Though loads of gnarled old-timers might think of trekking poles as “nerdy” or “only for speed-walking grannies,” the science is in, and it says that using a simple set of walking sticks in each hand while you’re traipsing around in the mountains takes stress off your joints, helps burn more calories, and decreases your perceived effort. The poles also diversify the muscles used when ascending and descending large slopes, by spreading out your exertion from your legs and glutes to your biceps and triceps. In rough alpine terrain or on trails slick from an afternoon thunderstorm, trekking poles also help with ankle stability, decreasing the potential for injury while out in the backcountry. In short, everyone should toss a pair into their backpack immediately. What to look for in trekking poles Though they might look like two repurposed ski poles at first glance, there’s a heck of a lot of technology that goes into making a pair of good, lightweight trekking poles. Here’s how to choose the best fit for your adventure needs. Sizing When you’re first trying out a pair of trekking poles, you should be aiming for a 90-degree bend in each elbow, so that you don’t hunch or overextend your shoulders and can press off the ground evenly with each step, thus lowering your perceived effort and increasing your balance on rocky, rooty terrain. Tips and baskets Some trekking poles (and optional add-on purchases) are specifically designed for snow and deep sand, and you’ll notice they have a wider attachment at the bottom, usually referred to as a basket. Planning on huffing it across miles of granite slabs in Yosemite? A slimmer profile bottom with a rubber tip might be what the doctor ordered (bonus: they also decrease pole noise when it counts, like when photographing wildlife). Features These days, trekking poles are big business, and to differentiate themselves in a growing market, big brands have added loads of fancy features into the mix, like adjustability, shock absorption, wrist straps and retractable versus folding designs. If you’re planning on traveling a lot and stuffing your poles into your checked suitcase (they often get confiscated in carry-ons), consider a folding model, as they pack down smaller than retractable poles. Likewise, if you want the lightest-weight pole possible, nix the adjustability for a fixed-length pole when you’re gram-counting on your next thru-hike. With these features, gender-specific grips, and affordability in mind, here are the top expert-recommended trekking poles for your next big outdoor adventure. The best trekking poles The best women-specific trekking poles There’s not a whole lot that distinguishes a women-specific trekking pole from a unisex one, though many brands will change the grip girth to allow a more comfortable fit for smaller hands. Similarly, many poles marketed to women might come in shorter lengths to match average heights. Here are our favorite women-specific trekking poles, but really, you should buy whatever makes you happy on the trail.