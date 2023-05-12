You could invest in some of the best sneakers, hiking boots or running shoes on the market, but because we all have different feet and use them in different ways, a pair of insoles designed for outdoor activities might come in handy when you least expect it.

“Without the right support, our feet can become easily injured, especially when taking part in more rigorous physical activities like running or hiking,” says Dr. Brad Schaeffer, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon at Central Park SOLE and star of TLC’s My Feet Are Killing Me. “Insoles are a great way to ensure that we’re providing our feet with the right protection and support.”

He explains that when we hike, our feet become highly susceptible to stress if not properly supported, so insoles that “prevent a range of physical motions and shock are imperative in preventing injury,” he says. And the risks multiply with higher-impact activities like running or jogging, he says, explaining that the foot can become subjected to the shock of two to three times our bodyweight with every step.

“Over time, the repetitiveness of this impact can lead to common painful runner’s injuries,” Schaeffer says. “It’s incredibly important that the insoles being used help reduce that shock, which will help the wear and tear on your feet and legs.”

So, what should we be looking for in the ideal insole for outdoor activities? “As with a walking insole, in hiking you need a combination of features to be supportive while also absorbing forces encountered on different terrain, but still requires a degree flexibility,” says Dr. Christopher Proulx, the director of clinical foot and gait biomechanics at Baliston and president of Brookfield Spine and Wellness. What that means is your hiking insoles should contain some level of shock-absorbing capabilities that reduce some of the forces being transmitted through the body when the foot encounters the ground. In a hiking insole, he says the arch region should be a little firmer with a higher heel cup than in a walking insole. And finally, “between heat generated during a strenuous uphill climb, fast pace and walking through moist regions, breathable is also a good requirement here because keeping dry means warmth as well,” he says.

When skiing, he says to look for an insole with a certain level of rigidity paired with cushion and absorption that can also react to generated force for performance purposes. “Many people think lots of cushion is a good thing, but keep in mind that a shoe is providing some of this as well as support, so too much cushion actually increases the work needed to react to pushing against the ground whether walking, hiking or skiing,” says Proulx. “These requirements for insoles may seem contradictory, but it is possible from a quality insole.”

As for materials, Proulx says the top part of the insole closest to your foot should feature one to two breathable fabrics and a lower density material that can conform to and cradle the foot while compressing down on the more rigid material.

“The rigid material sometimes referred to as a shell should be able to support force transfer based on the level of activity, which is higher in skiing but lower in walking,” he says, adding that you should feel solid support throughout the foot and possibly in the toe area, the arch and heel. He warns that these two key areas are most important for the force transfer, but should not be over-compensated or supported if unnecessary so as to allow the foot to do what it was designed to do.

“There are a lot of similarities in materials being used so form and fit tend to be the deciding factor and most important,” he says. “After comfort, intent and purpose are considered in the effect of the insole, such as being sure to not introduce too much change in your gait or base of support when stationary like skiing.” Finally, he recommends full-length insoles because they tend to move less and be more customizable to the size and shape of your shoe or boot, as well as trimmable in the toe region.

Choosing the right insole for your outdoor activity of choice is as much of an art as it is a science. That’s why Allison Boyle, the founder and CEO of She Dreams of Alpine and Become an Outdoor Backpacking Badass coaching program, says it may require a bit of testing, trial and error. “The one thing I’ll caveat here is I bring insoles with me if I expect to be hiking on hard rock for long periods of time versus dirt trails,” she says. “An example of this would be the Mount Whitney Trail. You hike on granite rock for miles and miles and miles, so insoles would be super useful on a trail like this. Your feet will get fatigued.”

When purchasing any new gear — insoles for outdoor activities included — Boyle recommends trying them out in lower stakes scenarios before taking them on longer trails or multi-night trips. “The last thing you want to happen is find your insoles don’t fit you well or create hot spots for you when you’re out on a long trail. Test all gear out before going on bigger trips,” she says.

While Jordy Shepherd, a mountain guide with the International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations, vice president of the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides and co-host of the “Delivering Adventure” podcast says some adventurers are perfectly content with the stock insoles included with their outdoor footwear, those that need more support or custom molded insoles to avoid pain, cramping and blisters, should take a different approach. “You generally get what you pay for,” he says. “If you purchase cheap insoles, you probably won’t get much more results than using the stock insoles.”

In that case, he recommends shelling out a few extra bucks for custom orthotic insoles “that will fit your feet and keep you comfortable during your outdoor activities. If your feet are in pain, you will definitely not perform at your best, and you won’t be having any fun either,” he says, adding that certain health care plans cover custom orthotics, so it’s worth checking out.

