Sometimes it gets hot enough where bringing a constant stream of AC with you wherever you go seems like the only option. Whether you’re hiking outdoors, at an amusement park or find yourself really anywhere without air conditioning on an unbearably hot day, a portable fan can really come in handy. Here, we speak with experts for their top recommendations for neck fans, misting fans and more. Ready, set — cool down!

Portable neck fans

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon Jisulife Portable Neck Fan Amazon Many outdoor enthusiasts and avid runners have found clever solutions to keep them cool no matter the weather forecast. One of their secrets are neck fans, which keep the body cool and prevent overheating while doing an activity, says Sandra Gail Frayna, the founder of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports. If you’re new to the wide world of portable fans, she suggests starting with something inexpensive and easy to wear, like this highly-rated product on Amazon. It has no blade, so you won’t have to worry about your hair wrapping into it on the fly.

Dytecue Portable Neck Fan $60.99 $45.99 at Amazon Dytecue Portable Neck Fan Amazon Frequent traveler and publisher of East End Taste Vanessa Gordon wasn’t sold on the idea of neck fans for a while. She was concerned they would be too uncomfortable and heavy, thus creating even more sweat. Then she found this option — and became a believer. “Not only does it travel well being lightweight, but it also is sweatproof and does not snag my hair,” she raves. “I was always so irritated by chest sweat, particularly in my cleavage area, and this portable neck fan also eliminates that completely.” It’s also easily rechargeable, quiet and kid-friendly, so parents can find value in it, too.

Torras Coolify 2 Neck Air Conditioner Long Endurance Edition $249 $199 at Amazon Torras Coolify 2 Neck Air Conditioner Long Endurance Edition Amazon When you’re stuck in a (way too long) outdoor line with sweat rolling down every inch of your body, you may fantasize about having your own personal air conditioner you can take with you everywhere. Guess what? Your dreams are about to come true with this “feel instantly cool in a second” personal air conditioner. With one charge, it provides up to 20 hours of cool air and actually feels like an AC on the go. You can pick from two fan speeds and re-charge this summer must-have in just 3.5 hours.

FrSara Neck Fan $46.99 $16.99 at Amazon FrSara Neck Fan Amazon If your idea of a great morning is a daily five-mile run, you probably plan your fitness attire out the night before. With this neck fan, you can choose from dozens of colors to match your fan to your athletic look. It also features a unique air-outlet shape, so it rests easily on your neck and offers three speeds that help to cool you quickly. No fan blades make it safe, and it’s so quiet that you’ll still be able to hear your playlist as you log miles.

Portable misting fans

O2cool Deluxe Handheld Battery Powered Water Misting Fan $12.99 at Amazon O2cool Deluxe Handheld Battery Powered Water Misting Fan Amazon There’s nothing quite as refreshing as the gentle spritz of the ocean on a humid summer day at the beach. Now you can take the misting action on the go with this portable fan, recommended by Frayna. She says it’s the perfect on-the-go, multi-purpose handheld fan that doesn’t break your budget. The mist is just right, so you won’t feel soaked and can still use it even while wearing sunscreen or make-up.

Kooder Handheld Fan $11.99 $9.99 at Amazon Kooder Handheld Fan Amazon Gordon says this portable misting fan is easy to hold compared to other options because the water container is directly in the back of the fan for convenient weight distribution. “Smaller than your average smartphone and lightweight, it is most ideal for travel,” she adds. Parents will also appreciate the “bear ears” and the sky blue color that kids will appreciate. It has a USB charging port, so it’s fast and easy to take with you wherever your wanderlust roams.

HonHey Handheld Fan Misting Fan $16.99 $12 at Amazon HonHey Handheld Fan Misting Fan Amazon Maybe you run hot, or you start to feel claustrophobic when you can’t cool down quickly. Whatever your symptoms, this misting fan can help you heal. It can work as a handheld or desk fan, and it folds up, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a large bag. You’ll love the three adjustment speeds that provide up to 20 hours of use. If you’re not in the mood for misting one day, that’s okay — simply turn it off and use it as a regular fan instead.

Mini portable fans

Honeywell HTF090B Turbo Portable Folding Personal Fan $19.07 at Walmart Honeywell HTF090B Turbo Portable Folding Personal Fan Walmart Frayna says this is a high-power fan that can be set up wherever. You can hold it while you’re shopping or walking, set it up when you’re working out in the park, and then fold it up to take back home with you. Inexpensive and highly rated, you can’t go wrong.

Gusgu Mini Stroller Fan Clip-on $29.99 $21.99 at Amazon Gusgu Mini Stroller Fan Clip-on Amazon Designed with babies in mind, Gordon says this mini portable fan featuring three different speeds is perfect for anyone traveling, on vacation, on the go, camping, on the beach or even while relaxing at home. “That value for your money is unbeatable, and the charge lasts a very long time or up to eight hours in a single use,” she continues. “The soft silicone exterior is perfect for babies and young children. The small gaps in the fan also protect a baby's fingers.”

TriPole Mini Handheld Fan $19.99 $12.99 at Amazon TriPole Mini Handheld Fan Amazon Working out in the morning can power your motivation and boost your metabolism. But it can also make it really difficult to stop sweating so you can get ready for your office job. That’s where this small yet mighty fan comes in handy. Keep it at your vanity or in your bathroom drawer and allow the cool breeze to battle your sweat. With two different fan speeds and a super-long battery life on a single charge, it’ll become a new essential in your routine.

Jisulife Small Desk Fan $29.99 $27.99 at Amazon Jisulife Small Desk Fan Amazon The hybrid work model is a win-win for many professionals: spend a few days at home, the other two at the office and prevent burnout. However, if you’re someone who needs a little cool air to power through meetings and deadlines, you’ll need a portable fan that can travel with you. Thousands of Amazon reviewers give this a high rating, and for a good reason: a long battery life, a slim, easy-to-pack design and a sleek appearance make it the ideal find.

Folding hand fans

Hicet Handheld Bamboo Silk Folding Fan Hand Fan $8.99 at Amazon Hicet Handheld Bamboo Silk Folding Fan Hand Fan Amazon Frayna raves about this fan, made with silk fabric and bamboo as a top lightweight and portable fan for traveling. You can easily bring it with you on an airplane, a train or a car ride and regulate your temperature. Though you will get an arm workout, you won’t have to worry about charging this fan, ever.