. So from coolers and water bottles to camp chairs and even a dog bed, here are our all-time favorite Yeti products.

Yeti coolers

$325 at Yeti

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler Yeti

Yeti is most well known for its incredibly durable, insulated coolers. If you want to be able to keep ice for days on end while you’re camping or stash cold beers in the backyard, this 45-liter cooler is the perfect pick for you. We’ve used the Yeti Tundra for a little over a year now, and it’s safe to say it’s the best cooler we’ve ever used. It’s been an impromptu refrigerator on many camping trips and kept our food nice and cold. The Tundra is available in tons of sizes, from 35 liters to 350 liters.

$400 at Yeti

Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler Yeti

Yeti’s coolers have extra-thick walls for insulation, which means they can be bulky, heavy and cumbersome to move around. Thankfully, Yeti threw some wheels and a handle on the Tundra Haul so you can have a more portable cooler perfect for the park or backyard.

$325 at Yeti

Yeti Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler Yeti

If you’re really against lugging around a heavy cooler, consider the Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler. It doesn’t have the same levels of insulation as the Tundra line, but it is the perfect in-between for a picnic or beach trip. We tried out the backpack and love how comfortable the straps are, how durable the exterior feels and, most of all, how convenient it makes keeping your food and drinks cool.

Yeti drinkware

$40 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle Yeti

Our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, the Yeti Rambler is an outstanding bottle that keeps drinks cold or hot for a ridiculously long time. While the dual-wall vacuum insulation is nice, the Rambler beat out all the other bottles on the market with its ingenious lid. Made of two parts, it features a spout so you can chug water when you need to, but you can still get access to the ultra-wide mouth to quickly fill up with ice and water.

$30 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug Yeti

Whether it’s morning coffee or afternoon tea, this insulated mug helps keep your drinks hot until you’re actually done with them. No more sipping on room temperature coffee after just 30 minutes.

$25 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator Yeti

It’s officially football season and there’s nothing worse than a lukewarm beer on Sunday. Keep your favorite brew ice cold all game long with this can insulator. Plus, it comes in different sizes to fit your favorite can, including slim and tall options.

$25 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler Yeti

Whether you’re sitting around the fire or relaxing on the couch, there’s nothing like a glass of wine at the end of the day. If you want to keep that sauvignon blanc ice cold, check out this insulated wine tumbler. It’s available in five gorgeous colors and can even be customized.

$30 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 16-Ounce Stackable Pint Yeti

Perfect for the campsite or the backyard, these stackable, insulated pints are the perfect way to sip on your drinks while keeping them cold.

$100 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler Half-Gallon Jug Yeti

Keep even more water ice cold for longer adventures with the Rambler Half Gallon Jug. Featuring a comfortable handle and a spout that’s easy to drink from, this dishwasher-safe jug can store all the water you need. Plus, it comes in a full gallon size too if you need to bring even more water.

Yeti accessories

$50 at Yeti

Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl Yeti

Your pup deserves the best, even if it’s just their food bowl. This super-durable bowl is built from stainless steel, and even though it’s not insulated, it’s puncture-resistant, stain-resistant and even dishwasher-safe.

$300 at Yeti

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed Yeti

If you’re going to splurge on a dog bed, we’d recommend going big on the Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed. It’s got a removable pillow insert, meaning it’s really two beds in one. Its durable yet soft outer material can withstand your pup’s roughhousing, and it’s even machine-washable.

$300 at Yeti

Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair Yeti

Perfect for the porch or backyard, this heavy-duty camp chair is the pinnacle of comfort. With a supportive mesh fabric and included cup holder, you’ll be relaxing in style. We tested out this chair ourselves and, while we think it’s a little too heavy to be a must-have on every camping trip, it is extremely comfortable and a great buy if you have a semipermanent place to put it like a backyard.

$200 at Yeti

Yeti Lowlands Blanket Yeti

This ultra-large and durable blanket is a must if you love going on picnics. Its thick material has a waterproof bottom layer and a soft, insulated top so you can be comfortable on the ground even on the roughest terrain.

Yeti bags

$230 at Yeti

Yeti Crossroads 27-Liter Backpack Yeti

This versatile backpack is fantastic if you’re a college student or someone who’s always on the go. With plenty of pockets and organization options, this bag will quickly become your daily companion.

$250 at Yeti

Yeti Crossroads 35-Liter Backpack Yeti

Travelers ready to fly around the world again will love this 35-liter bag, as the interior has a construction more similar to a suitcase than a traditional backpack. If you need a personal item for flights that can fit clothes like a suitcase, this bag is the one for you.

$150 at Yeti

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall Yeti

The Carryall tote from Yeti is perfect for day trips around town or to the beach. Plus, it’s made with waterproof materials so you can easily keep it in your boat without worrying about water seeping through. However, it does have an open top, so if it rains, your stuff isn’t guaranteed to stay dry.

$200 at Yeti

Yeti Crossroads 40-Liter Duffel Yeti

We’ve tested out Yeti’s Crossroads collection and we absolutely love its adventure-ready duffels. Available in both 40-liter and 60-liter sizes, there’s a surprising amount of organization on both the interior and exterior. Plus, the bag’s sturdy materials have held up on many camping trips over the year we’ve used them.

$350 at Yeti

Yeti Panga 75-Liter Duffel Yeti

If you need a bag that’s completely waterproof, look no further than Yeti’s Panga line. These bags are completely submersible and will keep all your goods bone-dry.

$450 at Yeti

Yeti Crossroads 29-Inch Luggage Yeti

Whatever your next adventure is, if you’re in need of a large, durable suitcase, this is the one for you. Featuring extra-sturdy wheels and a tough, water-repellent exterior, this bag can take whatever beating you throw at it.