Don’t stress if you’re unsure where to start. The burden shouldn’t be on you to determine where your foot issues — if any — are stemming from. “If you have any kind of foot issues, pain or fatigue, I recommend consulting with an orthotics specialist,” Shepherd says. “They will do a full assessment of your feet and recommend the best insoles for your activity. You can often move the custom insoles to different footwear, for different activities, which is quite economical. They are also quite durable and last a long time.”

Powerstep Original Insoles Amazon “We usually recommend PowerSteps if someone isn’t willing to spend money on custom orthotics,” says Dr. Ashely Mosseri, a podiatrist at HCA Florida Westside Hospital. “It’s probably the next best thing and they have different ones depending on your foot type.” From $29 at Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Running Insoles Amazon “They’re designed specifically for runners to help prevent pain from three common running injuries like runner's knee, shin splints and plantar fasciitis,” says Shaeffer. “They're designed with triple zone protection to support each stage of your running stride. Foot stress is common during a hike if our shoes do not offer proper support.” $19 From $12 at Amazon

Superfeet Flex Insoles Superfeet “If you only need basic foot support, try out Superfeet,” says Shepherd. “They offer a wide selection of insoles to fit a variety of foot types and activities, and they are quite durable and affordable.” $35 at Superfeet $35 at Amazon

Superfeet Trailblazer Comfort Superfeet “I've really loved the insoles from Superfeet,” says Boyle. “They have some that are specifically made for hiking that I love called the Trailblazer Comfort. Their site also does a good job helping you find the right insoles for your feet, which is important!” $55 at Superfeet $55 at Amazon

Superfeet Berry Insoles Superfeet “When I found out that my previous life as a dancer was giving my feet premature arthritis, I went out and bought like five pairs of these to put in all of my shoes,” says Underscored contributor Emily Pennington. “They help prevent knee and foot pain while out hiking long days.” $60 at Superfeet $60 at Amazon

Sidas 3Feet Merino Mid Insoles REI Key fabrics like merino wool are both breathable and sweat-absorbing so you can stay dry for miles. The addition of aluminum increases insulation for ultimate warmth while the EVA foam shell provides arch support and even pressure distribution. $65 at REI

Sidas 3Feet Winter Mid Insoles REI The addition of velvet topcovers provides a cozy transition between your sock and your insole that feels anything but clinical. Heel cups stabilize your feet and ankles while stationary during activities like skiing and snowboarding while a thin sheet of aluminum adds an extra layer of warmth in frigid temps. $55 at REI

Oboz O FIT Plus II Thermal Insoles REI For long-distance hikes that require extra padding, opt for these fan- (and foot-) favorites from Oboz. They feature mylar coatings to help reflect heat back onto your feet, cushioning pods blended with bamboo charcoal and green tea powder to help prevent fatigue, and a deep heel cup for extra support. $40 at REI

Superfeet Adapt Run Max Insoles Superfeet Designed with deep heel cups and high arch support, these runner-friendly insoles help absorb shock during high-impact activities, thereby allowing you to hit personal records pain-free. Moisture-wicking technologies are incorporated into the fabric to promote breathability, and they’re designed to last up to 12 months or 500 miles — whichever comes first — making them an economical long-lasting option. $50 at Superfeet $50 at REI

Currex RunPro Medium Insoles REI Thanks to their dynamic arch support and lightweight polyurethane rubber material for energy return, these insoles make for a wise addition to any run should your feet need the extra TLC. Their moisture-wicking properties help reduce sweat and the risk of blisters while the deep heel cup promotes stability and helps prevent pronation. $55 at Amazon $55 at REI

Hotronic BD Anatomic Insoles REI These anatomically shaped insoles and heat warmers in one make for the ideal solution to all your winter weather woes thanks to their preinstalled warming elements. Simply line them up against your existing insoles or custom orthotics and enjoy unparalleled warmth at the footbed. While they aren’t trimmable, they’re heat moldable for a more precise fit. $67 $46 at REI $64 $52 at Amazon

Superfeet Copper Personalized Comfort and Support Insoles Superfeet These popular insoles are as close as it gets to custom orthotics with their memory foam material that conforms to the unique shape of your foot with every step. Deep heel cups and stabilizer caps provide ample support whether you’re hiking or power walking, and an anti-bacterial coating keeps them smelling fresh. $60 at Superfeet $60 at REI