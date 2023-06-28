Thirst is far more dire than an uncomfortable sensation — it can compromise your performance on the trails and lead to overall decline and bodily shutdown if not addressed immediately. That’s why we’re highlighting the importance of water reservoirs, a pack designed uniquely to carry large volumes of water for extended durations so you can stay hydrated on your hike. “Hikers and backpackers stay significantly more hydrated when using water reservoirs versus water bottles,” says Scott Cundy, co-founder and general manager of sales and product at Wildland Trekking. “Hydration is one of the most important aspects of safety in the wilderness, regardless of the ecosystem you’re hiking in. Particularly at elevation and in very arid environments like the desert, staying hydrated can be the difference between an enjoyable adventure and a painful or even dangerous one.” What to look for in a water reservoir Whether you’re investing in your very first water reservoir or looking for an upgrade to replace your old leaking one, there are a few elements to consider. Allison Boyle, the founder and CEO of She Dreams of Alpine and Become an Outdoor Backpacking Badass coaching program, recommends investing in a water reservoir of at least three liters “so that you can carry more water if you need to,” she says. “It’s also great if you have the ability to drink out of them directly from your pack so it’s easier to stay hydrated on the go during your hike.” Additionally, you’ll want to look for a secure closing mechanism, which includes a long hose and a valve to turn the flow off, according to Cundy. “The reason for the valve and for keeping it closed when not drinking is so if you accidentally place something on the mouthpiece, you don’t inadvertently drain all your water,” he says, adding that for winter trips, it might be worthwhile to invest in insulation around the tube so as to prevent water from freezing between sips. Many worthy water reservoirs already include said feature. Water reservoirs vs. water bottles So, why not just carry a water bottle to help you stay hydrated on your hike? While Boyle says water reservoirs aren’t necessarily “better” than a sturdy water bottle “like a Nalgene or something similar, they do offer ease of use and flexibility to carry a lot more water than water bottles do.” Cundy, however, is a big proponent of how convenient water reservoirs can be in the outdoors. “If [you’re] using a water bottle, you have to either take your pack off to access it or awkwardly contort your arm to pull it out of a side pouch, then even more awkwardly put it back in or ask for help from a fellow hiker.” If you’re hiking in the summer months, achieving the recommended daily fluid intake is far more difficult with a water bottle, according to Cundy. He says the National Park Service recommends hikers drink half to one quart of water or electrolyte fluids for every hour of hiking in the heat, so a six-hour hike would mean drinking up to 1.5 gallons of fluid. “That’s going to be difficult to do with a water bottle, but more convenient with a water reservoir,” he says. Because hydration can really make or break your hike, you’ll want to come specially prepared in the event of a water reservoir rupture, or what Boyle likes to call “redundancy in your most essential safety systems.” For this reason, she says that if her backpacking students plan to bring a water reservoir or water bladder bag on their trips, to make sure they also bring at least one sturdy water bottle as well, like a 1-liter Nalgene bottle. “We never want to put ourselves in the position of not having clean water,” she says, adding that she likes to add Nuun tablets to her drinking water for extra electrolytes. Here are the best expert-approved water reservoirs to help power your next hike or camping trip. Best water reservoirs