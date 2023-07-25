If you’ve ever dove headfirst into a stunning body of water or backyard pool only to emerge with beet-red and burning eyes, you know just how important a solid pair of swim goggles can be. But between all that snagging on your hair, a lack of suction at the eye socket, fogging at the lens and an all-around uncomfortable fit, finding the perfect pair of swim goggles can pose a serious challenge. “For goggles, I definitely recommend going and trying different ones and seeing what fits,” says Charlie Ou Yang, a senior lifeguard contractor. “Everyone has different facial features, so how adjustable or comfortable they are around the bridge [is important]. Also, size doesn’t matter; it’s how you use them.” Looking to make the most out of your next pool day? We spoke to folks who take their swim goggles seriously to find the best ones to shop just in time for swimming season. Best swim goggles for kids Best swim goggles for adults