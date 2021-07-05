If you’re planning on spending as much time as possible in a pool this summer, among the most vital products to ensure a relaxing time are, of course, gorgeous and often quite funny pool floats.
They can do it all: Provide buoyancy for you and your loved ones, shield you from the sun, serve as the perfect Instagrammable accessory and most importantly, prove that you are the ruler of the pool. Here are our top picks for you and your family to float down your very own lazy river in style.
Pool floats for adults
Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
$36.99 at Amazon
This giant mythical creature will keep up to two adults afloat, and can be inflated with a hair dryer.
Yacht Pool Float
$99 at Amazon
Almost as good as the real thing.
Avocado Float with Beach Ball Pit
$32.99 $21.99 at Amazon
In addition to providing a comfortable lounge, this avocado has a pit that pops out for a perfect beach ball.
Glitter Flamingo Pool Float
$79.99 at Amazon
This giant flamingo float is sure to make a splash and give your pool party a swanky feel.
Mermaid Tail Pool Float Metallic Blue
$10 at Target
Inspire envy among your fellow mermaids with this blue shimmery tail.
Funboy Butterfly Pool Float
$129 at Amazon
This raft gives “float like a butterfly” a whole new meaning.
Diamond Ring Pool Float
$19.99 at Amazon
This flashy pool float will make the perfect Instagram post, plus it can be inflated quickly with a hair dryer.
Luxury Inflatable Airplane
$99 at Amazon
To make up for all the traveling you didn’t get to do in 2020. Features a daybed cup-holder.
Pool floats for kids
Sea Dragon Float
$60.99 $47.99 Target
Why slay a dragon when you can play with a dragon? This purple sea dragon is made from heavy-duty PVC vinyl, ensuring durability in the sun and water.
Sun Squad 33” Tube with Handles
$5 $4 at Target
This classic tube will brighten any pool scene.
Sloth Pool Float
$20 $16 at Target
When you’re trying to channel your inner sloth and relax, hop on this pool float and chill out.
Gummy Bear Sweet Treat Float
$26.98 at Amazon
What kid doesn’t want a giant gummy bear? While they can’t eat this one, they can spend the afternoon soaking in some sun with its built-in headrest.
Pool floats for babies
Topist Baby Inflatable Swimming Ring with Adjustable Sun Shade
$18.99 at Amazon
Built for kids up to 40 pounds, this boat-shaped float has a removable canopy for sun protection and a ring with a divided seat so your little one can stay upright and have their legs in the water.
BigMouth Inc. Rainbow Canopy Lil Pool Float
$34.99 at Nordstrom
Shield your kids from the sun using the vivid colors of the rainbow with this vibrant canopy float.
Shark Baby Pool Float
$25.99 $18.99 at Amazon
“Baby Shark” will take on a whole new meaning with this inflatable floatie swim ring. For ages 9 months to 36 months.
Octopus Activity Center
$29.99 at Target
Talk about a fun time. This baby float features an interactive playstation and a removable sun canopy. Mesh sides ensure parents can always keep an eye on baby.
Dog pool floats
FUNBOY x Bark Private Jet Dog Float
$59 $47 at FUNBOY
Put your pup in first class with this inflatable jet float.
Pet Soft Dog Float Raft
From $26.99 at Amazon
This durable doggy float is the perfect way to keep your pup cool this summer, plus it folds down into a small reusable bag for easy storage.
Paws Aboard Doggy Lazy Raft
$42.99 $28.99 at Amazon
This puncture-resistant float comes in small, large and extra-large sizes so it can keep any dog afloat.
Christine Pup Pool Mat
$67.99 at Wayfair
A bone-shaped float, this mat never needs to be inflated, is easy to clean, and has a durable, vinyl-coated fabric that’s sun- and chemical-resistant.